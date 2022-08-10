Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Z71: The Multipurpose Variant
Chevrolet unveiled the all-new third-generation 2023 Chevy Colorado late last month, debuting a long list of changes and updates for the midsize pickup nameplate. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the off-road oriented 2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 with the following GM Authority trim level spotlight. The Chevy Colorado...
fordauthority.com
Ford Stock Up Six Percent During Week Of August 8th – August 12th, 2022
The value of Ford stock increased during the August 8th, 2022 – August 12th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $16.18, which represented a roughly six percent bump, or $0.88 per share increase in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $15.30. Movement & Ranges.
This Could Be The Honda Civic Type R's Perfect Spec
The hot hatchback king is back in the form of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R. A recently leaked brochure showed us that the new Type R would make 326 horsepower from its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, making it slightly more powerful than before. What has changed more than the outputs is the design. Whereas the outgoing Type R was as brash as it gets, the new one is a touch more sophisticated and restrained.
fordauthority.com
Ford EcoSport Sales Place Mid-Pack During Q2 2022
ECOSPORT -29.26% 9,498 13,426 -31.86% 17,924 26,304. In Canada, Ford EcoSport deliveries totaled 347 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 59 percent compared to 843 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, EcoSport sales decreased about 46 percent to 955 units. MODEL...
RELATED PEOPLE
CAR AND DRIVER
GM Confirms It's Making $1500 Option Mandatory on Some New Models
GM is making a $1500 option mandatory on all new Buick, Cadillac, and GMC vehicles, according to a report today by the Detroit Free Press. The option is for the three-year OnStar and Connected Services Premium Plan. Essentially a price hike, GM's mandatory option looks to be the latest example...
RideApart
Kawasaki Europe Reveals 2023 Z650RS, Z900RS, And Z900RS SE
2022 marked a monumental year for Kawasaki’s retro-leaning RS range. The flagship Z900RS celebrated the Z1’s 50th anniversary with a stunning, throwback “Fireball” colorway. The special-edition livery wasn’t the only addition to the Z900RS lineup, though, with Team Green introducing the up-spec 2022 Z900RS SE variant as well. Still, the RS series lacked a true entry point and the 2022 Z650RS filled the void.
gmauthority.com
GM To Fix Chevy Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD Units For Incorrect Front Shock Absorbers
General Motors has issued a customer satisfaction program for certain examples of the 2022 model-year Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD that may have been fitted with the incorrect front shock absorbers. The problem: affected vehicles may have been fitted with the incorrect shock absorbers from the factory. Only...
Jeep Wrangler Receives Minor Updates for 2023
Jeep recently introduced model updates for the 2023 Wrangler, Wrangler Unlimited, and Wrangler 4xe. The changes are unspectacular, but Jeep continues to outsell its main rival, so why change a successful recipe?. Changes applicable to all models include Wrangler decals featuring an American flag on each front fender and updated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra HD Gets Price Increase Over 2022 Model
The 2023 GMC Sierra HD introduces only a handful of changes and updates over the previous 2022 model year. That said, pricing for the 2023 GMC Sierra HD has increased compared to the 2022 GMC Sierra HD. The 2023 GMC Sierra HD is now $1,000 more expensive compared to equivalent...
Comments / 0