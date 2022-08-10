Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
PAWS Pet of the Week: Drizzel
CHICAGO (CBS) – It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week – Drizzel. Drizzel is a handsome, 11-year-old cat who loves the simple things in life – quality time with his people and feather toys. This sweet boy is best described as a "very loving, gentle and affectionate kitty". He's a team player who is happy to be your sole best buddy or a loving addition to a family with other cats or children – his love has no bounds.He has some medical needs that are under control but will need to be managed by his family. He is looking for a very special home to spend his days getting the care, love, and attention he deserves. He'll be more than happy to return the favor with his love and affection.Drizzel is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today.
chicagostarmedia.com
Life's a beach for PAWS Chicago's homeless pets
Dressed in Hawaiian shirts, floral sundresses and leis – and that’s just the canine guests – PAWS Chicago’s 19th annual Beach Party brought hundreds of pet lovers to Offshore at Navy Pier on July 27 to raise lifesaving funds for homeless pets. The event, which raised $375,000, will help the city's largest No Kill humane organization continue its mission to end needless euthanasia of cats and dogs, and provide lifesaving medical treatments for homeless and at-risk pets.
‘A Happy Ending:' Owner Reunited With Dogs After SUV Stolen in River North
Hours after a Chicago woman's vehicle was taken with her two dogs inside, she finally received the news she had been waiting for. Kayla Ward learned her beloved pets, a Maltipoo named Karmen and a Shih Tzu mix named Franklin, had been found safe. Both dogs were inside Ward's SUV when it was Thursday afternoon near Wells and Huron in the city's River North neighborhood.
This adorable puppy wants a big dog sibling to look up to
Meet the precious Pat! She is a 3-month-old, 30-pound Shepherd mix that loves puppy friends. This sweet, chill girl will need a confident big sibling in her future home to show her the ropes.
thehinsdalean.com
Pet pic of the week
Oceane is a dancing queen! This charming 1-year-old dog is full of wiggles and fun. She enjoys playing with her toys, eating treats and wiggling her butt when she’s excited. She’s approved for kids 8 and older and all her vaccinations are up to date. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
Suburban shelter helps rescued beagles find healthy, happy homes
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — The phrase ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ has even more significance this week as more than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived in the suburbs in search of a forever home. The canines are part of what’s said to be one of...
kanecountyconnects.com
There are Dinosaurs in the Village of Gilberts
This story/interview comes from the August 2022 Village of Gilberts E-Newsletter. You can sign up for the newsletter HERE. Take a drive down Tollview Terrace and it will feel like you've taken a drive back in time; about 65 million years back to be exact!. Gilberts resident, Everett "Jurassic" Clark,...
Loose pigs in Western suburb still prove difficult to catch
Four pigs have now been on the loose in Wayne for two weeks. While there have been frequent sightings and attempts to capture them, they’re making it very difficult.
The Devil Wears Prada, Lady Gaga, Edison Park Fest: 8 Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend
It may be mid-August but there's still plenty of summer fun left in Chicago. From street festivals to block parties to Broadway in Chicago's The Devil Wears Prada, here's a roundup of what's going on in Chicago this weekend, Aug. 12-15. The pre-Broadway premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada" is...
Ricky Gervais calls for release of Rocky the coyote from River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook
Celebrity Ricky Gervais has called for Cook County officials to release Rocky, a coyote confined at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook.
Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo Presents Adults Night Out: 90’s Block Party
Outside of bars, clubs, and hookah lounges, there aren't any places for adults to go and be themselves. Like I couldn't imagine being able to go to a bowling alley, arcade, or some other fun attraction and know that there will be no kids, or better yet, anyone under the age of 18 there as well. Some places have started to make adult nights a common thing as they have been raking in revenue and seeing satisfied customers.
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
Body of gorilla that recently died at Brookfield Zoo will go to Field Museum for scientific study
The body of JoJo, a gorilla who died recently at Brookfield Zoo, will be made available for scientific study at the Field Museum to provide scientists with more information about how gorillas evolved and how they can be better protected.
nypressnews.com
2 women hospitalized in ‘Playpen’ boating incident
Two women were hospitalized following a boating incident Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood. Emergency crews responded to a call of people in the water about 5 p.m. in the no-wake slip often referred to as “the Playpen,” Chicago fire officials said. Both women...
wgnradio.com
Ron Onesti shares everything happening at Little Italy Festa
Phil Manicki is in for Dave Plier and is joined by Ron Onesti, President & CEO at Onesti Entertainment, Arcada Theatre, The Des Plaines Theatre and more! They talk about all the excitement happening August 11th-14th, 2022 at the Little Italy Festa on Taylor Street!
warrenville.il.us
Concerts on the Commons August 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Enjoy music from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in a free outdoor concert on the Bob Walters Commons next to the library, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville, on Thursday August 25 at 7:00 p.m. Picnics are welcome, but alcohol is not permitted. Sponsored in part by a City of Warrenville...
This Itasca Restaurant has Great Food with Great Outdoor dining with some annoying issues
One of my favorite things to do during the summertime is finding places to sit outside and enjoy the summer weather. I discovered a hidden gem that not many people know about. The place that I went to visit was Fox and Turtle in the Itasca Country Club in Itasca.
chicagostarmedia.com
American Craft Exposition (ACE) comes to Chicago Botanic Garden to benefit NorthShore’s SAVE MOMS initiative
Feeling crafty? The Auxiliary of NorthShore University HealthSystem’s (NorthShore) 38th Annual American Craft Exposition (ACE) will return to the Chicago Botanic Garden September 30 - October 2. ACE is one of the country’s longest running premier fine craft shows and features 100 exceptional artisans exhibiting unique, museum quality work. ACE is a highly competitive juried show featuring eligible media in 14 categories including, baskets, ceramics, fiber decorative, fiber wearable, furniture, glass, contemporary/semi-precious jewelry, fine/precious jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media, paper and wood. Artists’ pieces, ranging from $50 - $5,000+, are available for purchase at the show.
