Baton Rouge, LA

Adults can drink beer and hang with animals at this Baton Rouge Zoo event

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Zoo is getting ready for its 8th Annual BREW at the Zoo in October. Adults 21 and older can listen to live music while drinking over 200 craft beers on Oct. 7. The adult-only event will feature local, regional, and national craft beers. Appetizers will also be provided. The tasting event benefits the Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
This week in Baton Rouge: Storytime, horse riding, drag bingo and more

Bring the kiddos to the West Baton Rouge Parish Library this Tuesday, Aug. 16, for a fun story telling for all ages. This month, the library brought back its All Ages Children’s Storytime series. Each storytime includes songs, rhymes, activities and of course a story. Each story will last around 25 minutes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
TAP 65 Is Now Open

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Tap 65 on 515 Mouton St Suite 103 in Mid-City Baton Rouge is now open. We spoke with the owner Rick Patel who welcomes everyone to this new Indian fusion restaurant and taproom. The grand opening event is August 21st from 11:00am until 10:00pm. Tap65 has a “PourMyBeer” Wall as a major feature. This allows customers to self-pour their own beer and wine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
LIST: Music events happening this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The weekend is coming up. Know what that means? Time to enjoy some live music. The Trilogy Band will be performing live at 7:00 p.m. Old School BBQ Smokehouse, 10655 Coursey Blvd. 3 Blind Mice will be performing live from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00...
BATON ROUGE, LA
City of Walker Annual Fall Festival returns in September

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Walker is bringing back its Annual Fall Festival. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The festival will include food trucks, carnival rides, a pumpkin patch, and more. Parish County Line, Stormy Band, and more will perform live.
WALKER, LA
Entire room of kennels emptied at BR animal shelter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance on Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge is thanking the community for its recent efforts to help clear the animal shelter and find pets a forever home. CAA says that for the first time in more than one year, the shelter has an...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local councilman invites public to community meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the public to a community meeting on Aug. 23. The community meeting will be at the North Sherwood Forest Community Park from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free food and drinks will be provided at the meeting. The park is located at 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
HGTV's 'House Hunters': Here's which house Baton Rouge couple picked on Tuesday's show

"We picked house number 1!!!," Baton Rouge resident Chris Fiore posted on Facebook. And house No. 1 is an Acadian cottage in Mid City built in 1977. Fiore and husband Zach Fiore were featured on HGTV's "House Hunters" Tuesday night in an episode titled "Southern Charm in Baton Rouge." Viewers watched as the couple toured a house and a condo, both in Mid City, and another house in the Garden District in their quest to purchase their first home together.
Free expungement event happening in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is an event happening in Baton Rouge this weekend that could help ease your legal woes, if you need it. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the community to learn how to qualify for a free expungement on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be

Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
LAFAYETTE, LA

