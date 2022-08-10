“You know, I’m not an artist, I’m a journalist.”. “You know, I’m not an artist, I’m a journalist.” A statement like that would be given little attention if said by most anyone, but Dave Harp is not just anyone. Coming from him, the unquestioned dean of the college of Chesapeake photographers, someone whose career in Bay imagery spans six decades and has raised him to a place in the profession all his own, that statement is a stunner. Dave Harp may not see himself as an accomplished artist, but most everyone else does. A Maryland governor did and placed him on the Maryland State Arts Council. Loyola College did and presented him with the Andrew White Medal. Johns Hopkins did and published three of his photobooks.

CAMBRIDGE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO