Hospital Board to hold noon meet
The Board of Managers of the Lamb County Hospital, Lamb Healthcare Center, will conduct a regular business meeting at 12 noon, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 in the Education Room of the hospital, 1500 South Sunset, in Littlefield. AGENDA I. Call to Order. II. Open Forum/Public comments( 3 minutes max) III....
‘Back-to-School’ start dates, events
Amherst ISD 2022-2023 school registration was on Monday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. School starts for Amherst ISD on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Sudan ISD 2022-2023 school registration was held on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 for all campuses. School starts on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 for Sudan ISD.
Littlefield season tickets on sale now
The seasonal reserved Wildcat Football Tickets will be on sale now through Wednesday, August 31st at the Central Administration Offices, 1207 East 14th Street in Littlefield. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon), and again from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost for the package...
