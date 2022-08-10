ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Area residents speak out during public hearings at the Coweta BOC meeting

At the Coweta County Commission meeting on Tuesday, local residents decried the rising tax bills they were expecting from the county. Terry Zoeller told the commissioners that this year the assessed value of his land increased 77 percent, his home increased 25 percent, a total increase of 30 percent. Even with the rollback of less than 1 mill, he expects to see his tax bill increase.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Proposed 1,000 home development not allowed under current zoning

While Walton Global, an international real estate management company, released its plans to build 1,000 homes outside of Sharpsburg to the public via its website, it did not contact Coweta County to determine if the plans were allowed for the property. At the beginning of the Coweta County Commission meeting...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County residents continue to berate commissioners over proposed tax hike

CONYERS — Rockdale County residents continued Tuesday to express their outrage, frustration and fear over a property tax increase proposed by the Board of Commissioners. Over and over, citizens called on commissioners to halt plans for a tax increase, citing the number of residents who are on fixed incomes, the current rate of inflation and the increased assessments they have already received on their home values.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Clayton County Ethics Board meets

The Clayton County Board of Ethics is scheduled to meet tonight, Wednesday, August, 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Conference Room II at 112 Smith Street. The seven-member appointed board “investigates ethics complaints, adjudicates alleged ethics violations, provides advisory opinions regarding the ethics code, and recommends revisions to the ethics code, as necessary, to the Clayton County Board of Commissioners,” according to the county’s website.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

The Citizen Online

Trilith Studios seeking big expansion along Veterans Parkway

Another Development of Regional Impact (DRI) has been filed on Fayetteville’s west side. This one, already inside the city limits, is situated on property along Veterans Parkway and calls for a 4.7 million sq. ft. expansion of Trilith Studios/Town at Trilith. History was made in Fayetteville on Aug. 1,...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
11Alive

Decriminalization of marijuana proposed for one DeKalb County city

STONECREST, Ga. — City council in Stonecrest could decide whether or not to decriminalize marijuana in the DeKalb County city. A new proposed ordinance would make possession of less than an ounce of the drug punishable by a simple citation. Other local governments recently moved to decriminalize marijuana themselves.
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta food bank seeking assistance in search of a new location after receiving notice

Officials with the Southwest Ecumenical Emergency Assistance Center. or SWEEAC, say that they are searching for a new location and are asking for the public's help. Formed in 1988 by leaders of several churches in southwest Atlanta, the organization is now focused on finding a new home after receiving a notice to vacate their current space in 60 days.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
ATLANTA, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection

A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
BUFORD, GA

