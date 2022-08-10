ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Springs, MS

WTOK-TV

Food pantry running low in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An association of churches in Clarke County has been sharing food with people who need a little help....and now it needs assistance from some of you to continue that mission. The Clarke County Baptist Association is facing a food pantry shortage and is looking for...
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

JSU’s “Move-in Day” delayed by Jackson water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University officials spent Friday morning in meetings discussing contingency plans for the start of school now impacted by the city’s latest water issues. They are in communication with the city during the count down to thousands of students returning to campus under a...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fatal Saturday morning fire in Forrest County remains under investigation. Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters from North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments arrived on the scene, and were notified by neighbors that someone still might be in the fully-involved home in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Owner, worker with moving company arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
OXFORD, MS
wessonnews.com

Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time

Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Rankin County supervisors contest Entergy rate plan

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Rankin County Board of Supervisors filed a Notice of Appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court to challenge a decision by the Mississippi Public Service Commission to grant Entergy a revised rate plan. The supervisors said they are concerned about the potential rate increase could affect citizens in […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

One of the first steps to helping the homeless? Changing your mindset.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness estimated that the Mississippi homeless population was about 1,100 people. But, that study was done in January of 2020, and we have gone through a pandemic that forced many more out of their homes that may not be accounted for.
MERIDIAN, MS
WLBT

Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Old McRae's building to become site of luxury loft apartments

JACKSON, Miss. — The old McRae's building has been sitting vacant for years, but that will soon change. An investment group bought the building and is tearing it down to put up luxury loft apartments. Prado Lofts at Meadowbrook have been approved by the city. The goal is to...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Traffic shift set for Monday on I-20/59 in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A traffic shift is planned on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian early next week. Mississippi Department of Transportation crews will be working on replacing a westbound bridge Monday, Aug. 15. The shift will happen by 12 noon that day. Westbound traffic will shift to the median detour...
MERIDIAN, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Laurel, MS - Victims Injured in Collision at I-59 & Masonite Rd

Laurel, MS (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday afternoon, August 11, there were reported injuries following a car crash in Laurel. The collision was reported at around 3:32 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 59 SB and Masonite Road. The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical...
LAUREL, MS
WTOK-TV

Boil Water Notice issued in Jasper County

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WTOK) - Beaver Dam Water Association issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice Friday. The utility reported a water line break. It affects people living on Vossburg Paulding Road, from the intersection of Highway 11 to the intersection of County Road 8 until further notice. About fifty homes are...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A car thief took deputies on a high-speed chase through Jones County on Friday night. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Daniel Perry on Friday, Aug. 12, after he ran out of gas at the end of a high-speed pursuit that lasted several miles and involved multiple patrol units.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

High school band interest on the decline

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -High school band was and is a large part of many people’s lives across the world, but due to budget and other constraints at schools, attendance in band programs has dropped, but the passion is still there. Band directors across the nation have begun to see...
MERIDIAN, MS

