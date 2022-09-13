Read full article on original website
The 24 best camping tents, according to tent experts
We interviewed experts on what to consider when buying a tent — from backpacking and luxury tents to family and car camping tents. Here’s what you need to know.
These 37 Products Will Make Your Day Better
Some gadgets and items can support you in your efforts to look on the bright side of life. Whether it's because they throw a motivational quote at you, help to make your work more efficient, or because they offer a chance to introduce some playfulness to your day. This article has the 37 Amazon products that will make your day better.
These great iPhone 14 cases will keep your new phone stylish and safe
Whether you were lucky enough to get an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro on launch day or you’re waiting for your order to ship, it’s always a good idea to add a case to your shiny new gadget that will not only help protect it but allow you to personalize the look.
Microsoft Surface Laptop SE review: Is this $249 student laptop worth it?
The Surface Laptop SE is a decent affordable laptop for K-8 educators looking to outfit their class with computers, but individual users are better off with a Chromebook or traditional cheap Windows laptop like the Surface Go 3.
20 Amazon products our readers loved in July
Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.
How to dry laundry sustainably, according to experts
Sticking your wet laundry in a dryer can actually be harmful for the environment. That's why we talked to experts to figure out ways to lower your impact while drying your clothes.
TechCrunch+ roundup: Dotcom crash history lessons, post-M&A strategies, climate tech heats up
What can today’s founders learn from the 2000 dotcom bubble burst?. The late 1990s were a fascinating time to work in startups and live in San Francisco. I didn’t need to be an economist to realize that many of the companies I worked for and patronized were lacking solid fundamentals: The same unprofitable startups that offered in-house massages, catered meals and laundry service were also purchasing Super Bowl ads and freeway billboards.
Our favorite product releases this week: REI, Hill House Home, Hyperice and more
This week brings the launch of Outdoor Afro x REI Co-op’s inclusivity-minded outdoor line, Hyperice’s new heat patches and Hill House Home’s new sweater collection.
The 23 best exercise dresses, according to fitness experts
It’s hard to miss the exercise dresses trending all over TikTok. Comfortable, flirty and fun, these appear to take you from the gym to brunch — and beyond. And while dresses in the athletic arena are nothing new they are now stretching beyond the court and taking us through hiking, running, grocery shopping and more.
37 Things That Will Make Your Home Look 10x Better For Less Than $35 On Amazon
It's never a wrong time to do a little home refresh, but not all of us want to spend an arm and a leg updating our homes. This list gives subtle changes that will make the house so much better while keeping you on track for that monthly budget. Everything on this list is under $35, but the impact is enormous!
TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did
The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
Phenom Expands Intelligent Talent Experience Platform for HR and HRIS Teams
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, today announced the expansion of its platform to include personalized solutions for HR leaders and HRIS teams. This builds on Phenom’s single platform for candidates, employees, recruiters and hiring managers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005782/en/ Phenom Expands Intelligent Talent Experience Platform for HR and HRIS Teams (Graphic: Business Wire)
The baker traveling Turkey to collect recipes
Hakan Doğan is on a mission to collect and preserve his country's many traditional bread recipes.
Adobe builds collaborative design muscle with $20 billion deal for Figma
Adobe Inc will buy startup Figma for about $20 billion in its biggest deal, the Photoshop maker said on Thursday, bulking up on applications that support online collaboration amid a global shift to hybrid working.
Skybox Security featured in 6 Gartner® Hype Cycles™, 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Skybox Security is proud to announce that Gartner® featured its cybersecurity solutions in six Hype Cycle Reports™ this year. Gartner Hype Cycles evaluate must-watch enterprise technologies so end-users can identify high-value innovations. According to Gartner, “executive leaders should use this research to make decisions about investing in the right innovations at the right time.” 2 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005047/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
The best sales to shop this weekend: The Container Store, Adidas, Target and more
This weekend, you’ll find a deal on the cult-favorite GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker, discounted baby gear from Target and savings on all things organization at The Container Store. All that and more below.
Google faces €25bn legal action in UK and the EU
Google is facing two legal cases which could result in the tech giant paying out damages of up to €25bn (£19.5bn) over its digital advertising practices. The company is accused of anti-competitive conduct, and of abusing its dominant place in the ad tech market. Separate legal cases, in...
The cult-favorite GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker is on sale right now
Drive-in ice — you know, the nugget-shaped ice you can get at certain fast-food spots — is one of summer’s greatest pleasures, and now you can re-create it yourself at home, thanks to the cult-favorite GE Profile Opal 1.0 Nugget Ice Maker.
