Las Vegas, NM

ksfr.org

Santa Fe's Parting Stones Receives Local Grant For Expansion Plans

A Santa Fe company is receiving a $150,000 Local Economic Development Grant to help with the expansion of its rapidly growing business. Parting Stone provides an alternative to burials or regular cremations by turning cremated remains into smooth stones. The stones can be shared with loved ones and unlike regular...
SANTA FE, NM
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Governor Grisham Will Raise Veterans' Banners despite the Santa Fe City's Council's Delayed Action

"Thanks to some help from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, banners meant to honor Santa Fe’s veterans are close to having a new home in the City Different, signaling the potential end of months of speculation over the fate of the popular program. The Santa Fe City Council was poised to vote Wednesday night on a resolution which would allow the banners to be erected in the Railyard District, around the Plaza and on Guadalupe Street. But the council opted to postpone the vote until councilors could get additional information about location availability and to iron out concerns the new resolution would supersede the old resolution and, by doing so, prevent the city from installing the banners on Cerrillos Road." —Sean P. Thomas.
SANTA FE, NM
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 12 – August 18

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 12 – Aug. 18 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

SFPD Investigates Ragle Park Homicide

Santa Fe Police are investigating the death of 60-year-old Samuel Cordero of Santa Fe, whose body was found yesterday morning in Ragle Park dead from a gunshot wound. The Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced Cordero dead at the scene after the SFPD Criminal Investigation responded to a “man down” call at approximately 4:37 am and SFPD identified Cordero later yesterday afternoon. That unit is investigating the death as a homicide and, as of yesterday afternoon, had no suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Cordero worked as a caregiver at MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care on Pacheco Street—not far from where his body was discovered—and was the oldest of six siblings. His mother Yvonne Cordero, who lived with her son, described him to the paper as “a very loving” and dependable person. “I don’t know anybody that would want to do this to him,” she said. “He would never even think of hurting anybody unless he was protecting somebody.” Cordero’s death marks the city’s third homicide of the year.
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Driver Abandons Vehicle after Collision Near Hernandez Elementary

An unidentified driver abandoned a vehicle after a collision on US 84/285 near Hernandez Elementary Thursday afternoon, state police said. The collision left two white pickup trucks overturned, one in the ditch on the east side of the highway and the other on the shoulder of the road. New Mexico...
HERNANDEZ, NM
KRQE News 13

New Rio Rancho police officers get bump in pay

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Rio Rancho Police Department officers will get paid more than they did before. The city says it has completed a new collective bargaining agreement with the police union. New officers will now receive $25 an hour, up from $20.80 while dispatch trainees will earn $20 an hour from $17.05. Raises […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Aug. 3 – Aug. 9

Cydney Remelius, 26, of White Rock was arrested August 3 and charged with battery against a household member. Jared J. Garduno, 26, of Los Alamos was arrested August 5 and charged with battery on a police officer. Michael Leon Bustamante, 32 of Los Alamos was arrested August 6 and charged...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Late Española City Official 'Was a Born Leader'

“He was born a leader,” Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain said of his younger brother, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, who was shot and killed less than a block from their apartment building in Albuquerque. Muhammad Afzaal led the planning and land use department in the City of Española, 90 miles away.
ESPANOLA, NM
Politics
Rio Grande Sun

Shelter to Host Kitten Event

Española Humane will host a Kitten Fiesta on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the local animal shelter (108 Hamm Pkwy. Española, NM 87532) and Petco Santa Fe (2006 Cerrillos Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505). From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., locals can stop by for spectacular deals on cuddly...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Police find man shot to death at a Santa Fe park

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are investigating a death at Ragle Park Wednesday. Police say around 4:37 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to the park for a man down call. Officials say when officers arrived at the park they found a man who had suffered what police say was at least one fatal gunshot […]
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Few Answers in Fatal Shooting

The early morning discovery of a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in Santa Fe’s Ragle Park on Wednesday has left area residents rattled. “We just can’t understand what in the world happened,” Percilla Lopez tells SFR in the park on Thursday. “It’s really just shocking, especially here.”
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a suspect in the investigation tied to the murder of four Muslim men. Police say 51-year-old Muhammad Syed was taken into custody last night near Santa Rosa, roughly 118 miles east of Albuquerque. According to APD, Syed is currently being charged two of the four homicides under investigation. Those […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police identify body pulled from arroyo

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department says the body of 37-year-old Wilfredo Flores-Diaz was recovered from rushing water earlier this week. First responders pulled Flores-Diaz from an arroyo at Kachina Ridge and Shalako Way Monday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While authorities have identified Flores-Diaz, the Office of the […]
SANTA FE, NM

