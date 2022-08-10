ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Voice

Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Losing Control, Striking Parked Cars: Frederick Police

One person was airlifted to a Maryland hospital after suffering “serious life-threatening injuries” during a multi-vehicle crash in Frederick County. Officers from the Frederick Police Department Patrol Division responded shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 to the 200 block of Dill Avenue in Frederick City, where there was a reported multi-vehicle crash with injuries.
FREDERICK, MD
WUSA9

'I was treated like an animal' | Man files lawsuit against PGPD alleging police brutality

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is suing Prince George's County and Prince George's County police officers and alleges he experienced police brutality. Umar Ali, a Black man who was driving home from a car show in Laurel, Maryland was stopped by police at a checkpoint stop on April 3, 2022, where Ali and his council allege that he was assaulted and wrongfully arrested by Prince George's County police officers, according to a press conference on Thursday.
LAUREL, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault in Rockville parking garage

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault inside a parking garage in the Rockville Town Center area Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The assault was reported inside a garage in the unit block of Helen Heneghan Way at 10:30 PM Thursday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Jaguar Driving Would-Be Burglars Get Explosive During Attempted Crofton ATM Heist: Officials

Burglars in Maryland pulled out all the stops in an attempt to steal cash from a Maryland ATM overnight, according to Anne Arundel County Fire officials. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Explosives Investigation Unit issued an alert and photos of a suspect vehicle after assailants allegedly used explosives to break into an ATM during an attempted burglary in Crofton.
CROFTON, MD
howardcountymd.gov

More than 150 Young Adults Complete Howard County’s Summer Workforce Program

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball this week marked the end of the empowering six-week Summer Youth Program with its 151 teen and young adult participants at Centennial Park. The Office of Workforce Development paid program focuses on teaching youth valuable job readiness skills and career exploration with local business partners.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Residents Asked to Shelter in Place on Olney Mill Road Due to Police Activity

Update 10:22pm: The situation on Olney Mill Rd. has been resolved. The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released as it becomes available. Montgomery County Police are asking residents in the area of 18600 Olney Mill Rd. in Olney to shelter in place as they attempt to take an adult male into custody. MCPD released the following information on Tuesday evening at 9:30pm:
OLNEY, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Gerwig Lane Dam Retrofit Project to Begin

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – A Howard County construction project to improve a stormwater management pond adjacent to 9665 Gerwig Lane in Columbia, is expected to begin on or about Monday, August 29th. The existing 72-inch corrugated metal pipe (CMP) riser and 54-inch CMP spillway pipe will be removed and replaced with a concrete riser and 48-inch reinforced concrete principal spillway pipe. The pond embankment will be reconstructed to meet current Maryland Dam Safety standards and the embankment will be protected with overtopping matting. Three forebays and a riser pool weir will also be installed to provide water quality treatment and riprap will be placed at the outfall and at the four storm drain inflows to reduce erosive velocities. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by late March 2023.
COLUMBIA, MD

