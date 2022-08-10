ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

I-25/Sunport Off Ramp Delays on Friday, Aug. 12

The county wants the community to be aware of some periodic delays at the I-25/Sunport Interchange ramps on Friday, Aug. 12, due to large girders being transported to the Sunport Boulevard Extension project worksite. The deliveries are expected to start around 5:30 a.m. and continue at periodic intervals ending by...
