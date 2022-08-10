ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 armed suspects break into Sherman Oaks home, still at large

Three armed suspects are on the loose after breaking into a home in Sherman Oaks Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive in Sherman Oaks. Police said a homeowner locked himself inside a bedroom, where he retrieved a weapon and opened fire on the home invaders through a door. Officers arrived with guns drawn, searched the home and did not find any suspects. There were no reports of any injuries. The suspects were still on the loose as of 8:17 a.m. Saturday. They fled armed with handguns, police added. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man who shot at mother, Arcadia police officer charged with attempted murder

ARCADIA, Calif. - A man who opened fire inside an Arcadia home, striking three people including a police officer, and prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff was charged Friday with five counts of attempted murder. 47-year-old Nurhan Venk is facing five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count...
ARCADIA, CA
CBS News

Homicide suspect arrested in Santa Monica

Authorities arrested a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Santa Monica on Thursday. The scene unfolded at around 10:45 a.m. at an apartment complex located in he 1400 block of Lincoln Boulevard, when officers were dispatched to the scene following reports of a woman screaming for help from inside one of the units.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood police arrest two women for leaving child in hot car

INGLEWOOD – Visitors to an Inglewood shopping center sprang into action after they observed a child unattended in a car with the windows rolled up. It is unclear what day this happened, but residents observed the minivan in the parking lot of Superior grocery store, located near Crenshaw and Imperial, and alerted Inglewood Police Department while waiting for the occupant(s) to return.
INGLEWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

LASD IDs suspect in shooting of Arcadia officer, 73-year-old mother

A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people — including his 73-year-old mother — and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital and expected to recover. Nurhan Venk,...
CBS News

Officers fatally shoot dog, arrest three in Wilmington

A dog was fatally shot by police officers on patrol in Wilmington early Thursday morning. The shooting was first reported to have occurred at around 12:50 a.m. as Los Angeles Police Department officers patrolled the area near Hawaiian Avenue and F Street for what they called "crime suppression." Officers came...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Large fire breaks out near 105, 605 Freeways

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a large fire near the 105 and 605 Freeways. The California Highway Patrol has shut down the 105 and 605 transition roads. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the fire began at a homeless encampment. This is a developing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Suspect in Police Officer Killing Appears in Court, Arraignment Delayed

DOWNEY (CNS) - A 20-year-old man accused of gunning down an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called a botched robbery attempt in Downey made an initial court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment. Carlos Delcid appeared in...

