WTOK-TV
Food pantry running low in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An association of churches in Clarke County has been sharing food with people who need a little help....and now it needs assistance from some of you to continue that mission. The Clarke County Baptist Association is facing a food pantry shortage and is looking for...
WTOK-TV
JSU’s “Move-in Day” delayed by Jackson water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University officials spent Friday morning in meetings discussing contingency plans for the start of school now impacted by the city’s latest water issues. They are in communication with the city during the count down to thousands of students returning to campus under a...
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
WDAM-TV
1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fatal Saturday morning fire in Forrest County remains under investigation. Shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters from North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments arrived on the scene, and were notified by neighbors that someone still might be in the fully-involved home in the 2100 block of Glendale Avenue.
WLBT
Contractor picks up 2 Jackson vacuum trucks after city falls behind on invoices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson recently lost two of its sewer vacuum trucks for lack of payment. This week, the owner of the vehicles informed the city that it was picking them up after the city failed to pay invoices for three or four months. The owner declined to comment...
WLBT
Owner, worker with moving company arrested
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
WTOK-TV
‘The court system will not work without you’: Five students graduate from inaugural court reporter program
Forrest Co., Miss. (WLBT) - Five students are gearing up to obtain their court reporter certification after recently graduating from the inaugural court reporter program at Pearl River Community College. A ceremony was held to honor the students recently at the Forrest County Chancery Courthouse. Speakers included several judges, as...
wessonnews.com
Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time
Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
WLBT
South Jackson church purchases the once thriving Appleridge Shopping Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in South Jackson is looking to breathe new life into a shopping center that’s been abandoned for over a decade. Apostolic Restoration Ministry became the official owner of the once thriving Appleridge shopping center this past Thursday. It’s all part of the vision...
Rankin County supervisors contest Entergy rate plan
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Rankin County Board of Supervisors filed a Notice of Appeal with the Mississippi Supreme Court to challenge a decision by the Mississippi Public Service Commission to grant Entergy a revised rate plan. The supervisors said they are concerned about the potential rate increase could affect citizens in […]
WTOK-TV
One of the first steps to helping the homeless? Changing your mindset.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness estimated that the Mississippi homeless population was about 1,100 people. But, that study was done in January of 2020, and we have gone through a pandemic that forced many more out of their homes that may not be accounted for.
WLBT
Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
WAPT
Old McRae's building to become site of luxury loft apartments
JACKSON, Miss. — The old McRae's building has been sitting vacant for years, but that will soon change. An investment group bought the building and is tearing it down to put up luxury loft apartments. Prado Lofts at Meadowbrook have been approved by the city. The goal is to...
WTOK-TV
Traffic shift set for Monday on I-20/59 in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A traffic shift is planned on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian early next week. Mississippi Department of Transportation crews will be working on replacing a westbound bridge Monday, Aug. 15. The shift will happen by 12 noon that day. Westbound traffic will shift to the median detour...
bobgermanylaw.com
Laurel, MS - Victims Injured in Collision at I-59 & Masonite Rd
Laurel, MS (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday afternoon, August 11, there were reported injuries following a car crash in Laurel. The collision was reported at around 3:32 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 59 SB and Masonite Road. The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical...
Former deputy clerk pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from water bills of small-town Mississippi residents
A former deputy municipal clerk has pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the water bills of small-town Mississippi residents. On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced that Juanyana Holloway pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Lamar County. She is a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall....
WTOK-TV
Boil Water Notice issued in Jasper County
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WTOK) - Beaver Dam Water Association issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice Friday. The utility reported a water line break. It affects people living on Vossburg Paulding Road, from the intersection of Highway 11 to the intersection of County Road 8 until further notice. About fifty homes are...
WDAM-TV
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A car thief took deputies on a high-speed chase through Jones County on Friday night. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Daniel Perry on Friday, Aug. 12, after he ran out of gas at the end of a high-speed pursuit that lasted several miles and involved multiple patrol units.
Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
WTOK-TV
High school band interest on the decline
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -High school band was and is a large part of many people’s lives across the world, but due to budget and other constraints at schools, attendance in band programs has dropped, but the passion is still there. Band directors across the nation have begun to see...
