WMUR.com
Gov. Sununu signs letter asking president to remove COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international travelers
CONCORD, N.H. — Seventeen Republican governors, including Gov. Chris Sununu, have signed a letter to President Joe Biden, asking him to drop the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international travelers coming into the U.S. The governors claim the mandate is hurting the economy. Their letter said 72 other countries have...
NHPR
Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center
Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
laconiadailysun.com
Peter Davis: Felony level desecration of family cemetery in Tilton absolutely outrageous
Absolutely outrageous. The photos of the felony level desecration of the Philbrook Cemetery by a Tilton condo developer show a total disregard of the sacredness of this historic gravesite and the laws protecting it. Anger beyond words leaves me exasperated at the selectboard who would opt for restoration without punishment. Absolutely outrageous.
Gunstock: A reopening and a reckoning
After a 13-day closure this summer, the issues that shuttered the county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford were resolved last week. The senior management team that had abruptly quit returned to work, Adventure Park ziplines reopened, and stages were erected so the Christian music festival SoulFest could begin. Come winter, the ski mountain is set […] The post Gunstock: A reopening and a reckoning appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
laconiadailysun.com
Tilton condo owner agrees to cease cemetery disturbance
TILTON — The owner of two condominium units adjacent to Lake Winnisquam has agreed to honor a cease-and-desist order that the selectboard issued following months of discussion about the developer’s desecration of the Philbrick family cemetery. According to the selectboard, Alex Obekhov, who wants to replace the two...
nhbr.com
Rochester hospital sued over failure to provide interpreter services to deaf patient
The family of a deaf patient is suing Frisbee Memorial Hospital in Rochester for not providing her with a sign language interpreter and for relying on her 11-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son to translate their dying mother’s wishes – despite an earlier settlement with the U.S. attorney that it would provide sign language services.
WMUR.com
More than $2 million coming to New Hampshire to address youth homelessness issue
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is set to receive $2.2 million in grant funding to address youth homelessness. A two-year grant is coming through the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money will support coordinated community plans for areas outside of...
nhtalkradio.com
New Hampshire Bulletin: Berlin, Mt. Washington, Bedford
Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead of WKXL in the Morning to preview her article on the Gunstock debacle, Berlin utilizing Burgess BioPower, Mt. Washington hearings, and Bedford elections. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/08/10/gunstock-a-reopening-and-a-reckoning/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/berlin-to-use-waste-heat-from-burgess-biopower-to-clear-snow-from-streets-sidewalks/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/mount-washington-commission-to-hold-public-sessions-on-master-plan/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/election-monitor-to-oversee-bedford-primaries-following-ags-review-of-uncounted-ballots/
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire woman finds, returns $1,000 outside Gilford Hannaford
GILFORD — People often use “what if” scenarios to work through ethical dilemmas. It’s not every day that those “what ifs” suddenly materialize before us in daily life. What would you do if you found a bag of money that wasn’t yours?
laconiadailysun.com
Man suing Conway over short-term rentals charged with voter fraud
CONWAY — Scott Kudrick, the man whose name is on the town’s lawsuit against local short-term rental owners, was arrested Wednesday and now faces a felony and three misdemeanor charges for allegedly voting illegally in the 2021 Conway town election, New Hampshire’s Attorney General John M. Formella announced.
WMUR.com
Blair Miller, Johnathon Bobbitt-Miller release statement on loss of adopted son's biological sister Harmony Montgomery
"It is nearly impossible and unjust to use words to describe how our family feels on this very sad day. Harmony should be enjoying the fun that kids experience each summer. Instead, we're all left with a depth of sadness that we struggle to accept or understand. Our son, Jamison, will forever be challenged with trying to understand the brutal and senseless loss of his sister. Since the day we were matched to eventually adopt Jamison, we knew of his strong bond with Harmony. We just recently learned of just how special that relationship was and how Harmony was Jamison's protector while the two were in and out of foster care. We now can't help but wonder who was protecting Harmony.
nhbr.com
New Hampshire office vacancy rate continues to level out as rents rise
The overall vacancy rate in the office market continued to level out for the third consecutive quarter in New Hampshire. The vacancy rate was almost unchanged compared to last year. However, compared to the second quarter of 2019 (pre-pandemic), the vacancy rate went up by 4.0 percent. This steep incline was due to some companies downsizing their office space, notably in the Class B sector.
WMUR.com
'Significant deficiencies' found in investigation of uncounted ballots in Bedford
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office has wrapped up its investigation into problems with uncounted ballots in Bedford during the 2020 election, finding "significant deficiencies" that did not affect the outcome. The review determined that 190 absentee ballots in Bedford were never counted. Most were accidentally...
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election
BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. You may have read one of Ben’s books, heard one of his 600-plus talks, seen him in the IMAX 3D film Pandas or watched one of his many media appearances.
manchesterinklink.com
FEET Widening will cause Sunday night I-293 onramp closure
CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces that drainage work will require closing the northbound off ramp from the Everett Turnpike in Bedford to the I-293 southbound/Route 101 eastbound highway on Sunday evening, August 14, 2022. This work is scheduled to be done between the...
Andover Townsman
Town installs booms in Merrimack River
A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
laconiadailysun.com
Ribbon cutting commemorating the Bristol WWTF solar array on Aug. 19
BRISTOL — The Town of Bristol recently completed the final testing and commissioning of a 230 Kilowatt solar energy system adjacent to the town’s Waste Water Treatment Facility. The solar array was designed to provide 90 percent of the energy required to operate the Bristol Waste Water Treatment Facility. Paul Bemis, chairman of the Bristol energy committee, said, “This is an excellent example of a public/private partnership between the Town of Bristol, and Barrington Power. The Town gains the benefit of low-cost energy without the need for capital investment, and Barrington Power receives the solar tax benefits and a long-term power purchase commitment from the Town. Considering the electricity rate increases recently approved by the PUC, this partnership looks better every day.”
nhbr.com
Massachusetts firm adds to its New Hampshire shopping center portfolio
A Needham, Mass.-based real estate development firm is continuing its string of shopping center purchases across New England with the acquisition of a very visible retail building on South Willow Street in Manchester for $13.825 million. The 74,935-square-foot building purchased by family-owned RK Centers is home to two high-profile tenants,...
nerej.com
Horvath & Tremblay sells four retail properties for $12.3 million
Claremont, NH Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of four retail properties in New England for a total of $12.3 million. Matt Nadler of Horvath & Tremblay has completed the sale of a Rite Aid in Claremont, N.H. exclusively representing the buyer to close the transaction at a sale price of $3.338 million. Rite Aid is located at 73 Pleasant St. The stand-alone building contains 13,515 s/f on a 1.41-acre parcel. Rite Aid has operated at this location for more than 20 years and recently executed a sale-leaseback demonstrating their commitment to the site and the market. Rite Aid signed a new 15-year absolute NNN lease with nine, five-year renewal options. The lease features a 5% rent increases every five years throughout the base term and renewal options.
