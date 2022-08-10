Read full article on original website
Related
Pitch battle concerns Coventry chief executive as another home game is postponed
Coventry have had a second Championship game postponed due to the condition of their pitch, with chief executive Dave Boddy calling the situation a “mess”.The Sky Blues’ home game against Wigan on Tuesday has been postponed by the English Football League due to ongoing issues with the playing surface at the Coventry Building Society Arena.Last weekend, Coventry’s opening home fixture against Rotherham was postponed, and the Carabao Cup tie with Bristol City was moved to Burton’s Pirelli Stadium.An EFL statement on the latest postponement read: “The decision follows the commissioning of an independent report by an internationally established group of...
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: David Popovici, 17, breaks 100m freestyle world record
Watch 17-year-old David Popovici break the world record in the 100m freestyle with a time of 46.86 seconds at the European Aquatics Championships. Follow the European Championships on the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
Fulham join Wolves in the chase for Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-Jo, with the Ligue 2 club demanding £4m for the South Korea international
Fulham have joined Wolves by expressing interest in Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-Jo. Wolves have offered £2m so far but Bordeaux want £4m for the South Korea international. Hwang has been the French club's top scorer in each of the last two seasons and has picked up 29 goals in 97 games since signing in 2019.
BBC
The Hundred: Watch best shots of Lauren Winfield-Hill's 74 not out
Watch the best shots as Oval Invincibles' Lauren Winfield-Hill hits 74 not out as she leads her side to a nine-wicket win over the Northern Superchargers at the Oval. Available to UK users only.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Premier League flop Jack Rodwell joins Sydney FC on a free transfer after leaving arch rivals Western Sydney Wanderers - as manager Steve Corica delights in landing the former England star in his 'peak years'
Sydney FC have completed the signing of former Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell on a two-year deal following the expiry of his contract at fellow A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers, the clubs said on Friday. Rodwell, 31, moved to Australia last November and made 14 appearances for the Wanderers, scoring...
BBC
Man Utd Women to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford
Manchester United have confirmed they will play their Women's Super League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December. The game, which is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 4th December will be the third women's fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United played Everton there last season, and England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.
BBC
Kyle Naughton: Veteran Swansea City defender aims to leave club 'where I found it'
Swansea City were a club in a different place when Kyle Naughton arrived in Wales. Garry Monk was Swansea's manager. His side were ninth in the Premier League, two places behind Liverpool and above the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa and Leicester, and would end the season eighth, Swansea's best finish in the Premier League era.
Chelsea and Tottenham in Ronnie Edwards transfer hunt as 19-year-old defender continues to impress at Peterborough
CHELSEA and Tottenham are reportedly battling it out for Peterborough star Ronnie Edwards. The Mirror claims both Premier League giants are keen on signing the defender, 19, after some stellar performances last season. SunSport revealed in April that Manchester United were interested in Edwards. We also told you that Aston...
Comments / 0