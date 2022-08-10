Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Ford Had 18,000 Incomplete Vehicles At End Of Second Quarter
Since the onset of the chip shortage, Ford has been building incomplete vehicles and storing them at various lots – including the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, which Ford Authority spies previously spotted sitting in a parking lot and at the automaker’s Dearborn test track. Back in May, Ford had around 53,000 incomplete vehicles awaiting chips, a number that was as high as 70,000 in July 2021. However, as of the end of the second quarter, the automaker had just 18,000 of these units on hand, according to Ford CFO John Lawler.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Internal Combustion Lineup Is Too Complex
As it continues to deal with supply chain constraints amid a major electrification push, Ford is also working to simplify its operations and boost profit. As a result, fewer new vehicle configurations are landing on dealer lots, with inventory consisting of better-selling combinations of models and features, while Blue Oval vehicles in general will sport fewer configurations moving forward, as Ford Authority reported back in June. Regardless, CEO Jim Farley still believes that the automaker’s existing Ford Blue ICE lineup is too complex, as he discussed while speaking on the automaker’s Q2 earnings call recently.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Hybrid Among Top Considered Electrified Vehicles
Following its launch, the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid quickly exceeded Ford’s expectations in terms of consumer interest, which wound up surpassing the automaker’s production capacity, prompting it to stop taking orders early this year. Since then, the Ford Maverick Hybrid has remained a hot commodity among critics and shoppers of all kinds – including first-time truck buyers and those shopping for an economy sedan – routinely ranking as one of the fastest-selling vehicles on the market. That interest continued in the second quarter of 2022, as the Ford Maverick Hybrid has retained its spot on Kelley Blue Book’s list of the top considered electrified vehicles.
fordauthority.com
Check Out The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Towing A Trailer: Photo Gallery
Earlier this month, The Blue Oval revealed the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Off-Road Package. The all-new offerings builds on the capabilities of the FX4 Off-Road Package with a slew of beefed-up features and performance upgrades to the small pickup. Ford Authority spies recently captured photos of the small but mighty Ford Maverick Tremor towing a trailer, showing us what the small but mighty Maverick Tremor is capable of.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Raptor R Also Stolen From Infamous Dearborn Lot
The 2023 Ford Raptor R was just revealed less than one month ago, marking the long-awaited return of the V8 engine to that high-performance off-road-focused pickup following years of V6-only offerings. The Raptor R won’t enter production at the Dearborn Truck plant until this fall, but it seems as if one of them is already out there somewhere, as sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that a 2023 Ford Raptor R was stolen from the very same Blue Oval storage lot where a number of other vehicles have been taken in recent months.
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
fordauthority.com
Stolen Ford Bronco Part Of Larger Incident Near Michigan Assembly Plant
Over the past year or so, a rash of thefts have occurred at Ford storage lots in and around the Detroit area consisting mostly of higher-trimmed Ford F-150 models, including the Raptor. Over the course of the last year, more than 75 vehicles have been stolen from these storage lots, in fact, taking a massive toll on both FoMoCo and the local community. That total continues to climb as well, as more than a dozen F-150 Raptor pickups were stolen during one incident back in June, and just a couple of weeks later, more were taken, with few recovered. Earlier this month, an additional 15 vehicles were stolen from a Dearborn storage lot, and now, a number of Ford Bronco SUVs have been taken from a lot near the Michigan Assembly plant, with one of them leading police on a wild chase, according to Audacy.
fordauthority.com
Ford Customers Have Dramatically Altered Their End Of Lease Habits
Leasing has become more and more popular among new vehicle shoppers in recent years, giving them the opportunity to essentially pay that vehicle’s depreciation for the privilege of driving it for a set term. However, The Blue Oval has altered its leasing program quite a bit in recent years, particularly as fewer and fewer Ford customers opt to turn in their vehicles when a lease ends, instead choosing to purchase them. In fact, that percentage continues to grow at a rapid rate, according to Ford Credit CFO Brian Schaaf.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning Will Join EV Subscription Service
The Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford E-Transit, and Ford F-150 Lightning have gained a fair amount of commercial appeal from fleet operators in recent months, with the Mach-E undergoing testing by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), while the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit have been ordered by a number of entities including Sunbelt Rentals, Michigan State University, and United Rentals, among others. Now, a California-based startup dubbed Autonomy has ordered a grand total of 1,800 Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning models for its own fleet, according to the Detroit Free Press.
fordauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Debuts As Redesigned Ford Ranger Rival
The Ford Ranger returned to the U.S. market for the 2019 model year following an extended absence, but this time around, it’s a mid-size pickup competing with the Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier, and Chevy Colorado. The all-new, next-generation Ranger has already launched in some other parts of the world, but won’t land in the U.S. until next year, alongside the new Ranger Raptor, marking the first of an eight-year production run. However, the new Ranger and Ranger Raptor will have the brand new 2023 Chevy Colorado to contend with soon, as that model – along with the Raptor-rival ZR2 – has been revealed.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Active Cargo System Debuts, Has Cool Storage Features
The Ford Maverick has proven to be a versatile vehicle thanks to its many nifty DIY-friendly features, including FITS slots where owners can utilize pre-made or 3D printed accessories, while the pickup’s aftermarket has also expanded significantly in recent months. Back in July, a patent filing suggested that future Ford pickups may also be getting a new type of cargo management system, and now, the Ford Maverick Active Cargo System has officially debuted with some pretty cool storage features of its own.
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Edge For China Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
As Ford Authority reported back in June 2020 and later confirmed early this year, the next-generation Ford Edge has already been canceled, with the 2023 model year representing its very last year of production in North America. However, as has been the case with some other Blue Oval models – including the Escort and Mondeo, to name a couple – it seems as if the next-generation Ford Edge will be happening in China, as that model has appeared on that country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Maverick Recalled Over Side Curtain Airbags Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2022 Ford Maverick models over an issue with the side curtain airbags. The defect: the side curtain airbags may not deploy properly. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 226, “Ejection Mitigation.”. The...
fordauthority.com
Five 2023 Ford Vehicles Qualify For New Pre-Order Discount Incentive
Last year, Ford launched a new custom order discount that takes $1,000 off the cost of a new vehicle that customers order, not in-stock inventory. At that time, the Ford custom order discount was available on virtually every vehicle in the automaker’s lineup, save for its hotter new models. However, back in May, Ford eliminated this discount for four models – the Ford Expedition, Ford EcoSport, Ford Ranger, and Ford Transit Connect. Now, a dealer bulletin seen by Cars Direct reveals that these pre-order discounts are returning for select 2023 Ford vehicles.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford F-150 84-Month Financing Rate Cut For Certain Markets
Last October, Ford Credit removed its minimum FICO requirements for 84-month loans, which effectively opened up that long-term financing option to more new vehicle shoppers than ever before. Then, this past April, the automaker also made its certified pre-owned vehicles eligible for 84-month financing, an option that also exists for 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning buyers. Now, the 84-month financing rate for the 2022 Ford F-150 has been slashed as well, according to a dealer bulletin recently seen by Cars Direct.
Top Speed
Callaway is Doing the Unthinkable to GM Trucks and SUVs
Usually, when we hear about Callaway Cars we automatically think about highly updated Corvette or Camaro Even the AeroWagen comes to mind, but for sure we wouldn’t think about a truck or an SUV. All of that is going to change, however, as now the tuning house has decided to take the most advanced SUVs and pickups from General Motors - like the Silverado or the Suburban and transform them into genuine Callaway performance vehicles.
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranger Plant Upgraded To Accommodate Next Gen Production
Back in December 2020, Ford announced that it was investing $580 million in its Pacheco Assembly plant in Argentina for prepare it for the production of the next-generation Ford Ranger and to make it more environmentally friendly. A few months later, that renovation was well underway, while the Pacheco plant also began exporting the Ford Ranger for the very first time, too. Meanwhile, next-gen Ford Ranger production is already underway at Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM) and the new pickup will soon be coming off the line at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, as well as the Michigan Assembly plant in May of 2023, as Ford Authority previously reported. In the meantime, the transformation of the Pacheco plant continues, too.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Running Boards May Come To North America: Exclusive
As Ford Authority reported back in June, the Ford Maverick recently received a host of new parts and accessories in Brazil, including a bed extender, a locking tonneau cover with either power or manual operation, a Nomad Trucks Sportspad, cargo containers, fender flares, a satin black hood scoop, side steps, a sports bar, and a trailer hitch. That recent Blue Oval catalog expansion also included running boards, which have yet to be added to the Ford accessory roster for North America. However, it’s very possible that these Ford Maverick running boards may soon be available in the U.S., after all.
fordauthority.com
Ford Exec Says Automaker Will Exit Other Vehicle Segments If Needed
Ford has made some major changes in recent months, including splitting itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Model e for EVs – as it continues to revamp its existing lineup. Recently, CEO Jim Farley said that the automaker’s existing ICE lineup is too complex, and we know that at least one model – the Ford Edge – will soon be discontinued, while Farley has also hinted that others, such as the Ford Escape, may follow suit as the automaker focuses on its “Icons”, commercial vehicles, and EVs. Another Ford exec – Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue – won’t rule out the automaker exiting other vehicle segments, as it did with sedans in the U.S., too.
