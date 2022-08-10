Read full article on original website
Related
Fatal Fire In Montgomery County Caused By Electrical Outlet Behind Sofa: Officials
A man is dead after a fire was started by an electrical outlet in a Burtonsville home, authorities say. Firefighters responded to an alarm sounding in the 14600 block of Monmouth Drive off Greencastle road around 10:40 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Shortly after,...
Police Find Greenbelt City Armed Carjacker Using Onboard Tracking System
GREENBELT CITY, MD – An 18-year-old armed carjacker miscalculated technology when he carjacked a victim...
Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Losing Control, Striking Parked Cars: Frederick Police
One person was airlifted to a Maryland hospital after suffering “serious life-threatening injuries” during a multi-vehicle crash in Frederick County. Officers from the Frederick Police Department Patrol Division responded shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 to the 200 block of Dill Avenue in Frederick City, where there was a reported multi-vehicle crash with injuries.
Police investigating woman shot in Anne Arundel County
Police investigating woman shot in Anne Arundel County. A suspect is in custody but there is no more information at this time. The woman's injuries is non-life threatning
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carroll Sheriff: Fleeing driver abandons car, catches Uber to evade deputies
The Sheriff's Office says they were only going to stop 26-year-old Dorian Isaiah Overton-Owens, for a seat belt violation.
'I was treated like an animal' | Man files lawsuit against PGPD alleging police brutality
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is suing Prince George's County and Prince George's County police officers and alleges he experienced police brutality. Umar Ali, a Black man who was driving home from a car show in Laurel, Maryland was stopped by police at a checkpoint stop on April 3, 2022, where Ali and his council allege that he was assaulted and wrongfully arrested by Prince George's County police officers, according to a press conference on Thursday.
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking garage
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault inside a parking garage in the Rockville Town Center area Thursday night, August 11, 2022. The assault was reported inside a garage in the unit block of Helen Heneghan Way at 10:30 PM Thursday.
Charging Docs: Driver shot firefighter in the eye, then ran him over and fled
A 20-year-old Baltimore woman faces a slew of charges after police say she shot a firefighter in the eye with a BB gun, before running them over with her car and fleeing.
Baltimore Police warns teens about Orbeez challenge
Baltimore police are sending out a warning about the Orbeez challenge going around social media. Anyone caught doing the challenge can be charged with a felony.
Drive-by Shooting in Laurel, No Injuries Reported
LAUREL, MD – Police investigated a drive-by shooting Laurel on Wednesday and did not find...
Woman Apprehended After Firing BB Gun Towards Baltimore City Firefighters: State Police
A 20-year-old woman has been identified as a suspect and apprehended for allegedly shooting several BB rounds toward members of the Baltimore City Fire Department who were out on a call, Maryland State Police officials announced. Alysha Williams, 20, was arrested at her Catonsville home by state police troopers and...
Two shot and killed in car in NW Baltimore; four murdered on the day
Two people were found dead from a shooting inside a car Friday evening in Northwest Baltimore. Officers responded around 8:41 p.m. to the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue.
Family of 20-year-old killed by Anne Arundel police files civil rights lawsuit
Dyonta Quarles Jr., an unarmed 20-year-old, was shot and killed by an Anne Arundel County Police Officer earlier this year and now his family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.
Jaguar Driving Would-Be Burglars Get Explosive During Attempted Crofton ATM Heist: Officials
Burglars in Maryland pulled out all the stops in an attempt to steal cash from a Maryland ATM overnight, according to Anne Arundel County Fire officials. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Explosives Investigation Unit issued an alert and photos of a suspect vehicle after assailants allegedly used explosives to break into an ATM during an attempted burglary in Crofton.
howardcountymd.gov
More than 150 Young Adults Complete Howard County’s Summer Workforce Program
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball this week marked the end of the empowering six-week Summer Youth Program with its 151 teen and young adult participants at Centennial Park. The Office of Workforce Development paid program focuses on teaching youth valuable job readiness skills and career exploration with local business partners.
mocoshow.com
Residents Asked to Shelter in Place on Olney Mill Road Due to Police Activity
Update 10:22pm: The situation on Olney Mill Rd. has been resolved. The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released as it becomes available. Montgomery County Police are asking residents in the area of 18600 Olney Mill Rd. in Olney to shelter in place as they attempt to take an adult male into custody. MCPD released the following information on Tuesday evening at 9:30pm:
fox5dc.com
Rideshare driver killed while on duty in Prince George's County: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A Montgomery County man was shot and killed in Prince George's County while working as a rideshare driver, police say. According to Prince George's County Police, the incident happened Wednesday morning in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive in Temple Hills. Once at the scene, officers...
Anne Arundel County becomes latest school system to add ticket cameras to buses
Anne Arundel County is the latest jurisdiction in Maryland to equip its public school buses with cameras capable of issuing citations to illegally passing vehicles.
howardcountymd.gov
Gerwig Lane Dam Retrofit Project to Begin
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – A Howard County construction project to improve a stormwater management pond adjacent to 9665 Gerwig Lane in Columbia, is expected to begin on or about Monday, August 29th. The existing 72-inch corrugated metal pipe (CMP) riser and 54-inch CMP spillway pipe will be removed and replaced with a concrete riser and 48-inch reinforced concrete principal spillway pipe. The pond embankment will be reconstructed to meet current Maryland Dam Safety standards and the embankment will be protected with overtopping matting. Three forebays and a riser pool weir will also be installed to provide water quality treatment and riprap will be placed at the outfall and at the four storm drain inflows to reduce erosive velocities. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by late March 2023.
Howard County man charged for string of burglaries, robberies date back to March
Howard County Police have charged Paul Emanuel, 51, with a string of commercial burglaries and a robbery dating back to March.
Comments / 0