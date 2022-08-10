ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
The Week

Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed

Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
Distractify

When Will 'Elvis' Be on HBO Max? Bad News for Luhrmann Fans

The latest Baz Luhrmann epic to hit film screens is Elvis, a biopic about the life and legacy of the King of Rock and Roll. Elvis stars Austin Butler as the titular character in an impressive embodiment of Presley. For those who didn't have the chance to see Elvis in theaters, here's everything we know about when Elvis will be on HBO Max.
Collider

Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters

News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
Deadline

Keanu Reeves To Star In ‘Devil In The White City;’ Hulu Gives Limited Series Order To Adaptation Of Erik Larson Bestseller

Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Keanu Reeves will star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu. The streamer today announced a limited series order for the drama, which tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow. This marks Reeves’ first major U.S. TV role. He will also serve as an executive...
AdWeek

Trailer Roundup: Hulu’s Wedding Season and Netflix’s Gabriel Iglesias Comedy Special

Today’s trailer roundup includes Hulu’s Wedding Season and Netflix’s Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live from Los Angeles. Wedding Season, a Disney+ U.K. original, premieres on Hulu on Sept. 8. The series follows Katie and Stefan, who fall for each other at a wedding, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Months later, at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The cast includes Rosa Salazar, Gavin Drea, Jade Harrison, Jamie Michie, Callie Cooke, Bhav Joshi, Ioanna Kimbrook and Omar Baroud.
AdWeek

Disney Overtakes Netflix in Streaming Subscriptions

In the so-called streaming wars, a new victor has appeared to have emerged. Disney’s overall streaming portfolio—which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu—has reached 221 million subscriptions worldwide, compared to Netflix’s 220 million subscribers. Disney+, which increased from 137.7 million subscribers in May to 152.1 million, accounted...
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Weighing Fate of ‘The Flash’ as Its Ezra Miller Problem Grows

The fate of Warner Bros.’ The Flash hangs in the balance as actor Ezra Miller continues to make headlines for their controversial behavior and various arrests. An outright shelving of the film is not off the table, though it would be a last resort. Warners — and its new parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery — had hoped to avoid the line of fire, because its big-budget DC superhero tentpole isn’t scheduled to hit theaters until June 23, 2023. But the pressure is mounting by the day.More from The Hollywood ReporterDC Films "Reset" Adds More Confusion for Warner Bros.' SlateEzra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary in...
CNN

The streaming wars are over

In November 2019, Disney debuted Disney+, kicking off the so-called streaming wars and prompting companies across the media world to spend billions of dollars to launch services to take on Netflix.
