Maryland State

Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The US Sun

Kiely Rodni’s family issue harrowing warning after police break silence on scanner reports saying missing teen was found

THE family of missing teen Kiely Rodni has issued a harrowing warning after police broke their silence following fake reports circulating on Twitter that the 16-year-old had been spotted. Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS LA

Authorities arrest 18-year-old connected to murder of Monterey Park police officer

The Downey Police Department arrested another suspect it believes is connected to the shooting death of Monterey Park Police officer Gardiel Solorio.The shooting occurred at a parking lot located inside the Downey Landing, which is located on the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard.Eighteen-year-old Gerardo Magallanes of San Pedro was arrested Friday and booked for murder. It's unclear at this moment what kind of role Magallanes played in the shooting death of Solorio, who had just began working for Monterey Park PD. Twenty-year-old Carlos Delcid is accused of shooting and killing Solorio following a botched bank robbery. Delcid shot Solorio while the latter was sitting in his car. He is expected back in Court on Sept. 8 to face chargers of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.  Additionally, a 17-year-old male was arrested by authorities for being the suspect's getaway driver.
MONTEREY PARK, CA

