ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Josh Stein | How to stay safe online

By Attorney General Josh Stein
Anson Record
Anson Record
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZ6rY_0hCEQuw800

As our children go back to school, there’s nothing more important than keeping them safe whether in person or online. Technology and internet access offer new avenues for students to learn and engage in the classroom, but our increasingly online environment poses risks for children’s mental health and safety. The internet exposes kids to dangers like bullying, identity theft, scams, or exploitation. Before school starts, make sure to have conversations with your kids about how to stay safe online.

Start a conversation about internet safety.

It’s critical that children know the dangers of sharing financial or personal information, clicking on untrustworthy links, or communicating online with people they don’t know. Ask your child to tell you when things happen online that make them feel nervous or uncomfortable. Make sure they understand that they won’t be punished if they share these experiences with you. If children know the risks and can communicate them with an adult, they can steer clear of trouble online or get help when they need it.

Set up parental and security controls.

Your Internet Service Provider (ISP) probably has free parental control tools. Download or activate them to help control what your child has access to on the internet. Parents may also want to download additional apps to help control their kids’ interactions online. Age-appropriate search engines can ensure kids don’t accidentally encounter inappropriate content on the internet. When seeking additional parental control software, look for recommendations from independent reviewers.

Consider setting limits and alternatives to screen time.

While the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended children spend no more than one or two hours on screen per day, surveys show that kids between age 8 and 12 spend an average of more than five hours on screens each day. Too much screen time can affect kids’ mental and physical health. Consider using apps to track and limit your child’s screen time.

Keep devices in common spaces, especially overnight.

When children feel anonymous, they’re more likely to take risks. Keeping devices in a common area or with you overnight ensures that you can monitor the amount of time spent on the device and monitor its use. Check in on the content your children access to ensure it’s safe and age appropriate.

While the internet and technology offer opportunities for kids to learn and be entertained, it is critical to keep them safe. Being proactive and talking about internet safety can help reduce the risks of engaging online. By following these tips, you can help your kids enjoy a safe and happy new school year. For more information about keeping kids safe online, visit my office’s website at ncdoj.gov/internetsafety/kids.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Anson Record

Anson Record

977
Followers
854
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Anson Record

 https://ansonrecord.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy