Cannon Elementary time capsule opening Friday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville School District will be opening a piece of history later this week after it was discovered earlier this summer. Cannon Elementary School sat unused for nearly six years after rain floods and then the discovery of mold inside resulted in the school’s closure. The district voted unanimously in March […]
Danville pastor sends kids back to school with a prayer
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Kids in Danville returned to the classroom today, and a pastor wanted to send them back with some encouragement. He hosted a community-wide prayer service Friday night with a special message from some familiar faces. Pastor Thomas Miller wanted to show students that anything is possible, so he put together a […]
Bidding open for vacant properties in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is looking to sell three parcels of vacant land it owns and bidding for these parcels is now open. The parcels can accommodate a single-family home and are located at 505 and 606 West Bradley Avenue and 40 East Beardsley Avenue. The City of Champaign attempted to […]
‘CU Days’ returns after three years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign tradition is back. It’s been three years since the last CU Days. Program coordinator Robert White said it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to have a good time. There’s music, vendors, and activities like Touch-a-Truck – even a school supply and free shoe giveaway. That’s why White […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
A New Beginning for Liberty Village’s Memory Lane Unit
Danville retirement community Liberty Village has been working on a major project, the reprogramming of their Memory Lane Unit, since before the pandemic. And with Thursday afternoon’s ribbon cutting, the project is officially complete. Administrator Dacri Dreher explains. AUDIO: So what we’ve done is we have taken individualized programming...
Charleston Fire Department hires first female firefighter, paramedic
Allison Tinnon who was born and raised in central Illinois is excited to be staying close to home and responding when her community needs her.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
‘Accidentally official merchandise’ features proposed U of I mascot
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois was looking for a new mascot. There was a contender. Now, some got their hands on “accidentally official merchandise” through one company. You’ll remember in 2020, the University of Illinois Senate passed a resolution to adopt the Belted Kingfisher as its new mascot. But just because […]
Man arrested after unwanted touching of U of I student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Danville has been arrested after he allegedly pulled down a female University of Illinois student’s pants last week as a prank. Kasey Hollis, 29, was arrested Friday on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery and was taken to the Champaign County Jail. He was also issued a trespass […]
Champaign Police respond to large gathering; shots fired
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign Police said they responded to a large gathering outside of an apartment complex around 3:55 a.m. on August 13. CPD said they arrived to the intersection of 100 South Third and South Fourth Streets, to a report of a fight at a large gathering. Officers said upon arrival they observed […]
smilepolitely.com
Shawarma Joint’s Urbana location opens this month
Shawarma Joint, the Campustown restaurant known for excellent shawarma, will open a second location in Urbana on University Avenue this month. The halal restaurant confirmed on the phone that the Urbana location's opening date is expected to be Monday, August 22nd. The new Shawarma Joint will have a similar set-up...
WTHI
"I want him to be remembered as a hero and not just the victim." Leeam Pritcher's legacy lives on thanks to organ donation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- For seven-year-old Leeam Pritcher, life revolved around a few things: family, football, and superheroes. "Spiderman was definitely his favorite," Raven Layton, Leeam's mom, said. "When he was about 3 years old, whenever you'd ask him he would say he was Spiderman Leeam Red." After tragedy struck,...
Plan to build 15 new homes in Vermillion County
The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission said Thursday they are in the planning stages of bringing new homes to the northern part of the county.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Man Arrested after I-74 Pursuit in Indiana
Montgomery County – This afternoon, just after 1:30 p.m., Trooper Thomen and Probationary Trooper Howell were on a traffic stop on I-74 eastbound near the 27 mile marker. A 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Mayowa Adebiyi, 36, from Danville, IL, failed to move over or decrease its speed for a stationary emergency vehicle. Trooper Thomen and Probationary Trooper Howell caught up to the Toyota and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The Toyota failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated eastbound on I-74.
U of I Credit Union fills drivers’ gas tanks
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been falling lately and drivers are feeling some of that relief. But on Thursday, some people who filled up their cars in Champaign County didn’t have to pay at all. U of I Credit Union leaders traveled to different gas stations and offered to pay for drivers’ gas. […]
WAND TV
Police: Underage drinking parties with hundreds in attendance being held on random rural roads
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to pop-up underage drinking parties that attracting hundreds and are being held at random rural roads. The sheriff's office became aware of digital flyers being shared through social media apps like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and more....
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Investigation Leads To Felony Charges In The Death Of An Edgar County Man
An Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) death investigation resulted in the arrest of Preston Wallace, a 20-year-old male of Paris, IL, for First Degree Murder. Also arrested was Gabriel Wallace, a 38-year-old male of Paris, IL, for Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony), and Mob Action (Class 4 Felony). Gabriel Wallace was also arrested on two unrelated Class X felony warrants for Home Invasion.
smilepolitely.com
A quick traffic guide to U of I move-in week
The week students return to campus is notoriously troublesome for Champaign-Urbana locals trying to navigate the community. Consider this a PSA that those days are just around the corner, and use this as a mini guide to maneuvering the area. Early arrival begins for select students on August 14-15th, followed...
WAND TV
Police: 2 people shot outside Champaign apartment complex
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. According to Champaign Police, on Saturday at 3:55 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Third Street for the report of a large gathering and a fight breaking out. When officers arrived, they observed...
Gilman man accused of pushing kids out of moving car
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old man from Gillman was arrested last week in connection to an incident of children being pushed out of a moving car. Jesse McGehee was charged with two counts each of domestic battery, reckless conduct and endangering the life of a child, along with a violation of an order […]
