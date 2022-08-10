LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 148,000 Michiganders may qualify for student loan forgiveness. Michigan residents who work in public service, such as those who work for the state, have until Oct. 31 to see if they are eligible. Until that date, the U.S. Department of Education is offering public servants working in government and eligible non-profits a second chance to qualify for student loan forgiveness.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO