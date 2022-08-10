Read full article on original website
lasvegasnm.gov
PSA Aug 12, 2022 The potable water standpipe located at 905 12th Street will be closed
Due to the current water situation, the potable water standpipe locates at 905 12th Street will be closed until further notices. The City of Las Vegas is currently in stage 7 water restrictions and must minimize water usage. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please contact the City of Las Vegas...
kunm.org
A town is running out of drinking water after wildfire contaminates supply
A city in the southwest is running out of drinking water, and it's not for lack of rainfall. Las Vegas, N.M., is watching water rush by and fill reservoirs. But because the water is running off of a giant wildfire burn scar, it's unfit to drink. From member station KUNM, Alice Fordham reports.
ksfr.org
Santa Fe's Parting Stones Receives Local Grant For Expansion Plans
A Santa Fe company is receiving a $150,000 Local Economic Development Grant to help with the expansion of its rapidly growing business. Parting Stone provides an alternative to burials or regular cremations by turning cremated remains into smooth stones. The stones can be shared with loved ones and unlike regular...
Opinion: Governor Grisham Will Raise Veterans' Banners despite the Santa Fe City's Council's Delayed Action
"Thanks to some help from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, banners meant to honor Santa Fe’s veterans are close to having a new home in the City Different, signaling the potential end of months of speculation over the fate of the popular program. The Santa Fe City Council was poised to vote Wednesday night on a resolution which would allow the banners to be erected in the Railyard District, around the Plaza and on Guadalupe Street. But the council opted to postpone the vote until councilors could get additional information about location availability and to iron out concerns the new resolution would supersede the old resolution and, by doing so, prevent the city from installing the banners on Cerrillos Road." —Sean P. Thomas.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 12 – August 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 12 – Aug. 18 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
Santa Fe Reporter
SFPD Investigates Ragle Park Homicide
Santa Fe Police are investigating the death of 60-year-old Samuel Cordero of Santa Fe, whose body was found yesterday morning in Ragle Park dead from a gunshot wound. The Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced Cordero dead at the scene after the SFPD Criminal Investigation responded to a “man down” call at approximately 4:37 am and SFPD identified Cordero later yesterday afternoon. That unit is investigating the death as a homicide and, as of yesterday afternoon, had no suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Cordero worked as a caregiver at MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care on Pacheco Street—not far from where his body was discovered—and was the oldest of six siblings. His mother Yvonne Cordero, who lived with her son, described him to the paper as “a very loving” and dependable person. “I don’t know anybody that would want to do this to him,” she said. “He would never even think of hurting anybody unless he was protecting somebody.” Cordero’s death marks the city’s third homicide of the year.
Rio Grande Sun
Driver Abandons Vehicle after Collision Near Hernandez Elementary
An unidentified driver abandoned a vehicle after a collision on US 84/285 near Hernandez Elementary Thursday afternoon, state police said. The collision left two white pickup trucks overturned, one in the ditch on the east side of the highway and the other on the shoulder of the road. New Mexico...
New Rio Rancho police officers get bump in pay
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Rio Rancho Police Department officers will get paid more than they did before. The city says it has completed a new collective bargaining agreement with the police union. New officers will now receive $25 an hour, up from $20.80 while dispatch trainees will earn $20 an hour from $17.05. Raises […]
advnture.com
Texan camper has lucky escape after waking with head in jaws of 300lb bear
Paul Georgoulis says the bear meant no harm, and probably thought his head was something interesting to investigate. A man from Texas was lucky to escape with his life after waking up to find his head in the jaws of a huge black bear. According to local news site Santa...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Aug. 3 – Aug. 9
Cydney Remelius, 26, of White Rock was arrested August 3 and charged with battery against a household member. Jared J. Garduno, 26, of Los Alamos was arrested August 5 and charged with battery on a police officer. Michael Leon Bustamante, 32 of Los Alamos was arrested August 6 and charged...
Rio Grande Sun
Late Española City Official 'Was a Born Leader'
“He was born a leader,” Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain said of his younger brother, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, who was shot and killed less than a block from their apartment building in Albuquerque. Muhammad Afzaal led the planning and land use department in the City of Española, 90 miles away.
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Santa Fe park murder
Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility is back behind bars after being accused of tricking the guards into releasing him. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Benavidez was set to be released on August 2. However, when his name was called, Jarrod Bearden claimed to […]
Rio Grande Sun
Shelter to Host Kitten Event
Española Humane will host a Kitten Fiesta on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the local animal shelter (108 Hamm Pkwy. Española, NM 87532) and Petco Santa Fe (2006 Cerrillos Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505). From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., locals can stop by for spectacular deals on cuddly...
Las Vegas declares emergency, with less than 50 days of clean water supply left
LAS VEGAS — The city of Las Vegas has declared an emergency over its water supply after the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, contaminated the Gallinas River. The city relies solely on water from the river, which has been tainted with large amounts of fire-related debris and ash, according to city officials.
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are investigating a death at Ragle Park Wednesday. Police say around 4:37 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to the park for a man down call. Officials say when officers arrived at the park they found a man who had suffered what police say was at least one fatal gunshot […]
Man accused of driving drunk, killing passenger in Mora floodwaters
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Flash flooding from the burn scars near Mora made low water crossings deadly. That was the case for one man who was killed while trying to make it across a raging river. Now the driver of that truck is charged with killing him. Burn scars caused by the state’s largest wildfire and […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Few Answers in Fatal Shooting
The early morning discovery of a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound in Santa Fe’s Ragle Park on Wednesday has left area residents rattled. “We just can’t understand what in the world happened,” Percilla Lopez tells SFR in the park on Thursday. “It’s really just shocking, especially here.”
Suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a suspect in the investigation tied to the murder of four Muslim men. Police say 51-year-old Muhammad Syed was taken into custody last night near Santa Rosa, roughly 118 miles east of Albuquerque. According to APD, Syed is currently being charged two of the four homicides under investigation. Those […]
Santa Fe Police identify body pulled from arroyo
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department says the body of 37-year-old Wilfredo Flores-Diaz was recovered from rushing water earlier this week. First responders pulled Flores-Diaz from an arroyo at Kachina Ridge and Shalako Way Monday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While authorities have identified Flores-Diaz, the Office of the […]
