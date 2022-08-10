Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Third suspect arrested in killing of Monterey Park police officer
LOS ANGELES - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Monterey Park police officer. 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed August 8 during an attempted robbery outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Just a few days after his death, the Los...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
3 armed suspects break into Sherman Oaks home, still at large
Three armed suspects are on the loose after breaking into a home in Sherman Oaks Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive in Sherman Oaks. Police said a homeowner locked himself inside a bedroom, where he retrieved a weapon and opened fire on the home invaders through a door. Officers arrived with guns drawn, searched the home and did not find any suspects. There were no reports of any injuries. The suspects were still on the loose as of 8:17 a.m. Saturday. They fled armed with handguns, police added.
foxla.com
Man who shot at mother, Arcadia police officer charged with attempted murder
ARCADIA, Calif. - A man who opened fire inside an Arcadia home, striking three people including a police officer, and prompting an hours-long SWAT standoff was charged Friday with five counts of attempted murder. 47-year-old Nurhan Venk is facing five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count...
CBS News
Homicide suspect arrested in Santa Monica
Authorities arrested a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Santa Monica on Thursday. The scene unfolded at around 10:45 a.m. at an apartment complex located in he 1400 block of Lincoln Boulevard, when officers were dispatched to the scene following reports of a woman screaming for help from inside one of the units.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood police arrest two women for leaving child in hot car
INGLEWOOD – Visitors to an Inglewood shopping center sprang into action after they observed a child unattended in a car with the windows rolled up. It is unclear what day this happened, but residents observed the minivan in the parking lot of Superior grocery store, located near Crenshaw and Imperial, and alerted Inglewood Police Department while waiting for the occupant(s) to return.
LASD IDs suspect in shooting of Arcadia officer, 73-year-old mother
A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people — including his 73-year-old mother — and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital and expected to recover. Nurhan Venk,...
foxla.com
LAPD seeks help finding accomplice who helped speeding teen driver evade officers
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help with identifying a passenger who they say guided and helped a driver evade officers. The incident occurred in several locations on May 29 around 9:25 p.m., including the intersection of Florence and Vermont avenues in...
Detectives Seek Couple Seen Leaving Murder Scene
Sheriff's homicide detectives are seeking the public's help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterrey Park.
SUV flies off 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale, crashes into building
An SUV flew off the 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale and crashed into a building, authorities say.
2 suspects, ages 20 and 17, charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer
L.A. District Attorney George Gascón said Officer Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed during what appears to have been an attempted robbery.
CBS News
Officers fatally shoot dog, arrest three in Wilmington
A dog was fatally shot by police officers on patrol in Wilmington early Thursday morning. The shooting was first reported to have occurred at around 12:50 a.m. as Los Angeles Police Department officers patrolled the area near Hawaiian Avenue and F Street for what they called "crime suppression." Officers came...
40 people detained during raid at illegal casino in Pomona, police say
Forty people were detained during an early morning gambling raid in Pomona, police said.
Arcadia police officer, 2 others shot by suspect who barricaded himself for hours inside home
A police officer and two other people were shot by a man who barricaded himself inside an Arcadia home for several hours Wednesday.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID last two victims of deadly Windsor Hills crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have released the names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection who have been identified by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble....
NBC Los Angeles
All Victims Identified in Deadly High-Speed Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection
Two more victims killed in a tragic multi-car collision at a Windsor Hills intersection were identified by grieving family members and friends Wednesday visiting a memorial at the site of the fiery crash. Lynette Noble, 38, of Los Angeles, and 43-year-old friend Natesha Lewis were killed Aug. 4 when a...
nypressnews.com
Large fire breaks out near 105, 605 Freeways
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a large fire near the 105 and 605 Freeways. The California Highway Patrol has shut down the 105 and 605 transition roads. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the fire began at a homeless encampment. This is a developing...
foxla.com
Long Beach woman terrorizes neighbors with racist rants, death threats; Community fears her return
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Several residents living at an apartment complex in Long Beach said they fear for their lives due to a neighbor who allegedly threatens them daily, and the neighbor's actions landed her in jail Thursday. Yukatan Everett Mason captured a cell phone video of his neighbor, Lorrene...
iheart.com
Suspect in Police Officer Killing Appears in Court, Arraignment Delayed
DOWNEY (CNS) - A 20-year-old man accused of gunning down an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called a botched robbery attempt in Downey made an initial court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment. Carlos Delcid appeared in...
