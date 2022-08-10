"We picked house number 1!!!," Baton Rouge resident Chris Fiore posted on Facebook. And house No. 1 is an Acadian cottage in Mid City built in 1977. Fiore and husband Zach Fiore were featured on HGTV's "House Hunters" Tuesday night in an episode titled "Southern Charm in Baton Rouge." Viewers watched as the couple toured a house and a condo, both in Mid City, and another house in the Garden District in their quest to purchase their first home together.

4 DAYS AGO