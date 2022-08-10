Read full article on original website
Related
Newnan Times-Herald
Area residents speak out during public hearings at the Coweta BOC meeting
At the Coweta County Commission meeting on Tuesday, local residents decried the rising tax bills they were expecting from the county. Terry Zoeller told the commissioners that this year the assessed value of his land increased 77 percent, his home increased 25 percent, a total increase of 30 percent. Even with the rollback of less than 1 mill, he expects to see his tax bill increase.
Newnan Times-Herald
Proposed 1,000 home development not allowed under current zoning
While Walton Global, an international real estate management company, released its plans to build 1,000 homes outside of Sharpsburg to the public via its website, it did not contact Coweta County to determine if the plans were allowed for the property. At the beginning of the Coweta County Commission meeting...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County residents continue to berate commissioners over proposed tax hike
CONYERS — Rockdale County residents continued Tuesday to express their outrage, frustration and fear over a property tax increase proposed by the Board of Commissioners. Over and over, citizens called on commissioners to halt plans for a tax increase, citing the number of residents who are on fixed incomes, the current rate of inflation and the increased assessments they have already received on their home values.
claytoncrescent.org
Clayton County Ethics Board meets
The Clayton County Board of Ethics is scheduled to meet tonight, Wednesday, August, 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Conference Room II at 112 Smith Street. The seven-member appointed board “investigates ethics complaints, adjudicates alleged ethics violations, provides advisory opinions regarding the ethics code, and recommends revisions to the ethics code, as necessary, to the Clayton County Board of Commissioners,” according to the county’s website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton County parents scrambling for after-school care for children
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A shortage in after-school care spots is sending some Fulton County scrambling to find alternate care. Twin 8-year-old brothers Justin and Matthew Kesselman, like most kids their age, can be a handful at times, but recently it’s been no fault of their own. [DOWNLOAD:...
The Citizen Online
Trilith Studios seeking big expansion along Veterans Parkway
Another Development of Regional Impact (DRI) has been filed on Fayetteville’s west side. This one, already inside the city limits, is situated on property along Veterans Parkway and calls for a 4.7 million sq. ft. expansion of Trilith Studios/Town at Trilith. History was made in Fayetteville on Aug. 1,...
Decriminalization of marijuana proposed for one DeKalb County city
STONECREST, Ga. — City council in Stonecrest could decide whether or not to decriminalize marijuana in the DeKalb County city. A new proposed ordinance would make possession of less than an ounce of the drug punishable by a simple citation. Other local governments recently moved to decriminalize marijuana themselves.
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Center
ATLANTA — Dozens of healthcare professionals concerned with a plan to lease space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to improve overDozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Centercrowding at Fulton County's jail had one main message Friday: "we're not letting up." They group believes...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta food bank seeking assistance in search of a new location after receiving notice
Officials with the Southwest Ecumenical Emergency Assistance Center. or SWEEAC, say that they are searching for a new location and are asking for the public's help. Formed in 1988 by leaders of several churches in southwest Atlanta, the organization is now focused on finding a new home after receiving a notice to vacate their current space in 60 days.
More than 100 families could be forced to leave their homes in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A group of people holding bright blue signs chanted together on the side of the road. It was not the site of their normal tenant meeting Thursday night at the Forest at Columbia apartment complex. It was the place where families begged and pleaded for someone to hear their cries; they want to stay in their homes or get help to move.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta food bank officials asks for publics help to find new location after receiving notice
ATLANTA - A busy day for staff and volunteers at the Southwest Ecumenical Emergency Assistance Center, packing food boxes for distribution across metro-Atlanta. James McLemore has been coming here for about four years. He is one of the many seniors who benefit from the program by sharing the meat, produce, and other items in his food boxes with neighbors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection
A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond talks about Assembly Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Assembly Atlanta didn’t become a reality overnight. It required planning, cooperation and the help of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. CBS46 asked Thurmond about what the project means for DeKalb County and his involvement. Watch the full interview above.
Former ethics official says he wants law to cover legal fees for judges accused of misconduct
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A former state ethics official tells Channel 2 Action News that he’d like to see a state law that clearly allows local governments to pick up the legal fees of judges who are accused of ethical misconduct. Cobb County attorney Robert Ingram — a...
CBS 46
Church van reportedly ‘stolen’ from parking lot in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a van was stolen from a church parking lot in DeKalb County on Wednesday evening. Police tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 4100 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive in DeKalb County around 10:35 p.m. for a report of a car stolen.
Fulton County sees more DUIs, speeders, crashes than most of state, new report shows
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on distracted and dangerous drivers after a new report ranked the county among the highest in the state of Georgia for unsafe drivers. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln exclusively joined Fulton County deputies, Georgia State Patrol, Atlanta...
Douglas County school under fire for initially halting police escort for fallen officer's daughter
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Police families are asking for Douglas County School District to apologize after they said officers were stopped while escorting a fallen police sergeant's daughter on her first day of school. Sergeant Jean-Harold Astree died in a four-vehicle wreck, GSP said, on July 28, just days...
Comments / 0