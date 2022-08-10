Read full article on original website
Life Along the Edges: The Chesapeake Artistry of Photographer Dave Harp
“You know, I’m not an artist, I’m a journalist.”. “You know, I’m not an artist, I’m a journalist.” A statement like that would be given little attention if said by most anyone, but Dave Harp is not just anyone. Coming from him, the unquestioned dean of the college of Chesapeake photographers, someone whose career in Bay imagery spans six decades and has raised him to a place in the profession all his own, that statement is a stunner. Dave Harp may not see himself as an accomplished artist, but most everyone else does. A Maryland governor did and placed him on the Maryland State Arts Council. Loyola College did and presented him with the Andrew White Medal. Johns Hopkins did and published three of his photobooks.
CAN’s Notes on August 8 Cambridge City Council Meeting
Meeting started as usual at 6:00 pm with the approval of the agenda. Presentations from the Public, as listed in the agenda:. Car and Bike Show Event: Need to reach out for additional information – Sergio Martinez is requesting to have “First Annual Andy Perez Car and Bike Show Extravaganza. A previous version of this event was approved by the Commissioners, but the event had to be rescheduled.
Clybourne Park Comes to Church Hill Theatre
Do you remember Lorraine Hansberry’s searing A Raisin in the Sun, the now classic 1959 play about racial integration and “white flight” in Chicago? Have attitudes and realities really changed over the last sixty-plus years? How does an ethical person deal with the political, economic and moral baggage of our shared American experience?
