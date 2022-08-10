Ohio First Lady celebrates the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Ohio with Parton

COLUMBUS — Earlier this week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine welcomed Dolly Parton to Ohio to celebrate the statewide success of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Ohio.

The Imagination Library Program works by having parents sign up their children, ages 0 to 5, for the program. Those children then receive free books each month. The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library Program partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in 2019 to take the program statewide.

Earlier this week at the 2022 Inaugural First Lady’s Luncheon, First Lady DeWine spoke with Parton during a fireside chat about her passion of the project.

“It is an incredible honor to host Dolly Parton and celebrate the success of her book gifting program here in Ohio,” Fran DeWine said in a press release. “Ohio’s Imagination Library is thriving, and we are truly blessed to have so many supporters of the program in every community across our great state. These books are changing the lives of so many children and preparing them for kindergarten—and life!”

Currently, 343,490 children are enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, which means roughly 48 percent of eligible children between birth to age 5 years old are enrolled in the program across the state.

At Tuesday’s luncheon, Governor DeWine introduced First Lady DeWine, noting that more Ohio children are receiving the Imagination Library books from Dolly Parton’s program than in any other state.

Governor DeWine recently joined Ohio’s first lady at several of her Imagination Library events, including a press conference in St. Clairsville in Belmont County, and a Storybook Trail opening at Rocky Fork State Park in Highland County. Fran DeWine visited Pickaway County last November.

During the luncheon, First Lady DeWine hosted a fireside chat with Dolly Parton, where Parton explained how important the Imagination Library is to her.

In 1995, Parton created Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for children living in Sevier County, Tennessee. She was initially inspired to create the Imagination Library by her father, who was illiterate. Since 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has expanded nationally and internationally.

Parton and First Lady DeWine were each gifted a quilt from Ohio’s Imagination Library’s affiliates. Both quilts include 88 squares, one for each of Ohio’s 88 counties. Each county affiliate worked with a group of preschoolers in their community to design a square representing their county.

“I was so excited to join Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine today in celebrating my Imagination Library being available for every child in Ohio!” Parton said in the press release.

Ohio’s Imagination Library has 71 affiliates, who administer the program on a county level, cover 50 percent of the cost of books, and build partnerships throughout the community.

The remaining cost of each book is covered by Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, ensuring the program remains free for all families. Through a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, each Imagination Library book is $2.10.

Additionally, Parton presented First Lady DeWine with a copy of her book, Coat of Many Colors. This copy is a dedication piece for Tuesday’s celebration of Ohio’s statewide success. Coat of Many Colors by Dolly Parton tells the story of a young girl in need of a warm winter coat. It is part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library 2022 collection and is mailed to children born in 2018.

The First Lady’s Charitable Foundation hosted the 2022 Inaugural First Lady’s Luncheon to raise awareness of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. The First Lady’s Charitable Foundation was organized in 2021, and is a non-profit organization to raise awareness and financial support for the First Lady of Ohio’s philanthropic endeavors.

Parents and guardians interested in enrolling their child in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, which is completely free, can use state resources at OhioImaginationLibrary.com

Steven Collins is the senior reporter for the Circleville Herald. He can be reached at scollins@circlevilleherald.com