Durango, CO

KXRM

Bear cooling off reminds Coloradans to be bear aware

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A bear in La Plata County cooled off from the heat by taking a nice dip in the river. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video on Friday that shows a bear swimming across a river. It was taken by the District Wildlife Manager, southeast of Durango earlier this week. […]
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
FireRescue1

Colo. FD mourns loss of 2 fire, EMS training captains in less than a week

DURANGO, Colo. — Members of the Durango Fire Protection District are mourning the loss of two of their own in less than a week, the Durango Herald reported. Scott Gallagher, a fire training captain who had been with the department for more than 20 years, was killed after he was struck from behind by a vehicle while riding his bike, the Durango Police Department reported.
DURANGO, CO
KRQE News 13

Farmington man facing federal firearms charges

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Allen Anthony Gonzales, 46, of Farmington was charged with federal firearms violations on August 1. According to a criminal complaint, Gonzales’ residence was searched by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on July 22. During that search, officials found 26 guns and a large amount of ammunition. Gonzales […]
FARMINGTON, NM

