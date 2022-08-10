Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Luxe Private Suite at Airport Before Flying Commercial: Photos

Flying (commercial) in style! Kourtney Kardashian gave a tour of her luxurious suite at the Los Angeles airport before she flew on a commercial flight.

“Obsessed with [ Reserve Private Suites ] when flying commercial,” the Kardashians star, 43, captioned a video via her Instagram Stories before sharing clips of herself in Chicago, Illinois. The reality star walked fans through the gorgeous space provided by PS, which featured a bathroom stocked with amenities, including medications, oral care products and other hygiene items.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added that she “[loves] raiding their snacks and toiletries” while enjoying the relaxing space before her flight. As she continued the tour, Kourtney showed a big screen TV on the wall, plenty of books to flip through and tons of snacks, including vegan doughnuts and a fresh fruit and veggie platter.

Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick , whom she shares with ex Scott Disick , could be heard talking in the background.

The service Kourtney used for the red carpet treatment gives the “privacy and security of the private flight experience for commercial travel,” according to PS’ website.

Besides enjoying “luxurious lounges and private suites, chef-prepared food” and “spa services,” clients never need to step foot inside LAX airport. PS has a separate terminal building adjacent to the airport that includes private TSA screening and dedicated luggage porters. Guests are then escorted across the airfield in a private vehicle to and from their commercial aircraft.

Without paying the $4,850 yearly all access membership fee to get a discounted rate, a one-day rate to have a private suite like Kourtney costs $4,650.

Prior to showing off the luxury suite, Kourtney was photographed on a commercial flight earlier this month with her husband, Travis Barker , Penelope and another child, who appeared to be her niece North West, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Shortly after, she shared photos from their serene Idaho retreat.

Kourtney flying commercial comes on the heels of her sister Kylie Jenner getting slammed on social media for being a “climate criminal.” Twitter account @CelebJets, which tracks celebrity flights, posted the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s plane route after she took a 17-minute flight from Los Angeles to Camarillo, California, which is equivalent to a 45-minute drive.

