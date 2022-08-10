ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korea double downs on crypto regulation, arrests 3 people over illegal trading biz

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) will hasten the process of reviewing the current bills on crypto regulation, South Korea’s Edaily reported on Aug. 11. FSC chairman Kim Joo-Hyun told South Korea’s National Assembly that the new crypto regulation would adopt a balanced approach that ensures investors’ protection and market innovation.
Central Banks can safely invest in Bitcoin with BlackRock’s Bitcoin Private Trust; says DCG Founder

Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert suggests that BlackRock’s bitcoin private trust makes it easier and safer for Central Banks around the globe to invest in Bitcoin. Following the Bitcoin Private Trust launch on Thursday, Barry, in his tweet, presented fun facts about BlackRock’s business relationship with central banks and hinted that central banks may soon start investing in Bitcoin.
Research: Bear market cycles see long-term holders capitulate and then accumulate

Determining the length of a market cycle requires looking at the past behavior of its participants. When it comes to Bitcoin, there are two major currents that change the direction of its price movements — long-term holders (LTHs) and short-term holders (STHs). Long-term holders are defined as addresses that...
The founders of LunarCrush on how the community creates price

To some, trading and investing in cryptocurrencies are synonymous with technical analysis. To others, technical analysis is nothing more than an illustration of community-driven passion. After spending countless hours on technical analysis only to find themselves using Twitter as a source for trading, Joe Vezzani and Jon Farjo decided it...
Huobi founder Leon Li in talks to sell his shares for up to $3B

Crypto exchange giant Huobi’s founder and CEO Leon Li is in talks with investors to sell his majority stake for $2 billion to $3 billion. According to a Bloomberg News report, Tron founder Justin Sun and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) are among the interested parties. Li holds nearly...
Zipmex enables up to $153 worth of ETH withdrawals

Zipmex, the lender that had halted customer withdrawals on July 20, is allowing customers to access and withdraw up to 0.08 Ethereum (ETH) tokens, worth around $153 at the time of writing, starting Aug. 11. The firm will transfer the ETH tokens from the users’ Z wallets, used to earn...
Mati Greenspan joins WUBITS as senior adviser

Mati Greenspan has joined WUBITS as a senior adviser, according to a press statement. Greenspan would advise the web3 social platform on how it can accelerate its user adoption and emerging market trends. A top executive at WUBITS, Albert Mashadev, said Greenspan’s addition to the team would help the team...
QUINT (QUINT) gets listed on XT.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. XT.com, the world’s first social infused digital assets trading platform, is thrilled to announce its listing of the Quint (QUINT) token...
Siacoin creator Skynet to keep operating despite announced shutdown

Siacoin’s (SC) parent company, Skynet Labs, has announced that it will shut down operations after failing to raise sufficient funds in its latest funding round. However, this decision will not affect the Skynet platform, which will continue to operate, and all users’ files will remain on the platform.
Research: Ethereum is recovering its dominance over stablecoins

One of the easiest way for investors to deleverage their positions is to turn to stablecoins. Centralized stablecoins, unlike their algorithmic counterparts, are resistant to volatility and retain their peg even in the most violent market conditions. Over the past two years, the market has seen stablecoins grow significantly and...
Coinbase credit ratings lowered by S&P Global on ‘weak earnings,’ competitive risk

Coinbase’s recent quarterly report has led S&P Global Ratings to lower its long-term issuer credit rating to BB from BB+ with a negative outlook. The rating agency said Aug. 11 that “weak earnings” and competitive pressure on the crypto exchange have weakened its coverage ratios and “that cyclical variations for Coinbase have increased beyond our previous expectations due to market share erosion and a higher risk of margin compression.”
MakerDAO founder proposes converting $3.5B USDC reserve to Ethereum

Buterin has called MakerDAO’s idea of converting its reserve into Ethereum a “risky and terrible idea.”. MakerDAO (MKR) founder Rune Christensen has asked DAO members to consider converting its $3.5 billion USDC reserves to Ethereum (ETH) because of the extent of the Tornado Cash sanctions. Christensen made this...
UN Agency wants comprehensive crypto regulation in developing countries

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD) issued policy briefings and recommendations to discourage crypto adoption in developing countries. The UNCTD released a brief on Aug. 10, in which it argued that unregulated crypto adoption possess a threat to developing countries. It, however, acknowledged crypto’s role in facilitating remittances and as a hedge against currency inflation.
Merge News

The current Ethereum Mainnet will merge with the Beacon Chain proof-of-stake system. This will mark the end of proof-of-work for Ethereum and the full transition to proof-of-stake. The Merge will reduce Ethereum’s energy consumption by ~99.95%.
3 trends that will shape the future of Bitcoin mining

Trends can tell a lot about where an industry has come from and where it’s going. When Bitcoin first launched in 2009, individuals were mining Bitcoin from their laptops, and I personally was mining Bitcoin from a few mining rigs set up in my dorm room. We didn’t know that we’d have to be concerned about things like energy consumption at scale, hardware suppliers, and maximizing operational efficiency in massive data centers. But as Bitcoin mining grew and scaled, trial and error provided opportunities to learn and create new innovations to help the industry grow.
