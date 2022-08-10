Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special luncheon was held on Thursday at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in the Jack Morris Ballroom. Event organizers honored the lives helped and the many impacts made throughout five decades of services by Mental Health and Development Services. It all began when a...
Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
WBBJ
AJ Massey, Doris Black attend their last School Board meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The first Jackson-Madison County School Board meeting of the academic school year was held Thursday and recognized two departing school board members. Election Day has come and gone, with newly elected commissioners, mayor, sheriff, school board members and more. Two members of a local school board...
millington-news.com
Tipton County Beauty Queens
Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
How to be prepared for a disaster
JACKSON, Tenn. — If a natural disaster strikes, are you prepared?. Getting an emergency plan and kit together prior to the disaster can be the difference between utter chaos and calm in the face of a storm. Emergency kits are a necessity that many do not have prepared. Sherri...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
The Big Country Breakfast and Bake Sale will be held at the Montezuma Community Center from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Come on out and enjoy homemade biscuits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, coffee, juice or milk all for $7 per plate. Bake sale items are donated and priced accordingly.
Memphis resident launches mobile 'pop up shop' for homeless
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are those in Memphis that can’t get to help. Frances McNeil is a changemaker who makes sure help gets to them. McNeil founded the "Mobile Homeless Ministry," and is actively putting boots on the ground in an effort to end homelessness. “I think God...
10-year-old St. Jude patient, mother nearly deported
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patient at St. Jude hospital is facing the possibility of being deported, according to his attorney. For a 10-year-old boy in Memphis, St. Jude hospital has become his lifeline as he battles cancer. “Now they’re getting follow-up treatments and care now that he is in remission,” said attorney Lily Axelrod. The life-saving […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSCS has more to say days after incident between student and campus officers at Southwind High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools released an additional statement one day after a viral video circulated online showing a Southwind High School senior being pinned to the ground by three school security officers. MSCS originally said that it would not comment on the ongoing investigation and that the...
WBBJ
Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
tri-statedefender.com
First elementary charter school in Tennessee turns 20
Circles of Success Learning Academy (COSLA) – the first and oldest elementary charter school in Tennessee – ushered in its 20th academic year on Monday. Tucked inside St. Andrew A.M.E. Church at 867 S. Parkway E. at Mississippi Boulevard, the academy, which is part of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district, continues to build upon the vision of its founders with ample support from supporters.
Second walkway in 10 days collapses at Peppertree Apartments, residents say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents of a troubled Memphis apartment complex said there has been a second collapse on the property. “It’s horrible,” said a woman who has lived in Peppertree Apartments for five years. The tenant asked to stay anonymous for fear of retaliation. She shared a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSCS responds after video shows student tussling with guards over dress code violation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) has responded after a viral video showed a student tussling on the floor with security over an alleged dress code violation. Cellphone video showed a Southwind High School student struggling with three school security guards. The 16-year-old student told FOX13 the incident...
foodmanufacturing.com
Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
Family carjacked outside their Memphis home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) hope you can help identify the two men responsible for an early morning carjacking outside a woman’s home. It happened on Wednesday, August 10, just after 6 a.m., and was captured on surveillance video. A woman told police...
brownsvilleradio.com
City Board appoints Bond-Johnson and Aldermen Flagg
Newly reelected Alderman Carolyn Flagg has been reappointed Vice-Mayor. Mayor Bill Rawls made the recommendation this week and won approval of the city board. Amongst the four aldermen, Flagg has the most senior experience. The board also appointed Andrea Bond-Johnson to Brownsville/Haywood County Industrial Development Board. The IDB is most...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/10/22 – 08/11/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/10/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/11/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Memphis couple arrested after Senatobia police chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis couple was arrested after a police chase in Senatobia, Mississippi Friday morning. Senatobia Police said around 11:23 a.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-55 at East Main Street, but the driver, identified as 28-year-old Marquavious Moore, refused to stop the vehicle. Police reportedly chased Moore into DeSoto County […]
Barricade situation ends with SCSO finding one dead, officials say
CORDOVA, Tenn. — A barricade situation ended in the early morning hours with one person dead. The Shelby County County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene of a barricade situation in the 1400 block of Sawmill Creek Lane at about 9 p.m. Friday. According to SCSO, deputies were...
Man drowns in Germantown drainage ditch, police say
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday after drowning in a drainage ditch in Germantown, according to Germantown Police. Police said they were called out to Riverdale Park around 6:17 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. When police and fire officials made it out there, they said they found a...
Comments / 0