Coventry have had a second Championship game postponed due to the condition of their pitch, with chief executive Dave Boddy calling the situation a “mess”.The Sky Blues’ home game against Wigan on Tuesday has been postponed by the English Football League due to ongoing issues with the playing surface at the Coventry Building Society Arena.Last weekend, Coventry’s opening home fixture against Rotherham was postponed, and the Carabao Cup tie with Bristol City was moved to Burton’s Pirelli Stadium.An EFL statement on the latest postponement read: “The decision follows the commissioning of an independent report by an internationally established group of...

RUGBY ・ 23 HOURS AGO