The USC secondary was a pleasant surprise for an over-achieving defense in 2021. The group directed by Torrian Gray came up with 15 pass interceptions, 2nd best in the SEC and 14th best nationally. They lost their leader in that category in safety Jaylan Foster who had 5 picks. But they filled his spot with transfer Devonni Reed and have veterans returning at all the other spots. That includes corner and nickel Cam Smith, a 2nd-team All-SEC pre-season selection.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO