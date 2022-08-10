ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Experience the Grand Courtyard at the Western & Southern Open

Come for the tennis, stay for the fun. At the Western & Southern Open, fans from throughout the Cincinnati region and around the world gather to enjoy the on-court spectacle and the food, drinks and fun at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. For die-hard tennis fans and casual, entertainment seekers alike, the tournament has an array of on-site experiences for all to enjoy. This year, the Western & Southern Open is kicking it up a notch with even more to offer fans.
wvxu.org

Michelle Hopkins retuning to TV as 'Cincy Lifestyle' co-host

While shooting videos for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, former local news anchor-reporter Michelle Hopkins wondered if she could get another TV gig. Hopkins, who came to WCPO-TV in 1996 from WBNS-TV in Columbus, has been named a new co-host of WCPO-TV's daytime Cincy Lifestyle show along with Pete Scalia and Cincinnati newcomer Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, former host of the Quad Cities' Living Local program. Longtime hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow left the show in April.
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 11–14

See a new play about witchcraft, celebrate farmers’ markets, watch tennis greatness at the Western & Southern Open, sample local beers, and see Black and brown performers in a ballet showcase this weekend in Cincinnati. This new comedy about healers, healing, and witchcraft in a tiny town premieres this...
spectrumnews1.com

Lifestyle, pay in independent baseball a far cry from the major leagues

FLORENCE, Ky. — Multimillion dollar contracts signed by the top baseball, football and basketball players could make even the average person’s jaw drop. But life is not as glamorous as one might assume for many professional athletes who haven’t quite reached the highest level. In fact, some...
cincinnatimagazine.com

Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals

Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food, or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
Thrillist

7 Must-Visit Outdoor Spaces in the Cincy Region

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have a lot to offer visitors who haven’t been before — especially when it comes to food and culture. What first-time visitors also might not know is that the area is surprisingly walkable. Neighborhoods like Mt. Adams plus downtown hubs clustered around the river make for an easily-explored city, especially when compared to other Midwestern cities. That, combined with an extensive parks system, means there are plenty of opportunities for getting outside when visiting this hidden gem. To help you figure out where to stop when checking out the Cincy Region, here are our picks for the must-see outdoor spaces:
educationsnapshots.com

Winton Woods South Campus

SHP was tasked with completing the Winton Woods South Campus with spaces for learning in Cincinnati, Ohio. Built on the foundations of trust, respect, and responsibility, the Winton Woods South Campus Elementary provides 1st through 6th grade students with spaces to explore their hopes and dreams. Serving 1,900 diverse students who speak 31 different languages, deeper learning experiences ensure a more level playing field for their futures. This campus is the new home of four aging buildings across the district.
WKRC

Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
WKRC

Fountain Square's newest restaurant just opened

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the most important corners of downtown Cincinnati just saw the opening of its first restaurant tenant. Royce, the second Cincinnati restaurant by prolific Nashville restaurateur Terry Raley, opened its doors at 501 Vine St. inside the Foundry – a $51 million redevelopment of the former Fountain Place by Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) – on Aug. 9.
