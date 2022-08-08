Wonder Woman has invulnerability and a Lasso of Truth. Superman has incredible strength and heat vision. Data-driven marketing company Affinitiv has…hybrid remote work?. It may not be the first superpower you consider when it comes to “saving the day,” but for companies in Chicago and beyond, hybrid remote work has rejuvenated the tech industry’s innovative potential while simultaneously increasing factors like work-life balance and job satisfaction. And while the average employee may not have been gifted with abilities like teleportation or super speed, hybrid work policies have allowed team members to fulfill their daily expectations while feeling more present both at home and on the job — no lengthy commute required.

