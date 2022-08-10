ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pitch battle concerns Coventry chief executive as another home game is postponed

Coventry have had a second Championship game postponed due to the condition of their pitch, with chief executive Dave Boddy calling the situation a “mess”.The Sky Blues’ home game against Wigan on Tuesday has been postponed by the English Football League due to ongoing issues with the playing surface at the Coventry Building Society Arena.Last weekend, Coventry’s opening home fixture against Rotherham was postponed, and the Carabao Cup tie with Bristol City was moved to Burton’s Pirelli Stadium.An EFL statement on the latest postponement read: “The decision follows the commissioning of an independent report by an internationally established group of...
Daily Mail

Premier League flop Jack Rodwell joins Sydney FC on a free transfer after leaving arch rivals Western Sydney Wanderers - as manager Steve Corica delights in landing the former England star in his 'peak years'

Sydney FC have completed the signing of former Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell on a two-year deal following the expiry of his contract at fellow A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers, the clubs said on Friday. Rodwell, 31, moved to Australia last November and made 14 appearances for the Wanderers, scoring...
BBC

Man Utd Women to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford

Manchester United have confirmed they will play their Women's Super League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December. The game, which is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 4th December will be the third women's fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United played Everton there last season, and England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.
