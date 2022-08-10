Over the past year or so, a rash of thefts have occurred at Ford storage lots in and around the Detroit area consisting mostly of higher-trimmed Ford F-150 models, including the Raptor. Over the course of the last year, more than 75 vehicles have been stolen from these storage lots, in fact, taking a massive toll on both FoMoCo and the local community. That total continues to climb as well, as more than a dozen F-150 Raptor pickups were stolen during one incident back in June, and just a couple of weeks later, more were taken, with few recovered. Earlier this month, an additional 15 vehicles were stolen from a Dearborn storage lot, and now, a number of Ford Bronco SUVs have been taken from a lot near the Michigan Assembly plant, with one of them leading police on a wild chase, according to Audacy.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO