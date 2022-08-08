Read full article on original website
Two teens charged in street-racing death
TAMPA—The Tampa Police Department announced the arrest of two teenagers in connection with a July 24 death that occurred during an illegal street race on Adamo Drive. According to reports, detectives arrested 19-year-old Kristopher Trenker and a 17-year-old male on Aug. 10. Trenker was charged with vehicular homicide, operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license. The 17-year-old defendant faces charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 18-year-old
TAMPA—Arnold Perry, 63, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death in connection to an Aug. 11 hit-and-run accident that killed an 18-year-old female, according to the Tampa Police Department. Reports state TPD received a call just after 11 p.m., Aug....
Southbound I-275 / Howard Frankland Bridge to close Aug. 15
All southbound I-275 travel lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg to close from 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, weather permitting. This closure is necessary for crews to perform overhead sign installation work as part of the Gateway...
State investigating whether apple juice spill at Dunedin Coca-Cola plant is behind fish kill
A refreshing apple juice on a hot summer day is a good ol’ fashioned treat, but too much of a good thing might be a problem — particularly if you happen to be a tilapia or a largemouth bass. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection continues to investigate...
Dunedin honors Purple Heart recipients
DUNEDIN — The dictionary definition of sacrifice just doesn't say enough, according to a Purple Heart recipient speaking at a recent ceremony. Robert Groover, retired U.S. Army infantry staff sergeant, gave the keynote speech at the Purple Heart Recognition Day Ceremony on Aug. 7 at Purple Heart Park, 300 Main St. in Dunedin. Beforehand, he contacted some other veterans about the meaning of sacrifice.
New Mexican restaurant in Palm Harbor puts twist on traditional fare
PALM HARBOR — Ya se Armo translates to “It’s On” or “Let’s do this” in English. It is also the name of a restaurant that opened about five months ago in Palm Harbor and puts a new twist on traditional Mexican fare. Leonardo...
Hillsborough teachers, students excited for a 'normal year'
WESTCHASE — The first day of school can be a big adjustment for young children after a summer full of recreation and sleeping in. Once alarms went off Aug. 10, however, it was back to the grind. During a morning tour of Westchase Elementary School last Wednesday, kids in...
