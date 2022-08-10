CHICAGO (CBS) – It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week – Drizzel. Drizzel is a handsome, 11-year-old cat who loves the simple things in life – quality time with his people and feather toys. This sweet boy is best described as a "very loving, gentle and affectionate kitty". He's a team player who is happy to be your sole best buddy or a loving addition to a family with other cats or children – his love has no bounds.He has some medical needs that are under control but will need to be managed by his family. He is looking for a very special home to spend his days getting the care, love, and attention he deserves. He'll be more than happy to return the favor with his love and affection.Drizzel is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO