ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Information for the local farmer

People's Defender
People's Defender
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jsbxi_0hCFss6N00

August has arrived and that means summer is winding down and autumn will soon be here. But don’t get too excited about basking in the cool autumn breezes just yet! According to Jim Noel with the National Weather Service, August and September look to be warm one with many humid and wet days intermittent throughout the period (just what hay producers wanted too here).

August is a tricky month weather wise; Mother Nature can throw just about everything our way. The tropics also enter the picture due to August being the beginning of the tropical storm season. Some unique facts about August include that it has one full moon known as the full sturgeon moon because the Native Americans had the best results in catching sturgeons on the Great Lakes and Champlain Lake. August is also time when flowers such as day lilies, roses and sacred lotus are in full bloom.

August is also the beginning of the horse fly season so make sure to keep and eye on livestock and treat if needed. As I made my rounds across the county recently, action in the fields were slow with very humid conditions and just enough rain chances to keep hay mowers parked in the shed. On the other hand, crops were very busy growing and weeds were right there with them.

Corn pollination looks to be going quite well and little signs of disease pressure other than a few signs of Grey leaf spot and Northern Corn Leaf Blight at very low pressure. Some soybeans are entering the R-3 and R-4 Stage of growth meaning pods are beginning to be formed. This is a critical time for soybeans to receive rain and utilize as much sunlight as possible.

Two main weed issues that I am seeing are water hemp escapes and giant ragweed. Summer annual forage harvest occurred with some very good yields and regrowth could make a possible second cutting. Pastures continue to hold up well for mid-summer, in fact some producers are clipping the pasture for a second time to take care of some problem weeds. Wrapper tobacco harvest continues, and pumpkins are forming on the vine. Speaking of pumpkins, I have been receiving more and more calls regarding specialty crop production and a growing interest in growing a crop to diversify their operations.

Ohio has a wide variety of different crops grown- corn, soybeans, and wheat are by far the leading crops grown but, there are many other crops grown as well. In fact, According to the 2017 USDA Agriculture Survey Ohio grew 71,373 acres of Specialty crops and 8,983 of those acres were orchards and 1,584 acres being berry crops, 33,118 acres were vegetable production,7,717 Christmas tree acres. Ohio is also well

known for its large amounts of Maple syrup production with 465,953 total Taps producing over 93,000 gallons annually. Specialty crop production is also a big money maker for the state, bringing in as much as $922,870 net income to the Ohio economy. Some of the specialty crops grown in Ohio currently include:

· Pumpkins- 60% of Ohio specialty crop producers raise pumpkins

· Tomatoes and Peppers- Make up as much as 58% of Specialty crop producers.

· Berry crops- There are currently about 400 blueberry farms in Ohio and the largest farm consist of 27 acres.

· Sweet Corn- 41% of specialty crop producers grow and sell sweet corn in Ohio.

· Green Beans- Wisconsin is the leading state for green bean production but Ohio can producer very good crops of beans yielding on average 200bushels/ acre.

· Tobacco-Adams County has the greatest amount of tobacco farms at 81 and Brown is a close second with 77.

· Orchards- Ohio has around 147 active orchards.

· Hops- this is growing crop in Ohio, in 2019 there were roughly 75 growers in Ohio.

· Dandelion- Research is being done to produce rubber made from certain dandelion plants.

Specialty crops in Ohio continue to be an important means of income and means of diversifying the farm and serving as a risk protection when other cash crops might fail or price dip. For smaller farmers specialty crop production might be the perfect fit but I always recommend doing considerable amounts of research and budgeting before investing in specialty crops. Due to the higher expense per acre and unpredictable markets make sure to have a marketing plan before investing in a specialty crop. As always reach out to your local Extension office for factsheets and upcoming field day and educational workshops.

Some other items:

· September 26-28, this three-day Artificial Insemination training will be located at the Jackson Research Farm, 19 Standpipe Road, Jackson Ohio. There is a $100 fee for the course. Registrations will be to the first 20 producers to learn how to register contact me at (937) 544-2339 or Purdin.19@osu.edu

Ag Educator Words of Wisdom – “The Nation that destroys its soil destroys itself.” Franklin D. Roosevelt

Comments / 0

Related
cdcgamingreports.com

Poised to go into effect at midnight January 1st

Nearly every article on sports betting in Ohio begins as follows, “With sports betting poised to go into effect at midnight on January 1, 2023.”. The rest of the articles cover narratives that have surfaced in Ohio. These include the names of teams, casinos, and racinos that have applied for a sports betting license and the companies that offer mobile and online betting. Combined, retail and mobile sports can have a maximum of 65 licenses, called Type A and Type B. A third category, Type C, is for retail businesses that sell lottery tickets and liquor for onsite consumption. More than 1,000 locations are already lining up in that queue.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Ohio weekly gas-price drop among best in nation

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio registered one of the largest decreases in prices at the pump in the nation over the last week, with the state’s average gas price falling below $4 a gallon and well below the national average, according to AAA. Ohio gas prices for a...
OHIO STATE
buckeyefirearms.org

Enjoy a Free Day at Ohio’s Public Ranges in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering to host Free Range Day at five of Ohio's premier public shooting ranges on Saturday, Aug. 20. Visit one of the following public shooting ranges on Free Range...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s turning red was 50 years coming as worker wages continued to lag the nation: Brent Larkin

Picking at the corpse of Ohio’s bellwether status in presidential elections has preoccupied political scientists, journalists, and candidates for nearly six years. The obsession with figuring out how Ohio strayed so far from the sensible center of American politics is understandable, as for more than a century the presidential vote in Ohio consistently came within a few points of mirroring the nationwide total. When Joe Biden won the 2020 election, it was the first time in 60 years a president was elected without winning Ohio.
OHIO STATE
progressivegrocer.com

A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio

Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Native Americans#Northern Corn Leaf Blight
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio breaks 3 million COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio has surpassed 3 million all-time COVID-19 cases, a weekly new case report from the Ohio Department of Health showed Thursday. The state was on the verge of hitting the milestone — which indicates more than a fourth of all Ohioans have now contracted the virus at some point — in […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
NWS
Cleveland.com

Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
PORT CLINTON, OH
People's Defender

People's Defender

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy