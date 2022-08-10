Read full article on original website
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and Clovis
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that's the problem
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a year
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.
Where affordable housing is now being built in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Ground was broken on Friday to begin construction on a 78-unit affordable housing complex soon to be built in west Fresno. The project’s cost is estimated to be nearly $29,000,000 and will be built with federal dollars from disaster relief tax credits. Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria says affordable housing is crucial […]
delanonow.com
North Kern South Tulare Hospital District announces recruitment of ONE new board member to join five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development
North Kern South Tulare Hospital District is announcing the recruitment of ONE new board member to join our five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development. NKSTHD operates under the rules and regulations of Health and Safety Code, Sections §32000-§32492 as a government non-profit, public entity, formed to...
thesungazette.com
County child support services avoids one size fits all solutions
VISALIA – When it comes to child support in Tulare County there is no “one size fits all” approach. And that is the focus of the county’s child support services department during Child Support Awareness month. Child support services is in partnership with 47 county and...
thecorcoranjournal.net
Lerma retires from local bank
After 30 years working at the local bank Rosemary Luna Lerma has retired. Lerma’s last day was June 30 and she says that although she was ready to retire she will miss seeing her customers. Rosemary started working at the bank in September of 1991. She began as bank...
GV Wire
A First Look at Clovis Community’s New High-Tech Hospital Lobby
Clovis Community Medical Center officials showed off its new patient lobby this week to GV Wire videographer Jahz Tello. The lobby, which is part of the hospital’s four-year, $430 million expansion, is designed to put patients at ease and speed them through registration. Click on the video to see...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford hires Brian Johnson as community relations manager
In an effort to address public concerns about transparency, the City of Hanford has hired Brian Johnson as its new community relations manager. Johnson's first day was Monday. City Manager Mario Cifuentez said that in early 2020, the City saw a need for a dedicated position to manage the City’s social media platforms and to develop a comprehensive plan for community outreach and messaging.
Fresno given more than $17 million for transportation services
The US Department of Transportation has awarded more than $17 million to go toward the city's "Zero-Emission Transition Project."
thesungazette.com
Dudley Ranch honored with 150-year award
A local cattle ranch in Tulare County was recently recognized by the California Agricultural Heritage Club for keeping its operations running for over 150 years. VISALIA— There are not many small farms left, in particular those who have a 151 year legacy to their name. But the local Dudley Ranch of Tulare County has been in operation for that long, and after years of long term dedication the ranch was recently recognized by the California Agricultural Heritage Club as a longstanding family farm.
yourcentralvalley.com
Back to School Health Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The West Fresno Family Resource Center is holding its annual Back to School Health Fair Wednesday afternoon. The resource center has been providing students with school supplies and immunizations for the past 20 years. This year’s event is being held at the Fresno Convention Center’s...
Valley school districts working to fill open staff positions
It's the hard-to-fill positions - like special education and higher level courses - that districts are still struggling to find candidates for.
Hanford Sentinel
Early Learning Center opens in Hanford, can accommodate 180 preschool students
The Kings County Ofﬁce of Education has opened a new school in Hanford speciﬁcally built for the needs of preschool children. Besides making up for spaces lacking in the Kings County area, the school is ideal for parents who might not have the money to pay for a private preschool, according to Kings County Superintendent of Schools Todd Barlow.
Fresno attorney to become first female Hmong judge in California
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California is getting its first female Hmong judge. On Saturday, Governor Newsom appointed attorney Pahoua Lor to the Fresno County Superior Court. “I think I’ve been crying ever since,” the 42-year-old said. “I think it’s groundbreaking because it sends a message that we are here, we belong, it’s inclusive.” Lor has […]
thesungazette.com
Golden State College is fools gold for education in Visalia
VISALIA – If you’re looking to further your education locally, whether it be a bachelors, masters or doctorate degree, perhaps steer clear of Golden State College in downtown Visalia. Based on the Golden State College (GSC) website, the school appears to be like any other college. Upon a...
Madera Tribune
Central Valley receives $23 million grant
FRESNO — in an unprecedented agreement, Madera, Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties joined forces with the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation to apply for a federal grant in the Good Jobs Challenge and was one of 32 to receive a $23 million grant of the more than 600 applicants.
Blood drive being held to support Buchanan High graduate battling cancer
California Health Sciences University is hosting a blood drive this weekend for Rocky Reyes. The Buchanan High graduate was diagnosed with Leukemia on his 18th birthday back in May.
GV Wire
Clovis Students File Lawsuit After School Bans ‘Conservative’ Flyers
Three Clovis Community College students have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against President Lori Bennett and other administrators, alleging that their constitutional rights were violated by the removal and banning of their group’s flyers from bulletin boards inside campus buildings. The suit was filed Thursday in U.S. District...
thesungazette.com
Farmersville Unified Board selects Santa Ana administrator as new superintendent
FARMERSVILLE – After nearly months of searching, Farmersville Unified has landed on a successor to the recently retired Dr. Paul Sevillano. The Farmersville’s school board approved the contract with Dr. Sergio Chavez at their Aug. 9 meeting after much anticipation. Dr. Chavez, currently the director of EL/bilingual programs at Santa Ana Unified School District, will begin on Sept. 1.
KMPH.com
Save Mart moving pharmacy services to Walgreens
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Save Mart employee reached out to FOX26 News this week to tell us the grocery store chain is closing its pharmacies and moving them to Walgreens in September. The employee said they would need to reapply for the job at Walgreens. We reached out...
thecorcoranjournal.net
Trujillo retires from Cost Less
Danny Trujillo has been lighting up the aisles with a smile at the local grocery store for the last 48 years. He greets everyone with a friendly laugh and after nearly five decades that will soon end. Danny has decided to retire; his last day at the store was Friday,...
primewomen.com
11 Awesome Places to Retire on the West Coast
The West Coast is a great place to retire. It offers a variety of warm climates, terrific scenery, and exciting things to do. However, this area of the country is also quite expansive and diverse, and this can make it difficult to pinpoint the best places to retire. This article will make some recommendations to help you narrow down your choices.
