Sandhills tennis ball drop winners
The Tennis Ball drop was held on Saturday Aug. 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. during the 43rd annual Olton Sandhills Celebration. Tennis balls were $5 each. Half of the proceeds would go to help benefiting the Olton Lion’s Club. The club raised over $2,400 and the winner received half of the proceeds. The winner of the Tennis Ball Drop was Jim and Beverly Smith, taking home over $1,200.
Hospital Board to hold noon meet
The Board of Managers of the Lamb County Hospital, Lamb Healthcare Center, will conduct a regular business meeting at 12 noon, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 in the Education Room of the hospital, 1500 South Sunset, in Littlefield. AGENDA I. Call to Order. II. Open Forum/Public comments( 3 minutes max) III....
Education Matters…
I trust you are ready for another successful school year! It is hard to believe that our students will be returning to class on Monday, August 15. LISD is looking forward to having our students back in the classroom as we begin the 2022-2023 school year. I encourage you to follow what is going on at LISD through our school website: www.lfdisd.org You will have up-to-date activities for each week along with information regarding the school’s business and financial data. Please take time to utilize this opportunity to learn more about your school.
‘Back-to-School’ start dates, events
Amherst ISD 2022-2023 school registration was on Monday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. School starts for Amherst ISD on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Sudan ISD 2022-2023 school registration was held on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 for all campuses. School starts on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 for Sudan ISD.
School Board to meet on Thursday
The Littlefield Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet in Regular Session on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Board Room of the Jerry Blakely Administration Building. The subjects to be discussed or considered, or upon which any formal action may be taken are as follows:...
