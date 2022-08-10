Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: August’s West Seattle Art Walk, with music
5:22 PM: We didn’t get a chance to publish an event list today – but it’s time now to get out and enjoy the night’s biggest event, this month’s West Seattle Art Walk. Here’s the venue list:. And here’s the list of restaurants/bars offering...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTES: Fogue Gallery, Indulge Desserts, Reiki Reflect
After we reported Thursday on Bin 41‘s impending closure, we heard from readers about several other closures. This collection of biznotes starts with two:. “The overhead for a brick and mortar couldn’t be supported by the amount of sales. I had a lot of love from the community, and I know people enjoyed having art in the neighborhood but there were many days of no one even coming in the door.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Alki Beach Pride, day 1
That big boom box at 57th/Alki is at the heart of the first day of this year’s Alki Beach Pride celebration, outside Blue Moon Burgers. Here’s the view from the side facing away from the beach:. Music with performers and DJs continues there until 7 pm. There’s also...
westseattleblog.com
THIS WEEKEND: 9th annual Alki Beach Pride
This weekend’s biggest event is just two days away – the ninth annual Alki Beach Pride celebration, spanning both Saturday and Sunday, at multiple locations. Each day features a slate of live music and DJs, Saturday (August 13th) at Blue Moon Burgers (2504 Alki SW) and Sunday (August 14th) at Marination Ma Kai (1660 Harbor SW) – you can see the slates on the ABP website. Those are the two locations where wristbands will be available for discounts at participating venues. Other planned events include: Drag brunch at Arthur’s in The Admiral District, 11 am-3 pm Sunday; a wheels parade (skating, bicycling, etc.) from Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza at 1 pm Sunday; yoga at the beach at 6 pm Sunday; and an outdoor movie at Alki Playground – “The Birdcage” – at 7 pm Sunday. Organizers again this year are Stacy and Jolie Bass-Walden and they’re excited to get the party started.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Free ‘bounce house’ at Ounces
Just got word of this, so it wasn’t in the daily list. Laurel Trujillo at Ounces in North Delridge sent the invitation – between now and 6 pm, kids 10 and under are invited to come jump for free in the “bounce house” they’ve set up. Parents must be there to watch, of course. Ounces is at 3809 Delridge Way SW.
westseattleblog.com
From Alki Beach Pride to South Delridge Farmers Market, 18 events around West Seattle and vicinity for your Saturday
(Great Blue Heron, photographed at Lincoln Park by David Dimmit) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening on this mid-August Saturday:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for today:. We will be working in South Delridge at 16th Ave SW and SW...
westseattleblog.com
Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Friday
Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: Today’s spot for picking up DIY cleanup equipment and dropping off your results until 6 pm is Gatewood Elementary (4320 SW Hill). LOW-LOW TIDE: As noted last night, the tide...
westseattleblog.com
Reply To: caregiver
Hello. I am interested in discussing this position if it is still available. I am a caregiver working in West Seattle and specializing in memory care. I am happy to provide references. Please feel free to contact me by email, jenilittleton@live.com. Thank you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westseattleblog.com
DEVELOPMENT: West Seattle’s first tower crane in a year-plus, and 2 other notes
TOWER CRANE: For the first time in more than 14 months, West Seattle has a tower crane. The last one to come down was for the 1250 Alki SW Infinity Shore Club (WSB sponsor) condo project; as of this week, this one is up for the 4508 California 7-story mixed-use project. Work at the site has been under way for almost three months.
westseattleblog.com
FOUND CAT: Gatewood – August 12, 2022 1:35 pm
Found cat at 39th Ave SW and Monroe. It’s been around for a few days.
westseattleblog.com
READER REPORT: West Seattle stop for solar-powered two-continent bike ride
555eattle August 12, 2022 (1:41 am) Sillygoose August 12, 2022 (8:27 am) This is fantastic!!! I will donate cash- food-water to him if he is still around WS. Contact WS Blog for my contact information. GO LIGUOY!!. Bgood August 12, 2022 (5:56 pm) I’ll ask for your contact now as...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: SDOT announces September 18th reopening date
(WSB photo, Tuesday, looking west at part of the bridge repair-work zone) Two months ago, SDOT announced it expected to reopen the West Seattle Bridge “the week of September 12th.” (That was a revision from the previous “midyear” estimate, first cited in early 2021.) Since the “week of September 12th” announcement, they’ve stuck to that projected timeframe, with a promise that they’d get specific with about a month’s notice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Today’s low-low-tide sights, and what’s ahead Saturday
Thanks to Rosalie Miller for sharing three sights from today’s low-low-tide – above, the siphon of a Piddock Clam; below, a Moon Snail:. Tomorrow the tide will bottom out at -2.3 feet at 12:27 pm. The Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are scheduled to be at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Constellation Park (60th SW/Beach Drive SW) for the last time this season, 11 am-1:30 pm.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 thefts – dark-blue 4Runner, porch package
Our car was stolen sometime last night. The car is a dark blue 2016 Toyota 4Runner with a sticker of a whale in the rear driver-side window. License plate is BPA4310. Stolen from off the street in front of our home last night on the 4100 block of 44th Ave SW.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts
6:04 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, August 12th. Ferries: WSF remains on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. WEEKEND ROAD WORK.
westseattleblog.com
BACK TO SCHOOL: Chief Sealth IHS sports open house Monday
With less than four weeks of summer break remaining, some back-to-school planning is ramping up. At Chief Sealth International High School, it’s time to look ahead to sports. All prospective 2022-2023 sports participants are invited to an open-house event at the school (2600 SW Thistle) on Monday night (August 15th), 6:30-7:30 pm. It’ll be held in the galleria. If you’re new to CSIHS, you can find more info about the athletics program here.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire damage; ‘prolific shoplifter’ arrested; two thefts – catalytic converter and bike battery
GUNFIRE: From today’s police summaries – just before quarter till 10 this morning, an officer checked out a report of damage in the 3200 block of Harbor SW. The summary says, “The officer saw damaged windows and a damaged wall” and collected evidence of gunfire. Two businesses were affected, SPD says – but the incidents happened 5 nights apart, with the second one last night/this morning.
westseattleblog.com
Here’s how much West Seattle residential-property values have risen, according to the King County Assessor’s Office
The King County Assessor’s Office has announced that “the annual process of mailing property valuation notices to taxpayers” has begun, and West Seattle property owners will get theirs soon. According to the announcement: “Median residential property values rose by 18.3% in West Seattle, and by 11.4% in North Central West Seattle.” (The median is “half more, half less,” NOT the average.) For the latter, that’s a higher increase than the 8% a year earlier. As decreed by state law, these valuations were set at the start of this year for taxes that will be due next year – these notices are not a bill. The KCAO says a major factor in the rising property values was the continued low inventory of housing for sale, coupled with high demand.
Comments / 0