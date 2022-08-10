Read full article on original website
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Rebelle Rally #202: Live Photo Gallery
A Ford Bronco Sport team took home the first-place trophy at the 2021 Rebelle Rally, as the duo of Melissa Fischer and Cora Jokinen nabbed top honors in the X-Cross class last year. Amassing an impressive 1,334 points, the duo of female off-roading experts outpaced second place by 37 points, putting The Blue Oval in the winner’s circle at the event for the second year in a row. At SEMA 2021, Ford Authority was able to get up close and personal with the winning machine to get a glimpse at the off-road winner in the flesh.
Ford Maverick Running Boards May Come To North America: Exclusive
As Ford Authority reported back in June, the Ford Maverick recently received a host of new parts and accessories in Brazil, including a bed extender, a locking tonneau cover with either power or manual operation, a Nomad Trucks Sportspad, cargo containers, fender flares, a satin black hood scoop, side steps, a sports bar, and a trailer hitch. That recent Blue Oval catalog expansion also included running boards, which have yet to be added to the Ford accessory roster for North America. However, it’s very possible that these Ford Maverick running boards may soon be available in the U.S., after all.
Successful Ford F-150 Lightning Launch Prompts Farley To Dunk On Musk
The Ford F-150 Lightning may not have won the race to become the first new EV pickup on the market – as the GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T (which it recently beat in a comparison test) preceded it – but it is already the best-selling vehicle in that relatively new segment by a long shot, with nearly 4,500 units delivered to all 50 states since production began a couple of months ago. Meanwhile, the Tesla Cybertruck – which was originally revealed in 2019 – has been delayed multiple times, and is currently scheduled to launch at some point in 2023. Thus, Ford CEO Jim Farley recently took a jab at Tesla CEO Elon Musk over that fact while announcing a new clean energy agreement with DTE Energy.
2024 Ford Ranger Will Debut North American Variant Of All-New Midsize Pickup
Over the past few months, Ford Authority has received a not-insignificant amount of letters asking when the all-new, next-gen Ford Ranger will launch in North America, since Ford has already debuted the next-gen Ranger in a few worldwide markets. So, we’re here to set the record straight about the 2024 Ford Ranger, specifically as it relates to its production and launch timeframes.
Check Out The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Towing A Trailer: Photo Gallery
Earlier this month, The Blue Oval revealed the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package. The all-new offerings builds on the capabilities of the FX4 Off-Road Package with a slew of beefed-up features and performance upgrades to the small pickup. Ford Authority spies recently captured photos of the small but mighty Ford Maverick Tremor towing a trailer, showing us what the small but mighty Maverick Tremor is capable of.
Next-Generation Ford Edge For China Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
As Ford Authority reported back in June 2020 and later confirmed early this year, the next-generation Ford Edge has already been canceled, with the 2023 model year representing its very last year of production in North America. However, as has been the case with some other Blue Oval models – including the Escort and Mondeo, to name a couple – it seems as if the next-generation Ford Edge will be happening in China, as that model has appeared on that country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website.
Ford Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning Will Join EV Subscription Service
The Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford E-Transit, and Ford F-150 Lightning have gained a fair amount of commercial appeal from fleet operators in recent months, with the Mach-E undergoing testing by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), while the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit have been ordered by a number of entities including Sunbelt Rentals, Michigan State University, and United Rentals, among others. Now, a California-based startup dubbed Autonomy has ordered a grand total of 1,800 Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning models for its own fleet, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Ford Maverick Active Cargo System Debuts, Has Cool Storage Features
The Ford Maverick has proven to be a versatile vehicle thanks to its many nifty DIY-friendly features, including FITS slots where owners can utilize pre-made or 3D printed accessories, while the pickup’s aftermarket has also expanded significantly in recent months. Back in July, a patent filing suggested that future Ford pickups may also be getting a new type of cargo management system, and now, the Ford Maverick Active Cargo System has officially debuted with some pretty cool storage features of its own.
2023 GMC Canyon Debuts As Redesigned Ford Ranger Rival
Last last month, the 2023 Chevy Colorado was revealed as an all-new next-generation Ford Ranger competitor ahead of the latter model’s launch in the U.S., which is set to happen next year. GM also debuted the next-gen ZR2, a high-performance off-roader that will compete directly with the new Ranger Raptor, which will also be launching in the U.S. for the very first time in 2023, likely for the 2024 model year. However, the Ranger/Ranger Raptor will be doing battle not only with the Colorado ZR2 and Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, but also the new 2023 GMC Canyon and its off-road-focused AT4X variant, too.
