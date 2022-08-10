Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lambcountyleadernews.com
Hospital Board to hold noon meet
The Board of Managers of the Lamb County Hospital, Lamb Healthcare Center, will conduct a regular business meeting at 12 noon, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 in the Education Room of the hospital, 1500 South Sunset, in Littlefield. AGENDA I. Call to Order. II. Open Forum/Public comments( 3 minutes max) III....
lambcountyleadernews.com
‘Back-to-School’ start dates, events
Amherst ISD 2022-2023 school registration was on Monday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. School starts for Amherst ISD on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Sudan ISD 2022-2023 school registration was held on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 for all campuses. School starts on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 for Sudan ISD.
lambcountyleadernews.com
Education Matters…
I trust you are ready for another successful school year! It is hard to believe that our students will be returning to class on Monday, August 15. LISD is looking forward to having our students back in the classroom as we begin the 2022-2023 school year. I encourage you to follow what is going on at LISD through our school website: www.lfdisd.org You will have up-to-date activities for each week along with information regarding the school’s business and financial data. Please take time to utilize this opportunity to learn more about your school.
lambcountyleadernews.com
Commissioners to meet Monday
A meeting of the Lamb County Commissioners’ Court will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in the Lamb County Courthouse, where a 10-item agenda will be considered for appropriate action. After the call to order, the public may request to make a public comment on any...
Comments / 0