The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans will open the 2022 NFL preseason on Thursday. The Ravens will try to continue an NFL record streak of 20 consecutive preseason victories, while Tennessee will try to build on the success of an AFC South title in 2021. On the other sideline, Baltimore will attempt to right the ship after an 8-9 record last season. MB&T Bank Stadium hosts the game in Baltimore. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Ravens as four-point home favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 31.5 in the latest Titans vs. Ravens odds. Before you make any Ravens vs. Titans picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO