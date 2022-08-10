Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wave 3
JCPS board member wants to discuss changing mask mandate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two and a half years later and the mask debate rages on. Conversations had at the start of the pandemic are still being had now in Jefferson County Public Schools. JCPS is the only school district in Kentucky that has mandated students to wear masks. That’s...
'We have significant community pushback': JCPS Board member wants school district's masking policy modified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Board member James Craig wants the school district to modify its current masking policy. "Given the substantial community feedback, I think we have an obligation to the city to have a discussion about it," Craig said. Craig is referencing the latest...
Wave 3
Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.
wdrb.com
Students, staff remember Male High School teacher who leaves behind husband, 1-year-old daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teacher known for inspiring her students at Louisville Male High School was remembered on Friday at a funeral visitation. Lisa Carson, a mother to a 1-year-old daughter, died at the age of 43 on Aug. 5. Carson was diagnosed with lung cancer days before she gave birth to her daughter. She died just just over a week after her daughter turned one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
New nonprofit honoring Oldham County veteran holds first fundraiser event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new nonprofit Oldham County held its first fundraiser that will go to supporting veterans, by asking one simple question: How can I help?. The Be Like Griff Foundation was founded in honor of Daniel "Danny" Griffith "Griff," who was killed in an accident on Interstate 71 in December. The foundation plans to help veterans in Oldham County with everything from home renovations to counseling services.
wdrb.com
Building industry association opening new HVAC trade school program in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new trade school will open soon in Louisville. The Building Institute of Greater Louisville will offer a training program focused on the Heating and Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) trade. Students will get classroom and hands-on learning to prepare them to work in the field...
Kentucky city seeks to help residents buy vacant properties
Louisville's Landbank Authority currently owns more than 600 vacant parcels, most of which are empty lots, the Courier Journal reported.
wnky.com
Disease that affects cattle detected in Kentucky; one case found in Hart County
FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says two cases of a new, potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. A release by the department stated Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wave 3
‘I can’t sit here and wait’: Some JCPS parents frustrated with day one bus delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School students returned to the classroom Wednesday for the 2022-2023 school year amid a bus driver shortage that brought delays to both the morning and afternoon commutes. “Yes, unfortunately the students will be late,” JCPS Executive Director of Transportation Marcus Dobbs said on...
Parents express concern about Greater Clark County Schools second attempt to relocate Parkview Middle
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) is trying for a second time to relocate the aging Parkview Middle School, away from its current building just east of downtown Jeffersonville. The district wants to move the school five miles northeast, where it believes the population center of the...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
Wave 3
Shooting in Portland neighborhood sends man to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond around 4:30 a.m. to 22nd Street at Lytle Street on a report of a shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Wheelchair accessible playground looking to reach fundraising goal to begin construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An empty field in Bullitt County could soon impact the lives of young children for years to come. An inclusive playground in Hillview would offer a chance for children with intellectual and physical disabilities to play with other children. The Arc of the Greater Louisville Area...
'It makes sense from a medical standpoint'; Baptist Health celebrates new healthcare facility in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Baptist Health celebrated its first hybrid healthcare facility in Kentuckiana Friday. Its an emergency room and a urgent care facility built into one. Chief Marketing Officer Dr. Jody Prather said they built the hospital in Jeffersonville to make it more convenient for patients. "We wanted to...
wdrb.com
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
Shawnee Boys & Girls Club hosts back-to-school bash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Jefferson County Public School students wrap up their first few days of the school year, the Shawnee Boys & Girls Club held a back-to-school bash to celebrate on Friday. They gave away backpacks and school supplies, held games, had food, an inflatable and held a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Firms chosen to install new RiverLink equipment, collect unpaid tolls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky and Indiana leaders agreed to a key RiverLink contract on Friday, hiring a Tennessee-based company to manage equipment on the three Ohio River toll bridges. The states’ joint board, the top decision making body for RiverLink, approved a deal with TransCore to add, operate...
Guide to the 2022 Kentucky State Fair: Tickets, hours, attractions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brace yourself for fried foods, carnival rides and live music! The Kentucky State Fair returns to Louisville this August. Starting Thursday, Aug. 18 the fair will be back at the Kentucky Exposition Center until Aug. 28. Here's everything you need to know. Tickets. Advanced admission tickets...
Jewish community group faces pushback for hiring ex-officer tied to Taylor, McAtee killings
A local nonprofit that serves Jewish organizations and residents is facing pushback following its decision to hire a former Louisville Metro Police Department officer.
Wave 3
LMPD officer involved collision with bicyclist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bicyclist hit a LMPD cruiser Saturday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:00p.m. Sunday an LMPD officer was involved in a vehicle collision with a bicyclist on 31st Street and Bank Street. LMPD says that the women riding the bike was traveling...
Comments / 0