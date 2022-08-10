ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Microsoft is bringing Minecraft Legends, Lies of P, and a whole bunch more to Gamescom

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyrWh_0hCC9Igo00

Microsoft has announced its plans for the upcoming Gamescom 2022 show taking place later this month in Cologne, Germany. This year's event will be Microsoft's first in-person showing at Gamescom since 2019, but for the benefit of those who can't attend (which, let's be honest, is most of us) it will also offer a livestreamed presentation that will include interviews and gameplay from multiple studios and games.

The Xbox Booth at Gamescom livestream will begin at 5 am PT/8 am ET on August 25 (it's in Europe, remember) and run until 11 am PT/2 pm ET. Along with the English-language broadcast, the event will also be available in German, French, Polish, Italian, Spanish (Latin American & Castilian), Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (Simplified), along with ASL, BSL and DGS interpretation, and English Audio Descriptions.

A detailed schedule will be released closer to Gamescom, but this is "a taste of what to expect":

There's definitely some interesting stuff in there. Pentiment, a 16th-century narrative adventure in development at Obsidian, is probably at the top of my list, but Lies of P—the Pinnochio Bloodborne-alike—looks darkly promising too, and of course everyone is waiting for a closer look at Minecraft Legends, the RTS Minecraft spinoff. The indie platformer Planet of Lana, due out later this year, is another one I have high hopes for.

For those who can attend Gamescom in person, Microsoft will have a range of games publicly playable (including Lies of P and Planet of Lana), as well as an opportunity to have your picture take with, among other creatures, the VASCO robot from Starfield and a five-meter-wide Broodmother spider from Grounded, if that's what you're into. Here's when you can get in:

  • Thursday, August 25 – 10:00am – 8:00pm CEST
  • Friday, August 26 – 10:00am – 8:00pm CEST
  • Saturday, August 27 – 9:00am – 8:00 pm CEST
  • Sunday, August 28 – 9:00am – 8:00pm CEST

Gamescom 2022 will get underway in earnest with Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live show, which will begin at 11 am PT/2 pm ET on August 23. The Future Games Show , hosted by our good pals at GamesRadar, will run at the same time on August 24 with a showcase of 50 games from a range of different developers.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 1

Related
PC Gamer

How '90s interior design software laid the foundation for today's life sims

In 1994, my mom, a working interior designer, decided to jump on the home computing bandwagon and get 3D Home Architect (opens in new tab). The Broderbund program was part of an awkward, curious wave of computer-aided design (CAD) software adapted for the burgeoning home market (opens in new tab)—the average joe looking to redecorate and remodel in an exciting new digital world. I was already familiar with floor plans and architectural drawings from watching my mom at her drafting table. My mother made a valiant attempt to get used to the program, but as a diehard traditionalist, she eventually returned to working with her trusty pencil and paper. Suddenly 3D Home Architect, which my parents didn't consider a videogame (and therefore not something to worry about), was all mine.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

All Spider-Man spectrograph solutions

The Spider-Man spectrographs aren't quite as tough as their circuit puzzle (opens in new tab) cousins, but you'll still spend a fair bit of time in the remaster pondering them for the right solution. Some are definitely easier than others, but you can expect these line-based challenges to get harder as you work your way through the main story. Peter Parker wouldn't be much of a nerd if he couldn't match a few lines after all.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Keighley
PC Gamer

Mod makes Halo's Master Chief into a Yakuza enforcer

1980s Tokyo⁠—the glitz, the glamor, the excesses of the postwar economic miracle, the… genetically enhanced super soldier from 2551?. Modder Kashiiera over on Nexus Mods (opens in new tab) has traded one gaming sex symbol for another, replacing Yakuza 0's sensitive hunk Kiryu with Halo's sensitive hunk, Master Chief Petty Officer John 117. Thanks to a simple model swap, you can now rough up thugs, teach important life lessons, and unravel the mystery of the Empty Lot as a 7-foot-tall, one-ton killing machine from the 26th century.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Tower of Fantasy apologizes for long launch day server queues with freebies for all

The newest Genshin-like is drawing plenty of day one interest from PC and mobile players. As was likely expected for a free-to-play online game launch, Tower of Fantasy's servers are struggling to handle day one interest with 10+ hour long server queues. We've already gone hands on with it and dubbed it a "messy Genshin Impact," though it does bring customizable characters and a slightly more shared world than Genshin. Even so, no surprise that all the current Genshin lovers are jumping in to see if it's a competitor worth fussing over before they head back to Teyvat.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Studios#Gamesradar#Video Game#Linus Company Microsoft#German#French#Polish#Italian#Spanish#Latin American#Brazilian Portuguese#Japanese#Korean#Chinese
PC Gamer

Doom and Quake are being cleaned up for newcomers in time for QuakeCon

The company is simplifying the Steam entries for its classic games "for a simpler shopping experience". Id Software has been quietly working on making its Steam library of old games (opens in new tab) less of a confusing sprawl. Starting yesterday, the company has begun consolidating the various versions, expansions, and mission packs of the older Doom and Quake games into single packages "so that newcomers have an easier time".
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Classic-style RTS Tempest Rising hits in 2023

Devotees of the old ways might well remember the Command & Conquer series, those beloved progenitors of the RTS. Well, Slipgate Ironworks, 3D Realms, and THQ Nordic do, so here's a game that reminds me more than anything of some kind of Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun from an alternate reality. Tempest Rising, announced during today's THQ Nordic showcase, is an extremely classic looking RTS coming in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Germany
PC Gamer

Path of Exile's next quarterly expansion offers an early taste of the endgame

Lake of Kalandra will let players reflect on battles that were, battles that are, and some battles that have not yet come to pass. One of the great things about Path of Exile is its enormous, incredibly customizable endgame, the Atlas of Worlds. Taking every piece of the main game, past seasonal expansions, and more, throwing them into a blender and serving it up like some kind of never-ending Content Smoothie. The only problem is you've got to complete PoE's surprisingly extensive story campaign first, a feat many players still haven't achieved. The upcoming Lake of Kalandra expansion looks to give players an early peek at endgame action from the start.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer is hiring a Magazine Editor in the UK

For nearly 30 years, we've been making the best magazine in gaming. We're looking for its next editor. For nearly three decades, PC Gamer magazine has been bringing the best coverage of PC gaming directly to reader's doors. Each issue is filled with expert buying advice, in-depth reporting, considered criticism and exclusive access to the platform's most exciting games. It's a long and storied publication that over the years has featured some of the finest writing you'll find about PC gaming and the wider hobby. And now you have the chance to take ownership of it, as we hire our next magazine editor.
U.K.
PC Gamer

Destiny 2 cheat maker claims it hasn't harmed the game, says Bungie should work with it

AimJunkies is preparing legal action of its own to prove that its software did not cause damage to Bungie. Bungie ran into a bit of a snag in its legal campaign against Destiny 2 cheat sellers in May when a Seattle judge dismissed its copyright infringement complaint (opens in new tab) against cheat maker AimJunkies. Bungie had argued that the development of cheats was an infringement of its copyright, while AimJunkies defends its software as an original creation—and the judge agreed with AimJunkies.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best games to show off your fancy new graphics card

Put your new GPU through its paces with the best looking, most demanding games on PC. When you've splashed out on one of the best graphics cards (opens in new tab) around, naturally you're going to want to push it to its limit with the flashiest looking games. You want those freakishly realistic textures, ray-traced reflections you can stare at all day and lighting so good you'll wear down your screenshot button.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Every Spider-Man circuit puzzle solution

The Spider-Man circuit puzzles might seem easy at first, but placing wires and matching the right voltage gets harder as the game goes on. Just like the spectrographs (opens in new tab), there are some you have to complete as part of the remaster's main story, but there are also a whole bunch to ponder over in Octavius Labs.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best way to stress test a supercomputer is processing a supernova

Supercomputers don't use FurMark, you won't be surprised to learn. Imagine instead of sitting through the same boring old stress test software runs over and over again to test your new hardware, you could sit back and let your PC process radio telescope observations of dying stars. That's exactly what Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre in Australia has been doing with its newest machine, Setonix, in order to reveal one of the most breathtaking images of a supernova's remnants I've seen in all my years of stargazing.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy