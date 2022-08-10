Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin
As restaurants start seeing demand go up post-pandemic, some are turning to an unusual source to help their staff. At two local restaurants, you might see a robot bringing your food the next time you dine out. Man convicted of dragging Iowa police officer with car charged with assaulting KC...
Rehoming 4,000 beagles is a nationwide challenge. Kansas and Missouri are helping.
KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — It’s a big task: Placing thousands of beagles removed from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice took over the Envigo lab. The lab was used for testing, but also bred the dogs to supply other labs that test on animals.
Kansas woman says effort to recount abortion vote depends on ‘God moving in people’s lives’
TOPEKA — Melissa Leavitt says her ability to raise money to pay for a statewide hand recount of votes on the constitutional amendment on abortion rights will “have a lot to do with God moving in people’s lives.” Leavitt ordered the recount before the 5 p.m. Friday deadline after launching an online fundraiser. By Saturday […] The post Kansas woman says effort to recount abortion vote depends on ‘God moving in people’s lives’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas AG slams Governors ‘abysmal’ track record; Where do labor numbers stand?
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Two candidates for Kansas Governor are at odds over the status of the state’s economy. Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly has been hitting the campaign trail touting job growth and economic success. However, her Republican opponent Derek Schmidt believes the state is “trailing far behind” in economic recovery. In an interview with […]
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
Abortion vote recount under way in Kansas
KANSAS (KSNT) – A recount is underway for a constitutional amendment that failed earlier in August. According to Whitney Tempel, director of communications and policy with the Kansas Secretary of State, a private citizen named Melissa “Missy” Leavitt has posted a $220,000 bond for a hand recount of the constitutional amendment on abortion. The deadline […]
49 Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week. Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the […]
KAKE TV
Kansas Board of Education member ‘ticked off’ by analysis of school safety planning
TOPEKA — Kansas school board member Jim McNiece’s frustration grew steadily as two state Department of Education safety experts moved through a presentation on inadequacies of district crisis management plans and persistent obstacles to securing buildings and communicating with staff in emergencies. McNiece, who represents a Wichita district...
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
CAMPBELL: Moths appearing in southern Kansas
Written by: Stacy Campbell - Cottonwood Extension District. Fall armyworm, Spodoptera frugiperda, (Figure 1) is known to feed on over 80 host plants. In Kansas, it can damage several important crops as well as pasture, turf, and home landscaping. This insect does not overwinter in Kansas. Rather, it is native to the tropical regions of the western hemisphere and is active year-round along the gulf coast and southern Florida, migrating in from these locations each year. Two full generations are possible in Kansas with defoliation and grain damage being the biggest concerns.
Kansas selects 2 books to represent state at National Book Festival
The state of Kansas has chosen two books, one adult and one youth, to represent the state at the National Book Festival.
KCTV 5
Gov. Kelly, Rep. Davids visit Children’s Mercy Park as part of ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ tour
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Representative Sharice Davids visited Children’s Mercy Park Thursday as part of Kelly’s “Prosperity on the Plains” tour. In June, FIFA announced that Kansas City, Missouri, will be one of the host cities for the 2026 World...
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider
U.S. prosecutors seized $700,000 from bank accounts of an IT executive who allegedly defrauded a Kansas foster care provider of more than $10 million. The post FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10 million fraud of Kansas foster care provider appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kiowacountysignal.com
Rare cases of midge, sorghum aphid found in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. – While there’s no reason for alarm, a pair of Kansas extension agents are at least urging the state’s sorghum producers to be on the lookout for a couple of pests that have recently shown up in this year’s crop. Anthony Zukoff, the coordinator...
KCTV 5
Missouri ballot initiative on recreational marijuana faces opposition from legalization advocates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When the news broke this week that a marijuana legalization amendment will be on the November ballot in Missouri, not everyone was excited. The most vocal opposition is among those in favor of legalization but who contend the ballot measure is the wrong way to make that happen.
Will Kansas Republicans back abortion restrictions after Primary loss?
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Nearly 60% of Kansans voted to keep abortion rights in the state. But, the question remains whether Republican politicians initially backing the amendment will keep pushing to change that. Politicians in the state have stayed silent since last week’s vote. However, for the first time, in an interview with Kansas Capitol […]
classiccountry1070.com
Jury Convicts Kansas Veteran of Defrauding VA for Disability Benefits
A federal jury convicted a Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. According to court documents, 53 year old Bruce Hay, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran and former Osawatomie resident, fraudulently...
News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
KCTV 5
A League of Her Own: Kansas woman who played in AAGPBL kept alive by words, memories
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dear Mother,. We came to South Bend today and we’ll be here for about four days. It was rather chilly in Kenosha, but it’s certainly warm here. Joyce Barnes wrote these words on July 8, 1943, using stationery from The Oliver hotel in South Bend, Ind.
KVOE
Magistrate judge, two local attorneys forwarded to Kansas Governor for Wheeler’s replacement on 5th District bench
Three people with deep connections to Lyon County’s judicial system have been forwarded to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for her consideration as the county’s next judge. On Thursday, the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission advanced defense attorney Jeremy Dorsey, 5th District Magistrate Judge Doug Jones and Assistant Lyon County Attorney Laura Miser to the governor. Assistant Anderson County Attorney Elizabeth Oliver’s name was not forwarded. Several Nominating Commission members have expressed concerns about Oliver’s time as a prosecutor in Anderson, Montgomery and Sumner counties before applying for the Lyon County judge post opening up when Merlin Wheeler retires early next month.