Lincoln Brand Ranked First By Luxury Shoppers For Interior Layout
The Lincoln brand has a long-standing reputation for its quality interiors, as well as its landscape-oriented infotainment screens. As such, it’s no surprise that while the Lincoln brand itself has held steady in terms of its consideration ranking in Kelley Blue Book’s quarterly Brand Watch report, it has also earned high marks for driving comfort and interior layout. Now, KBB’s Q2 Brand Watch report has been released, and that rings true once again as the Lincoln brand ranked first in the luxury segment for its interior layout following a third-place finish in Q4 2021.
Ford Customers Have Dramatically Altered Their End Of Lease Habits
Leasing has become more and more popular among new vehicle shoppers in recent years, giving them the opportunity to essentially pay that vehicle’s depreciation for the privilege of driving it for a set term. However, The Blue Oval has altered its leasing program quite a bit in recent years, particularly as fewer and fewer Ford customers opt to turn in their vehicles when a lease ends, instead choosing to purchase them. In fact, that percentage continues to grow at a rapid rate, according to Ford Credit CFO Brian Schaaf.
Ford CEO Farley Says EV Battery Raw Material Costs To Remain High
Last month, Ford revealed a new EV battery master plan outlining all of the ways it has worked to secure enough raw materials to build 600,000 all-electric vehicles worldwide by the end of 2023. While the automaker is prioritizing its joint-venture with SK On – BlueOvalSK – it’s also looking to secure raw materials and batteries from a variety of suppliers, including lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for the Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover and Ford F-150 Lightning pickup. Regardless, the cost of the raw materials used in EV battery production continues to rise, recently prompting Ford to raise the price of the 2023 F-150 Lightning significantly. As Ford CEO Jim Farley recently explained, he doesn’t expect the cost of these raw materials to go down anytime soon, according to CNBC.
Five 2023 Ford Vehicles Qualify For New Pre-Order Discount Incentive
Last year, Ford launched a new custom order discount that takes $1,000 off the cost of a new vehicle that customers order, not in-stock inventory. At that time, the Ford custom order discount was available on virtually every vehicle in the automaker’s lineup, save for its hotter new models. However, back in May, Ford eliminated this discount for four models – the Ford Expedition, Ford EcoSport, Ford Ranger, and Ford Transit Connect. Now, a dealer bulletin seen by Cars Direct reveals that these pre-order discounts are returning for select 2023 Ford vehicles.
2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition Models Debut As Retro Throwbacks
In recent weeks, Ford Authority spies have spotted the 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition in both two- and four-door configurations, both of which were wearing some unique features that set each apart from the rest of the SUV’s lineup. Earlier this month, the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition leaked via a VIN decoder posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Now, both of these 2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition models have been officially revealed.
Ford Ranger Plant Upgraded To Accommodate Next Gen Production
Back in December 2020, Ford announced that it was investing $580 million in its Pacheco Assembly plant in Argentina for prepare it for the production of the next-generation Ford Ranger and to make it more environmentally friendly. A few months later, that renovation was well underway, while the Pacheco plant also began exporting the Ford Ranger for the very first time, too. Meanwhile, next-gen Ford Ranger production is already underway at Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM) and the new pickup will soon be coming off the line at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, as well as the Michigan Assembly plant in May of 2023, as Ford Authority previously reported. In the meantime, the transformation of the Pacheco plant continues, too.
2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition In Antimatter Blue: Live Photo Gallery
The 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition was revealed back in June as a new, retro-inspired tribute to the venerable pickup’s past that celebrates 75 years of continuous Ford F-Series production. Even the folks that build these trucks came away impressed with the effect that a two-tone paint treatment – once hugely popular on Blue Oval pickups – has on the modern-day F-150, and it looks even better in person, as is evident from photos recently secured by Ford Authority spies of one of these trucks decked out in Area 51 and Agate Black. Now, those same spies have spotted a 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition finished in Antimatter Blue and Carbonized Gray, as we can see in these exclusive photos.
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicular Usage Simulation System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicular usage simulation system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 9th, 2021, published on August 11th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0253913. The Ford Authority Take. Simulations have played a big role in some recent Ford patents,...
Ford Patent Filed For Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sanitation System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an unmanned aerial vehicle sanitation system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 10th, 2021, published on August 11th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0249722. The Ford Authority Take. Aside from using drones to monitor stock levels at the...
Ford Bronco Discount Offers Non-Existent Once Again During August 2022
August 2022 represents another month of non-existent Ford Bronco discount offers. The circumstance comes as no surprise given that the reborn Bronco continues to be in extremely high demand and very limited in supply. Many Bronco reservation holders have waited for months and, in some cases, over a year to...
Lincoln Navigator Outsold By Escalade, Jeep Grand Wagoneer During Q2 2022
NAVIGATOR -11.24% 3,902 4,396 -34.44% 6,050 9,228. In Canada, Lincoln Navigator deliveries totaled 463 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 25 percent compared to 369 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Navigator sales decreased about 4 percent to 618 units. MODEL...
