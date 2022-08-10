Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
The Daily South
12 Best Things to Do in Collierville, Tennessee
A suburb of Memphis, Collierville, Tennessee, is a town of about 50,000 with a charming town square straight out of a Hallmark movie. In fact, the channel shot scenes for its "Wedding at Graceland" film starring Kellie Pickler there in 2019. Year round, Collierville is a unique place to visit for its railroad history, lovely parks, delicious restaurants, and cute local boutiques. In spring through fall, it's especially delightful for outdoor dining, with more than a dozen spots to enjoy patio weather around town. Collierville's Town Square is also a hot spot for live music, with many opportunities to enjoy free outdoor concerts throughout the year. Here's what to see and do on a trip to Collierville, Tennessee.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich. LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in...
choose901.com
MAM 15-Year-Old Cures Sweet Tooth’s Throughout Memphis
Memphis Athletic Ministries (MAM) pumps well-rounded, educated kids into Memphis regularly. Many of these students leave to chase their dreams, knowing they have the support of MAM to fall back on for support. However, one MAM student has gotten an early start to stardom. 15-Year-Old Ramiya Moore started her small...
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 12-14
On a dark and gloomy night, a full moon rose above Memphis when this piece of literature was published to MEMPHISMAGAZINE.COM. As every lunar fanatic (lunatic?) would know, this moon isn’t like your regular full moon, and it’s not just a cool moon either. It’s a supermoon — the last supermoon of the year — and that’s a lot of pressure for one moon to undergo as the whole world watches. It’s enough to make a moon go blue, all alone in that sky far away. Without a dream in its heart. Without a love of its own. … Sounds like I might be on to creating a great supermoon ballad here, or I might be plagiarizing a certain song, sung by a superstar that’s been mooned over for decades and is being supermooned over this week.
actionnews5.com
New Chipotle opening in Memphis with drive-through pickup lane
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is opening a new Chipotle Mexican Grill on Saturday, with the city’s first location featuring a drive-through pickup lane. This “Chipotlane” will allow customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant is located at 4720 Summer...
localmemphis.com
Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
Elvis Presley’s Jungle Room Decor Was Called the ‘Ugliest Furniture I Have Ever Seen’ by Dad Vernon
The iconic Jungle Room at Elvis Presley's Graceland home had the "ugliest furniture" Vernon Presley had ever seen.
localmemphis.com
The ruff life: How Millie the maintenance dog helps keep TPC Southwind spotless for the FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By the time the sun rises over TPC Southwind, the maintenance crew has already been hard at work for hours. "The alarm clock goes off at 3:45 a.m. this week," said course superintendent Nick Bisanz. Crews from all over the Mid-South form a small army of...
Memphis resident launches mobile 'pop up shop' for homeless
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are those in Memphis that can’t get to help. Frances McNeil is a changemaker who makes sure help gets to them. McNeil founded the "Mobile Homeless Ministry," and is actively putting boots on the ground in an effort to end homelessness. “I think God...
franchising.com
2nd Biggest Captain D's Operator Opens New Location in Memphis
Joe Springer has spearheaded the development of Captain D’s in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas for more than two decades. His Nufish LLC operates 20 of the seafood brand’s locations and he has recently opened his newest restaurant in Memphis, closing out a five-store development agreement he had with the brand. Now he’ll be back at it again after having signed a new 10-store development agreement for more locations in his markets.
archyworldys.com
The House Where Elvis Was Found Dead: Secrets of Memphis’ Graceland
It’s been forty years since Graceland opened its doors to the public, and since then 600,000 visitors have been visiting the American colonial-style property in the suburbs of Memphis, which looks relatively modest from the outside. Graceland is undoubtedly one of the most significant homes of the 20th century, if we look at it from the perspective of the heritage of the era. although some consider the interior of the apartment to be kitsch rather than valuable.
Longtime Memphis rapper Princess Loko died in obscurity. Will a Beyoncé feature grant her the ‘Renaissance’ she’s overdue?
This profile of Princess Loko was originally published by Scalawag Magazine. For more reporting that explores the intersection of popular culture and justice, sign up for Scalawag’s pop justice newsletter. In May 2020, a woman named Andrea Summers, a mother of three, died in Memphis just two months before...
localmemphis.com
Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Two years from now, downtown Memphis could be much different | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Is downtown Memphis ready for a $10 million adventure park, complete with zip lines and axe throwing?. A Chicago developer thinks so, and apparently, most on Memphis City Council do, too. A group called The Forge is behind the plans and has been working on them...
localmemphis.com
Briarcrest's a cappella choir opens for Foreigner at Orpheum Theatre
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Briarcrest Christian High School's choir took to the big stage Thursday night at the Orpheum for hit rock and roll band Foreigner. One of Foreigner’s band members said giving back to support music education is one of the performance's focuses. Briarcrest's One Voice choir opened...
Dogs at Memphis Animal Services need your help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Animal Services is issuing a code red. Thursday, Memphis Animal Services announced all the dog kennels are full. Now, MAS is in urgent need of those willing to foster or adopt dogs. “We do not want to euthanize healthy, adoptable dogs for space, and we know you don’t want us to […]
Louisiana woman praising man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
Memphis family goes viral for smart 1-year-old son
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Nasr Davis is 1 year old with millions watching and liking his videos all over social media. Many people were shocked by his advanced speech at such a young age. In one video, he says his parents are from Memphis and he lives in Atlanta. In a matter of weeks, his TikTok video […]
cityofbartlett.org
BARTLETT STATION FARMERS MARKET
The Farmers Market offers access to locally grown fresh products. Each week they feature something special.
actionnews5.com
Steps to take now to prevent type 2 diabetes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Diabetes Association, 1.4 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. Tondra Armour, a nurse practitioner with Methodist Medical Group, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why it is so common in the Mid-South, along with preventative measures you can take now to prevent you from developing type 2 diabetes.
