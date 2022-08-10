PCS International (PCS), a Chicagoland-based technology service provider, is excited to announce that it has acquired the assets of Marcor Technologies of Naperville, IL. This acquisition is strategic to PCS’ growth due to Marcor’s geography and similar client verticals such as schools, professional service, and manufacturing. PCS is excited to have the Marcor team continue to provide the highest level of customer service to both Marcor and PCS clients.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO