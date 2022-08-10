ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 23-10 preseason win over the Tennessee Titans

The Ravens, playing without most of their starters, extended their preseason winning streak to 21 behind a precise performance from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and spectacular plays from rookie pass catchers Isaiah Likely and Shemar Bridges. Here are five things we learned from Thursday night’s game: After an uneven beginning to training camp, Tyler Huntley reminded us why he’s QB2. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans lost their best player in Derrick Henry last season for nine games and still won the AFC at 12-5. This speaks to the quality up and down the Titans roster. However, the AFC South franchise made some big moves this offseason, which are sure to shake up the Titans […] The post 2 Titans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘If we’re making the right decisions’: Mike Vrabel puts Malik Willis on notice after Titans’ preseason debut

The Tennesee Titans and Mike Vrabel got a first look at rookie quarterback Malik Willis. He put up a solid performance in his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens. Willis had a few highlight plays, including a scramble for a touchdown (Tennessee’s only touchdown on the day) and a side-arm completion in the Titans’ loss. The former Liberty University standout ended the day with six of his 11 passes completed for 107 passing yards and 38 rushing yards.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens vs. Titans odds, spread, line: 2022 NFL preseason Week 1 picks, predictions from expert on 427-344 roll

The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans will open the 2022 NFL preseason on Thursday. The Ravens will try to continue an NFL record streak of 20 consecutive preseason victories, while Tennessee will try to build on the success of an AFC South title in 2021. On the other sideline, Baltimore will attempt to right the ship after an 8-9 record last season. MB&T Bank Stadium hosts the game in Baltimore. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Ravens as four-point home favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 31.5 in the latest Titans vs. Ravens odds. Before you make any Ravens vs. Titans picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rookie Malik Willis shows promise in first preseason performance for Titans

There was plenty of hype coming into the Tennessee Titans' first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens -- a 23-10 loss -- and it had to do a lot with the rookies. Wide receivers Treylon Burks and Kyle Phillips had great training camps, cornerback Roger McCreary and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere are both in the midst of position battles and then of course there's the new quarterback, Malik Willis.
NFL

