Everything you need to know about back-to-school season in North Texas
TEXAS, USA — With back-to-school season in full swing, here is what you need to know about in North Texas. Depending on where you live in North Texas, it varies. Here's a full list of districts and their start dates. Where can my child get free school supplies?. Several...
Family of Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen files $35M lawsuit against government
The 20-year-old Texas soldier was sexually harassed and killed at Fort Hood. Her family says she was also the victim of abuse, assault, rape and wrongful death.
North Texas schools are grappling with a bus driver shortage and parents are feeling the effects
GARLAND, Texas — Several North Texas area schools are experiencing delays and reroutes as districts across the country grapple with a driver shortage. Garland ISD has an entire Twitter page devoted to updating parents and families on late buses. Friday morning, it posted more than 40 times bout reroutes or delays.
Veritex Community Bank “Good Deeds” Spotlight: Community Table North Texas
In today's Veritex Community Bank "Good Deeds" Spotlight, we're featuring a non-profit whose mission is to always provide room at the table. For more information, visit CommunityTableNorthTexas.com.
DFW Weather: Could a tropical depression forming off the Gulf Coast bring rain to North Texas?
The triple-digit heat will continue throughout the weekend and into the next week. It's August in Texas, after all! But what about any rain chances?
We've got a bone to pick with a new 'best BBQ' study
DALLAS — Imagine this: You come across a study of the best U.S. cities with barbecue. Out of curiosity, you decide to look and see how the cities in Texas rank overall. At top of the study, you read, "Texas is the best state for BBQ," and think, "Of course! No doubt about that."
Beto O'Rourke and Greg Abbott weigh in on education, school safety on trips to North Texas
DECATUR, Texas — The packed room of roughly 300 people where Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke spoke on Thursday wasn’t in Houston, Austin or Dallas. It was in Decatur, the seat of Wise County, where former President Donald Trump won nearly 85% of the vote in 2020.
H-E-B to build its first store in Tarrant County
MANSFIELD, Texas — Another one!. Popular Texas grocery store H-E-B is continuing its move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the announcement of its latest location. H-E-B announced Thursday it will be building a new store in Mansfield, which is the company's first location in Tarrant County. “We are...
Dog eats lottery ticket, couple still gets paid
OREGON, USA — We've all heard the excuse "the dog ate my homework," but what about "the dog ate my lottery ticket?" That's what officials at the Oregon Lottery heard this week. They received a letter with a torn-up ticket, and a picture of two dogs. The couple says...
