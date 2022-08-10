The Tennis Ball drop was held on Saturday Aug. 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. during the 43rd annual Olton Sandhills Celebration. Tennis balls were $5 each. Half of the proceeds would go to help benefiting the Olton Lion’s Club. The club raised over $2,400 and the winner received half of the proceeds. The winner of the Tennis Ball Drop was Jim and Beverly Smith, taking home over $1,200.

OLTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO