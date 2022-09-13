ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

These 37 Products Will Make Your Day Better

Some gadgets and items can support you in your efforts to look on the bright side of life. Whether it's because they throw a motivational quote at you, help to make your work more efficient, or because they offer a chance to introduce some playfulness to your day. This article has the 37 Amazon products that will make your day better.
CNN

20 Amazon products our readers loved in July

Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Dotcom crash history lessons, post-M&A strategies, climate tech heats up

What can today’s founders learn from the 2000 dotcom bubble burst?. The late 1990s were a fascinating time to work in startups and live in San Francisco. I didn’t need to be an economist to realize that many of the companies I worked for and patronized were lacking solid fundamentals: The same unprofitable startups that offered in-house massages, catered meals and laundry service were also purchasing Super Bowl ads and freeway billboards.
CNN

The 23 best exercise dresses, according to fitness experts

It’s hard to miss the exercise dresses trending all over TikTok. Comfortable, flirty and fun, these appear to take you from the gym to brunch — and beyond. And while dresses in the athletic arena are nothing new they are now stretching beyond the court and taking us through hiking, running, grocery shopping and more.
CNN

TikTok Said To Buy These Things And I'm So Glad I Did

The online shopping world can be challenging, but it’s about to get a lot easier with the latest and hottest items on TikTok that will make you want to shop! Whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking to shop for the ideal gift for friends or family, these 35 products are sure to please. Scroll down now to see all of the hottest TikTok trends.
The Associated Press

Phenom Expands Intelligent Talent Experience Platform for HR and HRIS Teams

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, today announced the expansion of its platform to include personalized solutions for HR leaders and HRIS teams. This builds on Phenom’s single platform for candidates, employees, recruiters and hiring managers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005782/en/ Phenom Expands Intelligent Talent Experience Platform for HR and HRIS Teams (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Skybox Security featured in 6 Gartner® Hype Cycles™, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Skybox Security is proud to announce that Gartner® featured its cybersecurity solutions in six Hype Cycle Reports™ this year. Gartner Hype Cycles evaluate must-watch enterprise technologies so end-users can identify high-value innovations. According to Gartner, “executive leaders should use this research to make decisions about investing in the right innovations at the right time.” 2 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005047/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
BBC

Google faces €25bn legal action in UK and the EU

Google is facing two legal cases which could result in the tech giant paying out damages of up to €25bn (£19.5bn) over its digital advertising practices. The company is accused of anti-competitive conduct, and of abusing its dominant place in the ad tech market. Separate legal cases, in...
