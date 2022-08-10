ELLICOTT CITY, MD – A Howard County construction project to improve a stormwater management pond adjacent to 9665 Gerwig Lane in Columbia, is expected to begin on or about Monday, August 29th. The existing 72-inch corrugated metal pipe (CMP) riser and 54-inch CMP spillway pipe will be removed and replaced with a concrete riser and 48-inch reinforced concrete principal spillway pipe. The pond embankment will be reconstructed to meet current Maryland Dam Safety standards and the embankment will be protected with overtopping matting. Three forebays and a riser pool weir will also be installed to provide water quality treatment and riprap will be placed at the outfall and at the four storm drain inflows to reduce erosive velocities. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by late March 2023.

COLUMBIA, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO