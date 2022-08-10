Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Longtime SAR member dies on bike ride in Colorado, remembered for "depth of experience"
According to the Office of Emergency Management representing San Juan County, an important member of the Silverton Emergency Services community passed away at the beginning of the month following a cardiac event during a mountain bike ride. The organization described Leo Lloyd, 60, as the "consummate mountain rescuer who lived...
This Pagosa Springs Property For Sale is a Western Dream
Imagine waking up in your own private oasis every morning, with 60 acres of pristine Colorado land ready to explore that's just steps from the front door. A property that's currently for sale in Pagosa Springs will turn this dream into a reality for whoever purchases it next.
Bear cooling off reminds Coloradans to be bear aware
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — A bear in La Plata County cooled off from the heat by taking a nice dip in the river. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared a video on Friday that shows a bear swimming across a river. It was taken by the District Wildlife Manager, southeast of Durango earlier this week. […]
FireRescue1
Colo. FD mourns loss of 2 fire, EMS training captains in less than a week
DURANGO, Colo. — Members of the Durango Fire Protection District are mourning the loss of two of their own in less than a week, the Durango Herald reported. Scott Gallagher, a fire training captain who had been with the department for more than 20 years, was killed after he was struck from behind by a vehicle while riding his bike, the Durango Police Department reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington man facing federal firearms charges
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Allen Anthony Gonzales, 46, of Farmington was charged with federal firearms violations on August 1. According to a criminal complaint, Gonzales’ residence was searched by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on July 22. During that search, officials found 26 guns and a large amount of ammunition. Gonzales […]
Comments / 0