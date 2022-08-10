Read full article on original website
St. Johns celebrates Mint Festival
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Mint Festival in St. Johns took place on Saturday and two Michigan politicians made an appearance before the parade. The Mint Festival celebrates mint farming in Michigan, which started in the 1800′s. Mint farming exploded in the state and ended up rivaling New York as the national supplier of mint.
Invasive spotted lanternfly detected in Michigan for first time
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials announced Thursday the first detection of an invasive bug in Michigan. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a small group of spotted lanternflies were found in Pontiac. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the finding Wednesday. State officials said the spotted...
Novavax COVID vaccine available in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders, ages 18 and older, now have another COVID vaccine option to help protect them from serious illness or death. Background: How the Novavax COVID vaccine differs from Pfizer, Moderna vaccines. The Novavax vaccine is the first COVID protein subunit vaccine recommended for use in the...
Michiganders encouraged to enroll in free preschool program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials are encouraging parents of 4-year-old children to check out the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP). The GSRP is Michigan’s nationally-recognized state-funded preschool, free to families to qualify. “Preschool helps develop children academically, physically and socially. A high-quality early education program like GSRP helps...
2 children hospitalized with mercury poisoning in Connecticut
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Two children in Connecticut were hospitalized with mercury poisoning Tuesday. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the home in New Britain had nearly 600 times the permissible limit for human exposure to mercury. According to DEEP, a child in...
‘No Guns at Recess’ - Students rally in Lansing at Michigan Capitol Building
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School shootings have a lot of students in the United States demanding action from legislators. Most students will be back in the classroom soon and they are worried about how they will be protected against gun violence. March for Our Lives organizers and other protesters laid...
Excite’mint’ surrounds St Johns for their Annual Mint Festival
T JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Mint Festival is August 12, 13 & 14in St. Johns, Michigan!. This year’s festival theme is Celebrating Our Roots - an invitation to reflect on their history, connections, and agricultural heritage. A big part of Mint Fest is the chocolate mints. Studio...
Schools and MHSAA stress hydration in summer practices
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the heat of competition, it’s important to keep drinking water. “When it’s brutally hot, it’s hard to keep their attention,” said Olivet football coach Brock Peters. “No one likes it, it’s uncomfortable, but it’s a chance to get better for sure.”
Online harvest reporting starts with upcoming deer hunting season
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - In 2021, almost 7,000 deer hunters reported their harvest online to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources test its new reporting system. Starting the fall 2022 hunting season, online harvest reporting is required for all hunters who successfully take a deer. Chad Stewart, the DNR’s...
148,000 Michigan residents may qualify for student loan forgiveness
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 148,000 Michiganders may qualify for student loan forgiveness. Michigan residents who work in public service, such as those who work for the state, have until Oct. 31 to see if they are eligible. Until that date, the U.S. Department of Education is offering public servants working in government and eligible non-profits a second chance to qualify for student loan forgiveness.
UP dog receives custom prosthetic leg
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. dog is back to chasing squirrels, thanks to prosthetics. Jack is an eight-year-old mixed-breed dog with three legs. He lost a leg after being hit by a car when he was almost one. Jack was an active dog until about a year...
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
CARO, Mich. (WILX) - A member of The Base – a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the United States – was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge for multiple charges on Friday. Wednesday, Tristan Webb was convicted for gang felonies, felony firearms and conspiracy...
Michigan State Police arrest 3 for drug-related crimes in separate stops
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers from the First District made multiple drug-related arrests in Ingham County on Friday morning. During a morning traffic stop, officials from the Michigan State Police (MSP) said they arrested a 21-year-old for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Mar-A-Lago...
Man arrested in Hillsdale County homicide
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Hillsdale County man was arrested Friday in connection to a homicide. The Michigan State Police said troopers were called to investigate shots fired on Opel Drive in Somerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday. Troopers said they found a 26-year-old woman who was killed. A...
Michigan State Police to crack down on drunk driving through Labor Day Weekend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Friday, you’ll see more Michigan State Police troopers on the road in an effort to crack down on drunk driving. Through Sept. 5, there will be increased police enforcement and additional messaging about the dangers of driving impaired. Police said 45% of traffic deaths...
Michigan State Police arrest Lansing woman after gun found in traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) have arrested a Lansing woman finding a concealed gun in her possession during a traffic stop. On Thursday troopers from the MSP Lansing Post pulled over a vehicle being driven by a woman, 49, who was identified as being from Lansing. In the course of the stop, they say they found a concealed handgun.
Video: 3 arrested following police pursuit through Metro Detroit
DETROIT (WILX) - A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle across multiple cities ended with two teenagers and an adult arrested Thursday night. According to authorities, the incident began just after 10 p.m. when a Detroit police officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that didn’t match its license plate. Police said the truck sped off when the cruiser activated its lights, which resulted in a pursuit.
‘Not funny to me:’ Beto O’Rourke curses at heckler over Uvalde shooting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke’s...
