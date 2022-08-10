The hot hatchback king is back in the form of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R. A recently leaked brochure showed us that the new Type R would make 326 horsepower from its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, making it slightly more powerful than before. What has changed more than the outputs is the design. Whereas the outgoing Type R was as brash as it gets, the new one is a touch more sophisticated and restrained.

