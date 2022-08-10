Read full article on original website
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
"This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.
Ex-Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Behind Partisan Review of the 2020 Election Has Been Fired After a Judge Said His Probe Came Up Empty
Wisconsin’s pricey and taxpayer-funded partisan review of the 2020 election collapsed on Friday, as one of the state’s GOP leaders fired the retired judge leading it for providing no results for a lot of money. Even though President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by more than 20,000 votes...
