Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Four-Star 2024 UC Target Transferring to Link Academy
UC's current staff has experience recruiting players from Link Academy.
Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend
This weekend is bringing mostly beautiful weather, the Bengals' first preseason game in Paycor stadium and tons of other events going on throughout the Tri-State to enjoy.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Experience the Grand Courtyard at the Western & Southern Open
Come for the tennis, stay for the fun. At the Western & Southern Open, fans from throughout the Cincinnati region and around the world gather to enjoy the on-court spectacle and the food, drinks and fun at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. For die-hard tennis fans and casual, entertainment seekers alike, the tournament has an array of on-site experiences for all to enjoy. This year, the Western & Southern Open is kicking it up a notch with even more to offer fans.
Cincinnati: A Dream Come True For Local Baseball Team Cincinnati Riverbats
Cincinnati: A Dream Come True For Local Baseball Team Cincinnati Riverbats
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bcsnn.com
Cincinnati Bearcats Football is Loaded with Some "Freaks" According to Bruce Feldman
The University of Cincinnati football team has continued its famed toughness reputation into the 2022 season with Tyler Scott, Tre Tucker and Josh Whyle earning recognition on Bruce Feldman's "College Football Freaks" list. The two-decade tradition spotlights players who generated buzz inside their programs by displaying the unique physical abilities...
wvxu.org
Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host
While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
linknky.com
NewCath’s Breds with a head start in Class A football, new-look Brossart has something to prove
LINK nky’s preview of the NKY high school football season continues with this look at local Class 1A teams. Breds can throw it but moving on in Class A will come down to defense. Not a lot of mystery here in Class 1A here. Just start where 2021 left...
linknky.com
Class 2A football in Northern Kentucky starts and almost always ends with Beechwood’s back-to-back defending state champion Tigers
Our preview of the Northern Kentucky high school football season continues with this look at local Class 2A teams. Two-time defending state champs have no plans to back off in 2022. Where else to start when previewing Kentucky’s Class 2A — or Northern Kentucky high school football at any level?...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lounge Acts: Hip-hop duo Sons of Silverton champion 'Cincinnati dopeness'
“Silverton’s a place, just like Brooklyn is a place.” That's the message at the heart of Sons of Silverton’s music.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 11–14
See a new play about witchcraft, celebrate farmers’ markets, watch tennis greatness at the Western & Southern Open, sample local beers, and see Black and brown performers in a ballet showcase this weekend in Cincinnati. This new comedy about healers, healing, and witchcraft in a tiny town premieres this...
spectrumnews1.com
Lifestyle, pay in independent baseball a far cry from the major leagues
FLORENCE, Ky. — Multimillion dollar contracts signed by the top baseball, football and basketball players could make even the average person’s jaw drop. But life is not as glamorous as one might assume for many professional athletes who haven’t quite reached the highest level. In fact, some...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals
Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food, or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
‘Paycor Stadium’ naming rights deal, signage hit potential roadblocks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ new naming rights deal with Paycor could bring in millions for the team as it looks to resign a talented crop of young players including quarterback Joe Burrow. But Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece takes issue with one facet of the deal: the county’s cut.
Thrillist
7 Must-Visit Outdoor Spaces in the Cincy Region
Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have a lot to offer visitors who haven’t been before — especially when it comes to food and culture. What first-time visitors also might not know is that the area is surprisingly walkable. Neighborhoods like Mt. Adams plus downtown hubs clustered around the river make for an easily-explored city, especially when compared to other Midwestern cities. That, combined with an extensive parks system, means there are plenty of opportunities for getting outside when visiting this hidden gem. To help you figure out where to stop when checking out the Cincy Region, here are our picks for the must-see outdoor spaces:
educationsnapshots.com
Winton Woods South Campus
SHP was tasked with completing the Winton Woods South Campus with spaces for learning in Cincinnati, Ohio. Built on the foundations of trust, respect, and responsibility, the Winton Woods South Campus Elementary provides 1st through 6th grade students with spaces to explore their hopes and dreams. Serving 1,900 diverse students who speak 31 different languages, deeper learning experiences ensure a more level playing field for their futures. This campus is the new home of four aging buildings across the district.
WKRC
Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
Meet the Airbnb host with 71 Cincinnati listings
With prices ranging from $50 to $3,000 per night, this one host manages dozens of properties. Some question whether these short-term rentals are harming the real estate and long-term market.
spectrumnews1.com
Record enrollment leaves University of Cincinnati searching for space
CINCINNATI — Classes are about to be in session for schools across the state, but one university is seeing a record number of students and not enough space. Yutai Wang was covered in sweat while walking from his apartment to campus at the University of Cincinnati. He said he...
WKRC
Fountain Square's newest restaurant just opened
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the most important corners of downtown Cincinnati just saw the opening of its first restaurant tenant. Royce, the second Cincinnati restaurant by prolific Nashville restaurateur Terry Raley, opened its doors at 501 Vine St. inside the Foundry – a $51 million redevelopment of the former Fountain Place by Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) – on Aug. 9.
linknky.com
Alcoholic slushies, laser tag and cosmic nights: These NKY bowling alleys are ready for you
If you hear that word, you’re either at a bowling alley or a labor dispute. But today, we are talking about bowling. It’s an interesting sport with a rich history. An ancient form of bowling dates back to 5200 BC in Egypt. If you believe what you see on “The Flintstones,” by the year 10,000 BC, bowling was a popular sport in Bedrock.
Comments / 0