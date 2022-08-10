ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
‘America’s Got Talent’: Country Newcomer Drake Milligan Earns Final Spot

America’s Got Talent is providing Drake Milligan, the 24-year-old Texan, an incredible, career-altering platform. The budding country music star became the first act guaranteed a spot in next month’s finals. That’s all thanks to his Tuesday performance on America’s Got Talent. And we should probably say that Milligan no longer should be considered a budding star. Thanks to AGT, he’s had two original songs top the iTunes country charts since early June.
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Says ‘AGT’ Act’s Jolene-Inspired Performance ‘Blew the Roof Off’ the Theater

Count Henry Winkler as a member of Chapel Hart’s growing fan base after Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. If you didn’t watch the most recent AGT, Chapel Hart is a three-woman country group. They used Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as an inspiration for an original song called “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” Their performance wowed everyone who watched, from the four judges, to the host, to the audience inside the theater and watching at home.
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game's Eminem Diss Track Roasted By Fans On Twitter

The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest

American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
realitytitbit.com

Nadia from Indian Matchmaking has fans feeling 'sad' for both her and Shekar

Netflix viewers first met Nadia Jagessar when she appeared on Indian Matchmaking season 1. The first season of the show premiered in 2020 and saw a variety of singletons seeking the help of Sima Taparia – Mumbai’s leading matchmaker. While Sima is based in India, she travels the world helping people find the perfect partner and she headed to the USA to work her magic with Nadia in season 1.
talentrecap.com

Ryan Seacrest’s Best Moments on ‘American Idol’ Throughout the Years

Ryan Seacrest has been hosting American Idol since its very first season. Although he usually likes to leave the spotlight on the talented contestants, Seacrest has had a few memorable moments on the show throughout the years. Let’s take a look back at some of our favorites. Ryan Seacrest’s...
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Set to Guest Host ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Alongside ‘American Idol’ Pal Ryan Seacrest

Luke Bryan is currently taking a break from American Idol following the conclusion of its milestone 20th season in May. In the meantime, the country music megastar is taking to TV screens on a different show. Instead, Bryan will be serving as guest co-host in an upcoming broadcast of Live With Kelly and Ryan, which also features American Idol host Ryan Seacrest. Overall, the upcoming episode promises to be an exciting one. However, Luke Bryan has fans riled up for a completely different reason. During his appearance, he promised in a new post that he has some exciting news to share. See the singer’s tweet below.
LADbible

Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials

It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Light Up Over Luke Bryan’s Wife’s Cryptic New Post

American Idol fans are oh-so-curious as to whether Luke Bryan and his wife are expanding their family. Now, we stress that this is all based on an Instagram video that Bryan’s wife, Caroline, posted on her page a few days back. Caroline was with Luke’s mom, LeClaire. And they were doing a funny video from “Luke’s show” as the two looked into a phone. They were standing in front of a mirror and it appeared someone else was taping them as they talked. Meanwhile, the American Idol judge was being his country music superstar self on stage as his wife and mother had a big time. You could see various Luke Bryan mementos pinned on the walls and taped to the mirror.
realitytitbit.com

When is Celebrity Masterchef 2022 on? Episode dates and times

This year John Torode and Gregg Wallace are back with a brand new series of Celebrity Masterchef on BBC One. The show sees celebrities from all corners of entertainment switch up their usual jobs for a Masterchef apron and their kitchen skills are truly put to the test. Let’s take a look at when Celebrity Masterchef 2022 is on.
