DURANGO, Colo. — Members of the Durango Fire Protection District are mourning the loss of two of their own in less than a week, the Durango Herald reported. Scott Gallagher, a fire training captain who had been with the department for more than 20 years, was killed after he was struck from behind by a vehicle while riding his bike, the Durango Police Department reported.

DURANGO, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO