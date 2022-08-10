ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

JCPS board member wants to discuss changing mask mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two and a half years later and the mask debate rages on. Conversations had at the start of the pandemic are still being had now in Jefferson County Public Schools. JCPS is the only school district in Kentucky that has mandated students to wear masks. That’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Students, staff remember Male High School teacher who leaves behind husband, 1-year-old daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher known for inspiring her students at Louisville Male High School was remembered on Friday at a funeral visitation. Lisa Carson, a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, died at the age of 43 on Aug. 5. Carson was diagnosed with lung cancer days before she gave birth to her daughter. She died just just over a week after her daughter turned one.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New nonprofit honoring Oldham County veteran holds first fundraiser event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new nonprofit Oldham County held its first fundraiser that will go to supporting veterans, by asking one simple question: How can I help?. The Be Like Griff Foundation was founded in honor of Daniel "Danny" Griffith "Griff," who was killed in an accident on Interstate 71 in December. The foundation plans to help veterans in Oldham County with everything from home renovations to counseling services.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Shooting in Portland neighborhood sends man to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond around 4:30 a.m. to 22nd Street at Lytle Street on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Shawnee Boys & Girls Club hosts back-to-school bash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Jefferson County Public School students wrap up their first few days of the school year, the Shawnee Boys & Girls Club held a back-to-school bash to celebrate on Friday. They gave away backpacks and school supplies, held games, had food, an inflatable and held a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Education
wdrb.com

Firms chosen to install new RiverLink equipment, collect unpaid tolls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky and Indiana leaders agreed to a key RiverLink contract on Friday, hiring a Tennessee-based company to manage equipment on the three Ohio River toll bridges. The states’ joint board, the top decision making body for RiverLink, approved a deal with TransCore to add, operate...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

LMPD officer involved collision with bicyclist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bicyclist hit a LMPD cruiser Saturday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:00p.m. Sunday an LMPD officer was involved in a vehicle collision with a bicyclist on 31st Street and Bank Street. LMPD says that the women riding the bike was traveling...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Community Policy