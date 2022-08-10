Read full article on original website
‘Back-to-School’ start dates, events
Amherst ISD 2022-2023 school registration was on Monday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. School starts for Amherst ISD on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Sudan ISD 2022-2023 school registration was held on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 for all campuses. School starts on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 for Sudan ISD.
17th Annual Wiseman Family Reunion
The Wiseman Family held their 17th Reunion on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in the Multi-Purpose Room of the South Plains Church of Christ in Lubbock, Texas. Descendants of William Henry Wiseman and Alice Melvina Townsend began assembling around 9:30 a.m. William Henry Wiseman is the son of John S. Wiseman and Louisa Watkins Wiseman of Belton, Bell County, Texas. William Henry was born in 1843 in Edgefield County, South Carolina and Alice Melvina in 1847 in Itawamba County, Mississippi. Alice Melvina is the daughter of James Madison Townsend and Frances “ Fannie” Bowels Townsend.
Hospital Board to hold noon meet
The Board of Managers of the Lamb County Hospital, Lamb Healthcare Center, will conduct a regular business meeting at 12 noon, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 in the Education Room of the hospital, 1500 South Sunset, in Littlefield. AGENDA I. Call to Order. II. Open Forum/Public comments( 3 minutes max) III....
School Board to meet on Thursday
The Littlefield Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet in Regular Session on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Board Room of the Jerry Blakely Administration Building. The subjects to be discussed or considered, or upon which any formal action may be taken are as follows:...
Education Matters…
I trust you are ready for another successful school year! It is hard to believe that our students will be returning to class on Monday, August 15. LISD is looking forward to having our students back in the classroom as we begin the 2022-2023 school year. I encourage you to follow what is going on at LISD through our school website: www.lfdisd.org You will have up-to-date activities for each week along with information regarding the school’s business and financial data. Please take time to utilize this opportunity to learn more about your school.
Lfd. City Council meets Tuesday in special session
The governing body of the City of Littlefield met at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at the City Council Chambers for the purpose Littlefield City Council met in a special session on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. Members present were Mayor...
Commissioners to meet Monday
A meeting of the Lamb County Commissioners’ Court will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in the Lamb County Courthouse, where a 10-item agenda will be considered for appropriate action. After the call to order, the public may request to make a public comment on any...
