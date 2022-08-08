TAMPA—The Tampa Police Department announced the arrest of two teenagers in connection with a July 24 death that occurred during an illegal street race on Adamo Drive. According to reports, detectives arrested 19-year-old Kristopher Trenker and a 17-year-old male on Aug. 10. Trenker was charged with vehicular homicide, operating an unregistered vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license. The 17-year-old defendant faces charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO