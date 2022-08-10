Read full article on original website
Advocates for New York's most vulnerable say retention struggles remain
For years, organizations that provide services for New York's most vulnerable residents — people who have developmental or physical disabilities — have struggled to retain workers amid a challenging workplace environment and flat pay. And then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The public health crisis made service provider crisis...
New York AG James' office has hotline to report voting problems
New Yorkers can report problems with voting through a hotline announced Friday by state Attorney General Letitia James' office. The hotline, (866) 390-2992, is being made available as early voting for state Senate and congressional primaries in the state gets underway beginning Saturday. It runs until Sunday, Aug. 21. The primary itself will be held Aug. 23.
Pocket primer on the GOP, Democratic primaries in NY-22
The race for New York’s newly redistricted 22nd Congressional District is wide open, which means the Aug. 23 primaries could be quite competitive, though turnout is not expected to be high. But let’s start at the beginning. The current 22nd Congressional District in New York is represented by...
New York health commissioner orders pharmacies to dispense naloxone
Pharmacies in New York beginning Aug. 15 will be required to carry and dispense the medication naloxone without a prescription in order to counteract overdoses in the state as part of an order issued Thursday by Health Commissioner Mary Bassett. Naloxone is used to block the effects of opioids and...
Hochul points to early success of expanded red flag law
Gov. Kathy Hochul touted what she indicated was the early success of expanding the state's red flag law that is meant to keep guns away from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. Hochul at an appearance in Suffolk County on Long Island Friday pointed to a...
Here's when New York will accept cannabis license applications
New York cannabis regulators will begin accepting retail licenses on Aug. 25, the Office of Cannabis Management on Thursday announced. License applications will be accepted for a month after an online portal opens. The move signals a key development for the start of New York's cannabis marketplace, a sector that...
Local governments in New York could lower speed limit to 25 mph under new law
Local governments in New York will have the power to reduce their speed limits to 25 mph under a law meant to cut down on car crashes and fatalities signed Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The measure was coupled with a separate provision also approved Friday by Hochul that hikes...
New York officials approve 5 wind and solar projects, 'backbone' for energy transmission
New York state regulatory officials on Thursday gave final approval for a 100-mile transmission line in the North Country region meant to help reach goals meant to curtail the effects of climate change in the coming years. Separately, state officials signed off on five new wind and solar energy projects...
New York pension fund to review oil and gas firms' energy transition
New York's pension fund will review more than two dozen oil and gas companies to assess their transition to low-carbon operations, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Friday announced. The review all together will comprise 28 publicly traded firms. “Oil and gas companies face significant and complex economic, environmental and...
