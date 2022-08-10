ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
Detroit News

A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day

Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
The Detroit Free Press

12tomatoes.com

Middle School Kids Restore Waitress’s ‘Faith’ In Humanity

No matter how strong you may think you are, there are always going to be moments when doubt starts to creep in. If we can doubt ourselves, we can also doubt our faith in others. This is the quandary that Nicole Marie found herself in when she went to work for a Friday night shift. The waitress works for Milford, Michigan’s Red Dog Saloon, and was in a tough spot mentally.
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price

Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
wgvunews.org

Michigan charter schools group sues US Dept of Education

A Michigan charter school group is pushing back against new rules from the U-S Department of Education. In a lawsuit the “Michigan Association of Public School Academies” argues the new criteria would keep charter organizations from receiving grant funding. Attorney Caleb Kruckenberg says there are three main concerns.
ahealthiermichigan.org

Michigan Bucket List: Sunflower Festivals  

In Michigan, sunflowers bloom at the beginning of July and finish around October, which means you’ve got a couple months to cross a visit off your bucket list. . Sunflowers typically grow between five to 12 feet tall. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the tallest sunflower was 30 feet tall. Sunflowers are native to North America. Historical evidence suggests that the plant was cultivated by Native Americans as early as 3000 B.C. In fact, some archaeologists believe that sunflowers may were domesticated before corn.  
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
wcsx.com

Michigan City Will Give You Thousands of Dollars to Relocate There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
luxury-houses.net

This $7.999 Million State-of-the-art Residence Offers Once-in-a-lifetime Opportunity in West Bloomfield Township

The Estate in West Bloomfield Township is a luxurious home rivals any five-star hotel resort with a matchless ultimate in luxury and lifestyle now available for sale. This home located at 6236 Bloomfield Glens Rd, West Bloomfield Township, Michigan; offering 08 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms with 16,463 square feet of living spaces. Call Renee Lossia Acho, Carrie Clement – KW Domain (Phone: 248-590-0800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in West Bloomfield Township.
WOOD

DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Free COVID tests available for all Michigan households: How to get them

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is expanding its partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to provide free COVID-19 tests for households across the state. MDHHS and the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act will be providing 180,000 COVID-19 tests to 36,000 households located anywhere in the state of...
