Tyler, TX

The Tyler Loop

TISD introducing armed staff on campuses “not a done deal”

When he looks inside his “policy toolbox,” Superintendent Marty Crawford says he wants exactly what he needs to implement new initiatives within Tyler Independent School District without delay. That’s the premise, he said, behind a proposed policy change authorizing trained employees to carry firearms on school property. Trustees...
101.5 KNUE

Police in Jacksonville, TX Ask for Help: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?

Police are currently looking for a man who allegedly committed a theft at a business in Jacksonville, Texas. Compared to some of the images we've seen capturing alleged criminals on camera, this capture is actually pretty good. Does that mean it was NOT taken at a Walmart? (Typically, those tend to NOT be very good. This is surprising because of how much money they make...but I digress.)
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Mix 93.1

Celebrating East Texas Black Business Owners In August

Did you know that August was "Black Business Month"?. Throughout the history of this country, its been proven that African Americans have had a tougher time starting a business due to lack of education, financing from banks and a myriad of other factors. But thankfully over the last few years we've begun to see change in the marketplace as more and more African Americans are starting their businesses and pursuing the path of financial independence.
KETK / FOX51 News

FBI agent talks keeping your children safe online

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With many school districts using online lesson plans or tablets instead of books, children’s online activity increases during the school year. Grant Permenter is the Supervisor Special Agent for Crimes Against Children Special Task Force for the FBI in Dallas. “If you’re engaged in online activity with strangers, the probability that […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Texas African American Museum reopens after completing phase 1 renovations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Community members including city officials, donors, family, and friends celebrated the grand reopening of The Texas African American Museum. The first phase of the renovations have been completed thanks to anonymous donations, an interest loan, and fundraisers such as the Texas Juneteenth Pageant. The building was...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Person of interest named in Longview hotel, car fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has released the name of a person of interest in Monday’s hotel and car fire at Studio 6 in Longview. Fire department officials have identified Randall Clark as the person who was staying in the room that caught fire. Additionally, Clark also owns the vehicle that burned in the hotel parking lot. Officials say the fires were intentionally set but don’t know who set them. They also have reason to believe Clark is from California.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

No injuries after 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 59

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler closed the southbound flyover on Highway 59 after a single-vehicle crash on the bridge. No injuries were reported by Texarkana police, and the flyover from Interstate 30 West was closed while officials responded to the scene. “Thankfully no one was hurt,” officials said. “But it is creating a […]
PITTSBURG, TX

