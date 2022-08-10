ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KCTV 5

Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin

As restaurants start seeing demand go up post-pandemic, some are turning to an unusual source to help their staff. At two local restaurants, you might see a robot bringing your food the next time you dine out. Man convicted of dragging Iowa police officer with car charged with assaulting KC...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas woman says effort to recount abortion vote depends on ‘God moving in people’s lives’

TOPEKA — Melissa Leavitt says her ability to raise money to pay for a statewide hand recount of votes on the constitutional amendment on abortion rights will “have a lot to do with God moving in people’s lives.” Leavitt ordered the recount before the 5 p.m. Friday deadline after launching an online fundraiser. By Saturday […] The post Kansas woman says effort to recount abortion vote depends on ‘God moving in people’s lives’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Abortion vote recount under way in Kansas

KANSAS (KSNT) – A recount is underway for a constitutional amendment that failed earlier in August. According to Whitney Tempel, director of communications and policy with the Kansas Secretary of State, a private citizen named Melissa “Missy” Leavitt has posted a $220,000 bond for a hand recount of the constitutional amendment on abortion. The deadline […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

49 Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week. Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the […]
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

CAMPBELL: Moths appearing in southern Kansas

Written by: Stacy Campbell - Cottonwood Extension District. Fall armyworm, Spodoptera frugiperda, (Figure 1) is known to feed on over 80 host plants. In Kansas, it can damage several important crops as well as pasture, turf, and home landscaping. This insect does not overwinter in Kansas. Rather, it is native to the tropical regions of the western hemisphere and is active year-round along the gulf coast and southern Florida, migrating in from these locations each year. Two full generations are possible in Kansas with defoliation and grain damage being the biggest concerns.
KANSAS STATE
kiowacountysignal.com

Rare cases of midge, sorghum aphid found in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. – While there’s no reason for alarm, a pair of Kansas extension agents are at least urging the state’s sorghum producers to be on the lookout for a couple of pests that have recently shown up in this year’s crop. Anthony Zukoff, the coordinator...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Will Kansas Republicans back abortion restrictions after Primary loss?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Nearly 60% of Kansans voted to keep abortion rights in the state. But, the question remains whether Republican politicians initially backing the amendment will keep pushing to change that. Politicians in the state have stayed silent since last week’s vote. However, for the first time, in an interview with Kansas Capitol […]
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Jury Convicts Kansas Veteran of Defrauding VA for Disability Benefits

A federal jury convicted a Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. According to court documents, 53 year old Bruce Hay, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran and former Osawatomie resident, fraudulently...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Magistrate judge, two local attorneys forwarded to Kansas Governor for Wheeler’s replacement on 5th District bench

Three people with deep connections to Lyon County’s judicial system have been forwarded to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for her consideration as the county’s next judge. On Thursday, the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission advanced defense attorney Jeremy Dorsey, 5th District Magistrate Judge Doug Jones and Assistant Lyon County Attorney Laura Miser to the governor. Assistant Anderson County Attorney Elizabeth Oliver’s name was not forwarded. Several Nominating Commission members have expressed concerns about Oliver’s time as a prosecutor in Anderson, Montgomery and Sumner counties before applying for the Lyon County judge post opening up when Merlin Wheeler retires early next month.
LYON COUNTY, KS

