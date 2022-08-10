ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeview, IL

CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Drizzel

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week – Drizzel. Drizzel is a handsome, 11-year-old cat who loves the simple things in life – quality time with his people and feather toys. This sweet boy is best described as a "very loving, gentle and affectionate kitty". He's a team player who is happy to be your sole best buddy or a loving addition to a family with other cats or children – his love has no bounds.He has some medical needs that are under control but will need to be managed by his family. He is looking for a very special home to spend his days getting the care, love, and attention he deserves. He'll be more than happy to return the favor with his love and affection.Drizzel is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today. 
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Life's a beach for PAWS Chicago's homeless pets

Dressed in Hawaiian shirts, floral sundresses and leis – and that’s just the canine guests – PAWS Chicago’s 19th annual Beach Party brought hundreds of pet lovers to Offshore at Navy Pier on July 27 to raise lifesaving funds for homeless pets. The event, which raised $375,000, will help the city's largest No Kill humane organization continue its mission to end needless euthanasia of cats and dogs, and provide lifesaving medical treatments for homeless and at-risk pets.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

‘A Happy Ending:' Owner Reunited With Dogs After SUV Stolen in River North

Hours after a Chicago woman's vehicle was taken with her two dogs inside, she finally received the news she had been waiting for. Kayla Ward learned her beloved pets, a Maltipoo named Karmen and a Shih Tzu mix named Franklin, had been found safe. Both dogs were inside Ward's SUV when it was Thursday afternoon near Wells and Huron in the city's River North neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
Bridgeview, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Pet pic of the week

Oceane is a dancing queen! This charming 1-year-old dog is full of wiggles and fun. She enjoys playing with her toys, eating treats and wiggling her butt when she’s excited. She’s approved for kids 8 and older and all her vaccinations are up to date. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)
HINSDALE, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

There are Dinosaurs in the Village of Gilberts

​This story/interview comes from the August 2022 Village of Gilberts E-Newsletter. You can sign up for the newsletter HERE. Take a drive down Tollview Terrace and it will feel like you've taken a drive back in time; about 65 million years back to be exact!. Gilberts resident, Everett "Jurassic" Clark,...
GILBERTS, IL
Lady Louise
103.3 WKFR

Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo Presents Adults Night Out: 90’s Block Party

Outside of bars, clubs, and hookah lounges, there aren't any places for adults to go and be themselves. Like I couldn't imagine being able to go to a bowling alley, arcade, or some other fun attraction and know that there will be no kids, or better yet, anyone under the age of 18 there as well. Some places have started to make adult nights a common thing as they have been raking in revenue and seeing satisfied customers.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

2 women hospitalized in ‘Playpen’ boating incident

Two women were hospitalized following a boating incident Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood. Emergency crews responded to a call of people in the water about 5 p.m. in the no-wake slip often referred to as “the Playpen,” Chicago fire officials said. Both women...
CHICAGO, IL
warrenville.il.us

Concerts on the Commons August 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Enjoy music from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in a free outdoor concert on the Bob Walters Commons next to the library, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville, on Thursday August 25 at 7:00 p.m. Picnics are welcome, but alcohol is not permitted. Sponsored in part by a City of Warrenville...
WARRENVILLE, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

American Craft Exposition (ACE) comes to Chicago Botanic Garden to benefit NorthShore’s SAVE MOMS initiative

Feeling crafty? The Auxiliary of NorthShore University HealthSystem’s (NorthShore) 38th Annual American Craft Exposition (ACE) will return to the Chicago Botanic Garden September 30 - October 2. ACE is one of the country’s longest running premier fine craft shows and features 100 exceptional artisans exhibiting unique, museum quality work. ACE is a highly competitive juried show featuring eligible media in 14 categories including, baskets, ceramics, fiber decorative, fiber wearable, furniture, glass, contemporary/semi-precious jewelry, fine/precious jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media, paper and wood. Artists’ pieces, ranging from $50 - $5,000+, are available for purchase at the show.
CHICAGO, IL

