Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
All four siblings who were allegedly abducted from their home are found safe and well after overnight search - as man, 28, with Joker-themed face tattoos goes on the run
Four children who vanished after getting into a car with a man covered in face tattoos have been found safe and well. Joshua Carter, 28, was seen taking the kids from an address at The Leap, north of Mackay, Queensland around 11.30am on Thursday in a white 2005 Nissan Patrol 4WD.
Kiely Rodni’s family issue harrowing warning after police break silence on scanner reports saying missing teen was found
THE family of missing teen Kiely Rodni has issued a harrowing warning after police broke their silence following fake reports circulating on Twitter that the 16-year-old had been spotted. Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.
Authorities arrest 18-year-old connected to murder of Monterey Park police officer
The Downey Police Department arrested another suspect it believes is connected to the shooting death of Monterey Park Police officer Gardiel Solorio.The shooting occurred at a parking lot located inside the Downey Landing, which is located on the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard.Eighteen-year-old Gerardo Magallanes of San Pedro was arrested Friday and booked for murder. It's unclear at this moment what kind of role Magallanes played in the shooting death of Solorio, who had just began working for Monterey Park PD. Twenty-year-old Carlos Delcid is accused of shooting and killing Solorio following a botched bank robbery. Delcid shot Solorio while the latter was sitting in his car. He is expected back in Court on Sept. 8 to face chargers of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. Additionally, a 17-year-old male was arrested by authorities for being the suspect's getaway driver.
