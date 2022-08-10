Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
Detroit News
A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day
Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents
The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
12tomatoes.com
Middle School Kids Restore Waitress’s ‘Faith’ In Humanity
No matter how strong you may think you are, there are always going to be moments when doubt starts to creep in. If we can doubt ourselves, we can also doubt our faith in others. This is the quandary that Nicole Marie found herself in when she went to work for a Friday night shift. The waitress works for Milford, Michigan’s Red Dog Saloon, and was in a tough spot mentally.
Tribar employee overrode alarm 460 times before Huron River spill
LANSING, MI — An employee at Tribar Technologies in Wixom overrode the company’s waste treatment alarms 460 times in the span of nearly three hours on the night which state regulators believe a toxic chemical release to the Huron River initially began last weekend. That extraordinary detail is...
2nd report on impact of No-Fault law changes is released
A survey released Thursday is shedding more light on the impact that changes to Michigan's No-Fault Auto law have had on medical providers and the patients they serve.
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
Fight between coworkers at GM's Orion Assembly possibly over small debt, sheriff says
A small debt may have led to the killing of a Pontiac man Thursday at General Motors' Orion Assembly plant in Orion Township, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told the Free Press. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, died of multiple blunt force injuries, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's office said late Thursday. ...
10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022
$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
Michiganders Can Receive More Free COVID-19 At Home Tests
Here's some good news for Michiganders, we all have a chance to access free at-home COVID-19 tests. After my wife and I had COVID back in January, we decided to stock up on home tests just in case we get the COVID-19 virus again, sometime down the road. It's impossible...
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price
Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
wgvunews.org
Michigan charter schools group sues US Dept of Education
A Michigan charter school group is pushing back against new rules from the U-S Department of Education. In a lawsuit the “Michigan Association of Public School Academies” argues the new criteria would keep charter organizations from receiving grant funding. Attorney Caleb Kruckenberg says there are three main concerns.
ahealthiermichigan.org
Michigan Bucket List: Sunflower Festivals
In Michigan, sunflowers bloom at the beginning of July and finish around October, which means you’ve got a couple months to cross a visit off your bucket list. . Sunflowers typically grow between five to 12 feet tall. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the tallest sunflower was 30 feet tall. Sunflowers are native to North America. Historical evidence suggests that the plant was cultivated by Native Americans as early as 3000 B.C. In fact, some archaeologists believe that sunflowers may were domesticated before corn.
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
wcsx.com
Michigan City Will Give You Thousands of Dollars to Relocate There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.999 Million State-of-the-art Residence Offers Once-in-a-lifetime Opportunity in West Bloomfield Township
The Estate in West Bloomfield Township is a luxurious home rivals any five-star hotel resort with a matchless ultimate in luxury and lifestyle now available for sale. This home located at 6236 Bloomfield Glens Rd, West Bloomfield Township, Michigan; offering 08 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms with 16,463 square feet of living spaces. Call Renee Lossia Acho, Carrie Clement – KW Domain (Phone: 248-590-0800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in West Bloomfield Township.
DNR confirms invasive spotted lanternfly in Michigan; here's what you should do if you see one
State officials are concerned Michigan’s grape industry could be negatively impacted after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed the invasive spotted lanternfly in Oakland County last week.
WOOD
DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Free COVID tests available for all Michigan households: How to get them
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is expanding its partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to provide free COVID-19 tests for households across the state. MDHHS and the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act will be providing 180,000 COVID-19 tests to 36,000 households located anywhere in the state of...
