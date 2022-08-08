ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollwood, FL

Two teens charged in street-racing death

TAMPA—The Tampa Police Department announced the arrest of two teenagers in connection with a July 24 death that occurred during an illegal street race on Adamo Drive. According to reports, detectives arrested 19-year-old Kristopher Trenker and a 17-year-old male on Aug. 10. Trenker was charged with vehicular homicide, operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license. The 17-year-old defendant faces charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.
TAMPA, FL
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 18-year-old

TAMPA—Arnold Perry, 63, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death in connection to an Aug. 11 hit-and-run accident that killed an 18-year-old female, according to the Tampa Police Department. Reports state TPD received a call just after 11 p.m., Aug....
TAMPA, FL
Southbound I-275 / Howard Frankland Bridge to close Aug. 15

All southbound I-275 travel lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg to close from 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, weather permitting. This closure is necessary for crews to perform overhead sign installation work as part of the Gateway...
TAMPA, FL
Dunedin honors Purple Heart recipients

DUNEDIN — The dictionary definition of sacrifice just doesn't say enough, according to a Purple Heart recipient speaking at a recent ceremony. Robert Groover, retired U.S. Army infantry staff sergeant, gave the keynote speech at the Purple Heart Recognition Day Ceremony on Aug. 7 at Purple Heart Park, 300 Main St. in Dunedin. Beforehand, he contacted some other veterans about the meaning of sacrifice.
DUNEDIN, FL
Hillsborough teachers, students excited for a 'normal year'

WESTCHASE — The first day of school can be a big adjustment for young children after a summer full of recreation and sleeping in. Once alarms went off Aug. 10, however, it was back to the grind. During a morning tour of Westchase Elementary School last Wednesday, kids in...
WESTCHASE, FL

