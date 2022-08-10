Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Adults can drink beer and hang with animals at this Baton Rouge Zoo event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Zoo is getting ready for its 8th Annual BREW at the Zoo in October. Adults 21 and older can listen to live music while drinking over 200 craft beers on Oct. 7. The adult-only event will feature local, regional, and national craft beers. Appetizers will also be provided. The tasting event benefits the Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation.
225batonrouge.com
This week in Baton Rouge: Storytime, horse riding, drag bingo and more
Bring the kiddos to the West Baton Rouge Parish Library this Tuesday, Aug. 16, for a fun story telling for all ages. This month, the library brought back its All Ages Children’s Storytime series. Each storytime includes songs, rhymes, activities and of course a story. Each story will last around 25 minutes.
thelouisianaweekend.com
TAP 65 Is Now Open
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Tap 65 on 515 Mouton St Suite 103 in Mid-City Baton Rouge is now open. We spoke with the owner Rick Patel who welcomes everyone to this new Indian fusion restaurant and taproom. The grand opening event is August 21st from 11:00am until 10:00pm. Tap65 has a “PourMyBeer” Wall as a major feature. This allows customers to self-pour their own beer and wine.
KLFY.com
Hebert’s Specialty Meats brings all the Cajun traditions home for lunch and dinner
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Sometimes you just need that home-cooked meal that Maw Maw used to make, and if you’re in Maurice or Broussard, Hebert’s Specialty Meats is exactly what you’re looking for. In today’s Acadiana Eats, we’re talking plate lunches — especially their smothered pork...
brproud.com
LIST: Music events happening this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The weekend is coming up. Know what that means? Time to enjoy some live music. The Trilogy Band will be performing live at 7:00 p.m. Old School BBQ Smokehouse, 10655 Coursey Blvd. 3 Blind Mice will be performing live from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00...
5 Lafayette Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National TV
I know that there have been several Lafayette restaurants that have been featured on national television but here are five Lafayette restaurants that had the chance to showcase their amazing cuisine.
theadvocate.com
'Please listen carefully as our menu options have changed': Human Condition
I’m showing my age in sharing that I still remember hearing a human voice when calling a store or an office. It’s been a long time since I actually reached a real person instead of a digital robot. Each time I receive the greeting, "Please listen carefully as...
brproud.com
City of Walker Annual Fall Festival returns in September
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Walker is bringing back its Annual Fall Festival. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 29 through Oct. 2 at Sidney Hutchinson Park. The festival will include food trucks, carnival rides, a pumpkin patch, and more. Parish County Line, Stormy Band, and more will perform live.
Entire room of kennels emptied at BR animal shelter
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance on Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge is thanking the community for its recent efforts to help clear the animal shelter and find pets a forever home. CAA says that for the first time in more than one year, the shelter has an...
wbrz.com
Run-down lot transformed into community sunflower garden under Blight to Bright Initiative
BATON ROUGE - At the corner of North 25th Street and Florida Avenue, drivers may notice some colorful changes to a formerly run-down property. "People will say it's a ray of hope," said Tara Wicker, CEO of The W Consulting Group. Wicker, with a lot of help, was able to...
brproud.com
Local councilman invites public to community meeting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the public to a community meeting on Aug. 23. The community meeting will be at the North Sherwood Forest Community Park from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free food and drinks will be provided at the meeting. The park is located at 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.
theadvocate.com
HGTV's 'House Hunters': Here's which house Baton Rouge couple picked on Tuesday's show
"We picked house number 1!!!," Baton Rouge resident Chris Fiore posted on Facebook. And house No. 1 is an Acadian cottage in Mid City built in 1977. Fiore and husband Zach Fiore were featured on HGTV's "House Hunters" Tuesday night in an episode titled "Southern Charm in Baton Rouge." Viewers watched as the couple toured a house and a condo, both in Mid City, and another house in the Garden District in their quest to purchase their first home together.
theadvocate.com
Plants for sale, to swap and use as medicine; free classes and a new jam: Around Baton Rouge
PERSEID METEOR SHOWER VIEWING: after dark, Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Note that viewing may be shifted by one day. For updates, call (225) 768-9948 or email observatory@brec.org. SPOOF NIGHT! WITH "BEETLEJUICE": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe pokes fun at the...
A popular Baton Rouge-based burger chain is coming to Lafayette
A Baton Rogue-based burger chain founded by Walk On's Sports Bistreaux founder Brandon Landry and backed by Drew Brees is making its way to Lafayette.
Free expungement event happening in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is an event happening in Baton Rouge this weekend that could help ease your legal woes, if you need it. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the community to learn how to qualify for a free expungement on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m.
Top Restaurants in Acadiana that Have the Best Chicken
CJ and I spend a lot of time talking about food and one of our favorites is Chicken. We love Chicken, any kind of Chicken, we aren’t picky. So I took to social media to find out the best places to get Chicken in Acadiana. Here are the results:
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be
Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
Grand opening of new university in Acadiana
University president David Anderson decided to create a school that would be beneficial to low-come students who dream of obtaining a higher education.
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
theadvocate.com
'House Hunters': Catch Baton Rouge couple on tonight's 9 p.m. episode
If you're an HGTV fan, you know the "House Hunters" drill: 30 minutes, three houses, one decision. Viewers can go along on Chris and Zach Fiore's search for an abode in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night's 9 p.m. episode of the long-running series. "We certainly were looking to live in...
