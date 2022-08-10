ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

ANNOUNCING: 2022 FALL SEASON

Duke Performances is proud to present 24 performances this fall by world-renowned artists on the stages of Duke University, downtown Durham, and beyond. Our fall 2022 season offers varied and dynamic experiences in music, dance, theater, and performance art starting Saturday, Sept. 10. Previously-announced concert series include Duke Performances’ free four-show series at the American Tobacco Campus Amphitheater beginning Wednesday, Sept. 7, and the eight-presentation 2022–23 Chamber Arts Series, which returns to Baldwin Auditorium Sept. 17.
Fighting Extreme Heat Is a Year-round Job

DURHAM, N.C. -- Extreme heat from climate change can be mitigated but needs year-round attention with an eye to equity and local solutions, two Duke scientists said Thursday. Climate health scholars Ashley Ward and Luke Parsons emphasized that while midday high temperatures get much of the attention, overheated evenings can create significant health problems as well for people without air conditioning.
