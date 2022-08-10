Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lambcountyleadernews.com
Sandhills tennis ball drop winners
The Tennis Ball drop was held on Saturday Aug. 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. during the 43rd annual Olton Sandhills Celebration. Tennis balls were $5 each. Half of the proceeds would go to help benefiting the Olton Lion’s Club. The club raised over $2,400 and the winner received half of the proceeds. The winner of the Tennis Ball Drop was Jim and Beverly Smith, taking home over $1,200.
lambcountyleadernews.com
‘Back-to-School’ start dates, events
Amherst ISD 2022-2023 school registration was on Monday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. School starts for Amherst ISD on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Sudan ISD 2022-2023 school registration was held on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 for all campuses. School starts on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 for Sudan ISD.
lambcountyleadernews.com
Littlefield season tickets on sale now
The seasonal reserved Wildcat Football Tickets will be on sale now through Wednesday, August 31st at the Central Administration Offices, 1207 East 14th Street in Littlefield. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon), and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost for the package...
lambcountyleadernews.com
School Board to meet on Thursday
The Littlefield Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet in Regular Session on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Board Room of the Jerry Blakely Administration Building. The subjects to be discussed or considered, or upon which any formal action may be taken are as follows:...
Comments / 0